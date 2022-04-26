Gulbarga University to confer honorary doctorate on Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, chancellor of Yenepoya University, managing director of Yenepoya Group of Institutes will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate by Gulbarga University during the University’s Annual Convocation.

The 39th and 40th convocation of the university will be held together and three people each have been selected for honorary doctorate. The honorary doctorate on Abdulla Kunhi will be conferred on the 40th convocation considering his immense achievements in the educational sector.

Born on November 14th, 1947 in Kasargod, Abdulla Kunhi completed his preliminary education at the St. Aloysius College, Mangalore before graduating in Arts from Mysore University.

He was awarded the coveted Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1992 for yeomen service rendered in the fields of industry, education, and social service. He is also a recipient of the Outstanding Manager Award - 2006 from The Mangalore Management Association that year.

New Year Award 2008 organized jointly by The Academy of General Education, Manipal, The Rotary Club of Udupi, Manipal and The Syndicate Bank, Manipal, and the Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award at the Aloysian Conclave organized by the Rector and Management of the College in association with Aloysian Partners International and Alumni Association are among the other notable awards he has been conferred with.

The Yenepoya Group was established in 1940 by his father Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi - a great visionary and entrepreneur - and today nearly eight decades later, it has grown remarkably, covering a vast sphere of business interests and diverse social service ventures, providing both direct and indirect employment to over 5000 people.

Outside the Yenepoya group, he holds the offices of the Vice President of the Badria Educational Institution; Vice-Chairman of the Islamic Trust, and Trustee of the P.A. Educational Trust. He is also the Ex-Director of Air India Ltd. & Indian Airlines Ltd.

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi has established minority educational institutions including the Minority University for the upliftment of minority communities in general and the Muslim community in particular. He firmly believes that education especially professional education will provide greater opportunities for the Muslim community to join the mainstream of professional careers in order to create a niche for themselves by utilizing their acquired knowledge and wisdom for the best use of society. He has promoted secular and professional education to Muslims in consensus with the needs of the community. The institutions established by him today reflect the educational and intellectual aspiration of Indian Muslims and have maintained their history, characters, and ambiance intact. These institutions have been providing professional education for more than 25 years now.

The University established by him today offers courses of study and research in health sciences and confers degrees, diplomas, and certificates for the advancement of learning, creation, and dissemination of knowledge in health sciences to many students from minority and backward communities. To date, 4,380 students from the Minority communities, including 82o PGs in Medicine & Dentistry, have been awarded degrees and certificates by these institutions. In addition, these institutions have also generated employment for more than 3,000 people from the minority communities alone.

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi is the Founder and President of the Islamic Cultural Centre, a cultural organization. The Islamic Trust, Islamic Cultural Centre & Zeenath Baksh, all besides having their own Masjid, also run Madrasas. He runs the Malja-Ul-Islam Orphanage, in his capacity as the President of the Trust. The Orphanage cares for over too Orphans and destitute boys and girls, who are provided free education and food. He also runs the Malja-ul Islam English Medium School, Pachambala, where education is provided free to children from financially weaker sections of the local and adjoining areas.

Additionally, The Yenepoya Care Fund - a Charitable Trust, takes care of 50 destitute children.