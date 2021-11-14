Hamsalekha apologizes for his non-veg remarks about Late Pejawar Swamiji

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
November 15, 2021

Udupi, Nov 15: Acclaimed film composer and a songwriter Hamsalekha, who had sparked a row by making controversial remarks against former Pejawar Mutt pontiff Late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, has apologised for the same.

Hamsalekha, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, was invited as the chief guest at an award function in Mysuru, where he spoke about the ugly practice of untouchability in Hindu society.

Referred to the initiative undertaken by the late swamiji to visit the Dalit colonies, he said: "The best he can do is to go there and sit. Can he eat chicken if offered, or can he eat mutton fry or liver fry? I don't think that visiting the houses of Dalits is a big achievement." 

He went on to say that people of forward communities should take Dalits to their homes and feed them. They should also offer to wash the utensils used by the Dalits, he had commented.

However, as the video went viral and sparked outrage, Hamsalekha came out with an apology, the video of which he posted in the Facebook. "I know I was wrong in making such comments in an awards ceremony… Even my wife did not like some of my utterances and I sought apologies from her. I am a musician and do not want to hurt anyone... Please forgive me if my words have hurt you," he said in the video.

November 5,2021

Mumbai, Nov 5: Facing allegations of corruption, forging caste certificates and extravagant lifestyles, the high-profile NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case.

Soon after NCB's announcement, NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede told ANI that he has not been removed from the investigation but the case would be now probed by Delhi and Mumbai teams combined. "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter is probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai," he said.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, reacting to the transfer, said that this was just the beginning. He said, "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that needs to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it."

 A total of 20 persons were arrested in the case including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Fifteen accused have been granted in the case.

A team of Delhi NCB would be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow after the decision to start the investigation in the case. 

November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Dozens of people, mostly children, have suffered eye injuries during the ongoing Deepavali celebrations across Karnataka.

In Bengaluru alone, around ten people have suffered eye from firecrackers. Three of these cases were reported on Thursday. 

One case each has been referred to the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and the private facilities of Narayana Nethralaya and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The case reported to Minto was Arham Khan, a nine-year-old boy from Basavanagudi, who suffered injuries in both eyes while bursting a flower pot cracker. He was given first aid at a local clinic before being referred to Minto on Thursday. Doctors say he is out of danger.

Citizens can call the Minto helpline (9480832430) in case of eye-related injuries.

At Narayana Nethralaya, a six-year-old girl, two 11-year-old boys and a 40-year-old man have been treated for firecracker-related eye injuries. “Fortunately, none of them suffered any serious eye damage,” said Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of the hospital.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chikkalasandra, is treating a 13-year-old boy who suffered an eye injury after being hit by a cracker spark while riding pillion on a scooter.

November 7,2021

Lucknow, Nov 7: A man has lodged a complaint against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24.

Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police, police said, "An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man."

The complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

The FIR has been filed in the Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," the police stated.

The SP said that the matter was under investigation. 

