Govt to install CC camera in all hospitals across Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 8: Karnataka government has ordered to install of CC cameras in all district and taluk level hospitals including ICU wards across the state.

In an order issued by the Health Department, it was instructed all the Hospital administrations to take serious measures in the installation of the CC cameras including in the ICU wards by May 11.

The expenses should be utilized by the health protection committee besides other funds which will be available to hospitals.

Action taken report by the department of health and family welfare officers and district nodal officers visit the hospitals on the installation of the CC cameras and the same has been submitted to the government by May 12, the order said.