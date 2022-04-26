  1. Home
Gulbarga University to confer honorary doctorate on Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi

April 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, chancellor of Yenepoya University, managing director of Yenepoya Group of Institutes will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate by Gulbarga University during the University’s Annual Convocation.

The 39th and 40th convocation of the university will be held together and three people each have been selected for honorary doctorate. The honorary doctorate on Abdulla Kunhi will be conferred on the 40th convocation considering his immense achievements in the educational sector.

Born on November 14th, 1947 in Kasargod, Abdulla Kunhi completed his preliminary education at the St. Aloysius College, Mangalore before graduating in Arts from Mysore University.

He was awarded the coveted Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1992 for yeomen service rendered in the fields of industry, education, and social service. He is also a recipient of the Outstanding Manager Award - 2006 from The Mangalore Management Association that year.

New Year Award 2008 organized jointly by The Academy of General Education, Manipal, The Rotary Club of Udupi, Manipal and The Syndicate Bank, Manipal, and the Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award at the Aloysian Conclave organized by the Rector and Management of the College in association with Aloysian Partners International and Alumni Association are among the other notable awards he has been conferred with.

The Yenepoya Group was established in 1940 by his father Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi - a great visionary and entrepreneur - and today nearly eight decades later, it has grown remarkably, covering a vast sphere of business interests and diverse social service ventures, providing both direct and indirect employment to over 5000 people.

Outside the Yenepoya group, he holds the offices of the Vice President of the Badria Educational Institution; Vice-Chairman of the Islamic Trust, and Trustee of the P.A. Educational Trust. He is also the Ex-Director of Air India Ltd. & Indian Airlines Ltd. 

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi has established minority educational institutions including the Minority University for the upliftment of minority communities in general and the Muslim community in particular. He firmly believes that education especially professional education will provide greater opportunities for the Muslim community to join the mainstream of professional careers in order to create a niche for themselves by utilizing their acquired knowledge and wisdom for the best use of society. He has promoted secular and professional education to Muslims in consensus with the needs of the community. The institutions established by him today reflect the educational and intellectual aspiration of Indian Muslims and have maintained their history, characters, and ambiance intact. These institutions have been providing professional education for more than 25 years now.

The University established by him today offers courses of study and research in health sciences and confers degrees, diplomas, and certificates for the advancement of learning, creation, and dissemination of knowledge in health sciences to many students from minority and backward communities. To date, 4,380 students from the Minority communities, including 82o PGs in Medicine & Dentistry, have been awarded degrees and certificates by these institutions. In addition, these institutions have also generated employment for more than 3,000 people from the minority communities alone. 

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi is the Founder and President of the Islamic Cultural Centre, a cultural organization. The Islamic Trust, Islamic Cultural Centre & Zeenath Baksh, all besides having their own Masjid, also run Madrasas. He runs the Malja-Ul-Islam Orphanage, in his capacity as the President of the Trust. The Orphanage cares for over too Orphans and destitute boys and girls, who are provided free education and food. He also runs the Malja-ul Islam English Medium School, Pachambala, where education is provided free to children from financially weaker sections of the local and adjoining areas.

Additionally, The Yenepoya Care Fund - a Charitable Trust, takes care of 50 destitute children.

April 13,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 13: Accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defending Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa the members of SDPI waved black flags at the CM's convoy at Valachil near Manglauru.

The protest comes a day after the unnatural death of contractor Santosh Patil, who had levelled allegations against Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission.  

The CM was on his way to a meeting of BJP workers at Bantara Bhavana in Bantwal. As the convoy reached Valachil, the SDPI workers blocked the road and waved black flags. 

April 13,2022

In a startling revelation, Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association President Jagannath Shegaji today claimed that a total of 60 MLAs Karnataka are demanding 40 per cent kickback from the contractors.

Speaking at a press meet in Kalaburagi on April 13, he said: “They will come to kick off the works if they are given 10 per cent kickback. After which, we have to pay 30 per cent to 40 per cent kickback in various stages. The list included the legislators from all parties.”

"Bills to the tune of Rs 22,000 crores are pending till March in the state and the bills of Rs 700 crore is pending in Kalyana Karnataka. Several bills are pending with Public Works Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. We are taking up quality work even though the cost of materials have increased. But, the bills are not being cleared. Due to this reason, the contractors are resorting to killing themselves," he alleged.

"Those who are receiving kickbacks in the works should be handed out punishment. We are ready to come for a dialogue if the government is assured in this regard. Santosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life in Udupi, had written to the prime minister and union rural development minister about the kickback. Though the Union government directed the state to conduct a probe into it, the government didn't respond positively," the president accused.

Instead of insisting for a probe into the allegations, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had filed a defamation case against Santosh. The truth would have come out if the probe was conducted earlier. Though the contractors had staged protest against the kickbacks in 27 districts of the State earlier, the government is not responding to our demands, he said.

An impartial probe should be conducted into the alleged suicide of Santosh. If the government fails to provide justice to the death of the contractor. We will launch a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha. A criminal case should be filed against Eshwarappa and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be distributed to the kin of the deceased, he urged.

Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association General Secretary R K Sanjay, Vice President Mohasin M Patil, Contractor M K Patil and Basavaraj Sajjan were present in the press meet.

April 14,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, says that he will handover his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow. “Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for your co-operation," the minister said. 

"I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa added. 

Earlier, Eshwarappa had rejected calls for his resignation over the issue, saying he was not at fault. Patil's death has triggered a major political row and demands from the opposition Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

A case was registered against Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday. Eshwarappa was named as the first accused in the case.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday. The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused. 

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil said in the year 2020-21 residents of Hindalaga village had called on Eshwarappa in the state capital and requested him to lay roads, construct storm water drain and pavement in the hamlet. 

He further stated that Eshwarappa gave the nod to start work without worrying about the budget, following which Santosh Patil was awarded the contract. The complainant contended that his brother had undertaken works worth ₹4 crore in the village. 

He had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending. Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.

