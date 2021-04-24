  1. Home
  2. Govt wants lockdown throughout the week in Karnataka; people are against: Chief Secretary

Govt wants lockdown throughout the week in Karnataka; people are against: Chief Secretary

News Network
April 24, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 24: The government of Karnataka wants to impose a total lockdown in the state to control the spread of covid-19, but the people are against it, according to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. 

“Experts are of the opinion that continuing the weekend lockdown throughout the week is the best. Even government wants to do the same. But, people don’t want it. People want everything to be let loose and that those who’re dying should continue dying,” he said. 

“All people should be responsible. The government alone cannot do everything. People should step out only if necessary. At least, they should wear masks,” Kumar said. 

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet on April 26 and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is reportedly going to solicit opinions from his ministers on imposing week-long lockdown-like restrictions. 

The Cabinet is also expected to decide on providing free vaccines to citizens. 

On April 20, the BS Yediyurappa administration stopped short of announcing a full-fledged lockdown, preferring instead night curfews and a weekend lockdown till May 4. These guidelines were issued soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised states to consider a lockdown as a last resort.

According to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, the state government wanted to impose a lockdown. “But this was changed after the PM’s address,” he claimed. 

On Friday, Karnataka recorded its highest single-day spike by logging 26,962 new cases in 24 hours. The number of active cases breached the two-lakh mark. Bengaluru Urban alone registered 16,662 new cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 23,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Karnataka has registered 26,962 a highest single-day surge in the COVID-19 new cases in the last 24-hours, taking the cumulative number of people infected from the pandemic to 1274959 on Friday. 

The state also reported 190 covid related deaths in the past 24-hours.

According to official sources, the number of people who had succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic also registered a single-day highest of 190 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 14075.

The sources said that while as many as 8697 COVID-19 patients got discharged on Friday, there exists as many as 214311 active cases, including that of 1128 patients, battling for life in ICU's.

Among the fresh cases in the state capital, Bengaluru, accounts for 16662, and 124 deaths, which is the highest single-day surge, the sources added.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.19 per cent, the case fatality rate accounts for 0.70 per cent, the sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected with the ban and sought concessions in the rules.

Poojary said 'Yakshagana' performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to hold them even in a symbolic manner.

He requested the Chief Minister to extend the concessions given to other programmes to religious activities also.

His appeal comes in the wake of constant demand by the Hindutva leaders in coastal Karnataka to exempt Hindu religious events from the covid restrictions. 

The state government on Saturday had banned all religious programmes in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed restrictions on other private and public celebrations.

Meanwhile, in line with the state government's order, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the permissions already given by it for holding religious programmes within the city.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar in a release said those who violate the rules will be penalised as per the Disaster Management Act. 

Comments

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Monday, 19 Apr 2021

Dear Minister
I don't think you love Hindus instead you hate hindus

Sharanu Nellagi
 - 
Monday, 19 Apr 2021

I want to get Msil mrp outlet at moratagi 586123 plz help me
9945999793

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 24,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 24: The government of Karnataka wants to impose a total lockdown in the state to control the spread of covid-19, but the people are against it, according to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. 

“Experts are of the opinion that continuing the weekend lockdown throughout the week is the best. Even government wants to do the same. But, people don’t want it. People want everything to be let loose and that those who’re dying should continue dying,” he said. 

“All people should be responsible. The government alone cannot do everything. People should step out only if necessary. At least, they should wear masks,” Kumar said. 

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet on April 26 and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is reportedly going to solicit opinions from his ministers on imposing week-long lockdown-like restrictions. 

The Cabinet is also expected to decide on providing free vaccines to citizens. 

On April 20, the BS Yediyurappa administration stopped short of announcing a full-fledged lockdown, preferring instead night curfews and a weekend lockdown till May 4. These guidelines were issued soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised states to consider a lockdown as a last resort.

According to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, the state government wanted to impose a lockdown. “But this was changed after the PM’s address,” he claimed. 

On Friday, Karnataka recorded its highest single-day spike by logging 26,962 new cases in 24 hours. The number of active cases breached the two-lakh mark. Bengaluru Urban alone registered 16,662 new cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.