  2. Govt to install CC camera in all hospitals across Karnataka

News Network
May 8, 2021

Bengaluru, May 8: Karnataka government has ordered to install of CC cameras in all district and taluk level hospitals including ICU wards across the state.

In an order issued by the Health Department, it was instructed all the Hospital administrations to take serious measures in the installation of the CC cameras including in the ICU wards by May 11.

The expenses should be utilized by the health protection committee besides other funds which will be available to hospitals.

Action taken report by the department of health and family welfare officers and district nodal officers visit the hospitals on the installation of the CC cameras and the same has been submitted to the government by May 12, the order said.

News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.

The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

Karnataka on Monday also imposed a two-week lockdown as it has witnessed a big jump in Covid cases over the past two weeks.

Close to 35,000 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi announced free vaccines for all in the capital. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 29,2021

nazeerahmed.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 29: Within two hours of the death of a political activist from Ullal in Mangaluru taluk, his wife too passed away in the wee hours of Thursday (April 29).

The deceased are Nazeer Ahmed (62) and his wife Jameela (54), residents of Mastikatte in Ullal. 

Ahmed was a Congress leader in Ullal. Prior to joining Congress, he was a leader of Indian Union Muslim League for a prolonged period. 

Ahmed, who was suffering from fever and high blood pressure, was rushed to a private hospital in Thokkottu last night when his health condition worsened. However, he breathed his last around 12:30 p.m., family sources said. 

His wife was reportedly in a state of shock after seeing the mortal remains of her husband. At around 2:30 a.m. she suffered a heart attack and passed away at her residence, sources said.   

The last rites of the couple were held today at the graveyard near Ullal Dargah. 

News Network
April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

