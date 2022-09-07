  1. Home
  2. HC directs special court to hear corruption case against BSY afresh

News Network
September 7, 2022

yeddiji.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 8: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restored a private complaint against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, B S Yediyurappa and his family members, accusing them of 'taking bribe' for awarding government contracts.

A Sessions court here had dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa as the then Governor had refused to sanction it. T J Abraham, a social activist, had lodged the complaint alleging that Yediyurappa and his family members had taken bribe from Ramalingam Construction Company and other shell companies in return for awarding Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) contracts. He had sought a special investigation team (SIT) investigation into the charges.

Others named in the complaint are Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, grandson Shashidar Maradi, son-in-law Sanjay Sree, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, current BDA chairperson and MLA S T Somashekar, IAS officer G C Prakash, K Ravi and Virupakshappa. After the Sessions Court dismissed the complaint on July 8, 2021, saying it was “not maintainable in the absence of valid sanction,” the complainant approached the High Court.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav had heard the matter and reserved the order. The judgement was pronounced today.

Allowing the petition in part, the HC set aside the order of the Sessions Court and directed the LXXXI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court to hear afresh the complaint. “The Special Court may proceed from the stage post presentation of Private Complaint." “The rejection of the sanction for prosecution would not come in the way of continuance of proceedings against the Accused No.1 (Yediyurappa) upon restoration of the complaint,” the judge said.

The Governor’s rejection of sanction has to be ignored, the high court said, as such a request is to be made by a police officer of an investigation agency and not by the complainant. Hence, T J Abraham approaching the Governor for sanction was of no legal significance and the Sessions Court need not have rejected the complaint due to that reason, the HC noted.

The complainant had sought the Special Court to take cognizance of the alleged crimes under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, the judge said the Special Court has no authority to take cognizance under the PMLA Act and the complainant has to go through proper procedure. The complainant had alleged that the work order was issued in favour of Ms Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt Ltd by the BDA.

IAS officer G C Prakash demanded Rs 12 crore bribe for the same on behalf of Yediyurappa. Chandrakanth Ramalingam is accused of handing over the cash to the tune of Rs 12 crore to K Ravi. This was allegedly collected by Prakash and paid to Yediyurappa through his son. It is also alleged that Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Shashidar Maradi and Sanjay Sree indulged in money laundering using shell companies. 

News Network
August 29,2022

GNAZAD.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 29: Days after his exit from the grand old party, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday tore into the Congress and said that he was forced to leave his 'home'. 

"I have been forced to leave my home," Azad told reporters in Delhi. 

He added that Modi is an excuse and that the Congress has had an issue with him since the G-23 letter. The Group of 23 leaders, or G-23 had last year written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over leadership reforms in the party. 

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I didn't sleep for six days before and after writing the letter (G23) because we gave blood for the party. People there today are useless... It's saddening that Congress has such spokesmen who don't even know about us..."

 "They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them... Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken," Azad said. 

He further added, "I thought PM Modi to be a crude man but he showed humanity."

"My respect for Sonia Gandhi is same as 30 years back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family, Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally, I pray for his long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested," said Azad. 

Meanwhile, in an interview, Azad said today that he (Rahul Gandhi) is a "nice man" but has no aptitude for politics.

The veteran leader also slammed what he called "Rahul Gandhi's policy of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi left, right and centre."

"Earlier there were only CWC members. In the last 10 years, there have been 25 CWC members and 50 special invitees. Sonia Gandhi, let us be fair, between 1998 and 2004, was totally consulting senior leaders. She was depending on them, accepting recommendations... But after Rahul Gandhi came, from 2004, Mrs Gandhi started depending more on Rahul Gandhi. He had no aptitude of doing that. She wanted everybody to coordinate with Rahul Gandhi," Mr Azad said.

News Network
August 29,2022

Mysuru, Aug 29: Two persons were washed away, while a man sustained injuries after the roof of his house fell on him in separate rain-related incidents in Koppal, Mysuru and Haveri districts for past couple of days. 

Nandakumar Badiger (13), a class 7 student, was washed away in flash floods in a stream at Iliganur in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district.

He was taking a look at the stream in full flow when he fell into it accidentally. 

Mahesh (45), a labourer, was washed away in the overflowing Keggere lake at Jayapura in Mysuru district.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday, when he was returning home from work. Vehicular traffic on the flooded Jayapura-Kadakola road has been banned.

Tirakappa Veerabhadrappa Bilaki was injured after the roof of his house came crashing down on him at Teredahalli in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Saturday night.

Several houses in low-lying areas in Ranebennur were inundated after water bodies swelled in the region following heavy rains in the last two days. Fields were submerged in many parts of the district.

It rained for over one-and-half hours in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Belagavi town received good showers.

Five rescued

A driver and four women were rescued by police and local residents when a tractor in which they were travelling, along with milk containers, toppled on the Chandragiri-Gutte bridge in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The incident occurred when the driver drove the tractor on to the bridge, which was submerged due to a flash flood. 

As many as 22 houses in Pavagad taluk and nine in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district have been damaged, following downpours. Flash floods washed away a bridge connecting Yaliyur and Koghatta in the district.

Ramanagar district continued to bear the brunt of heavy rains. Many lakes overflowed inundating farmlands and submerging bridges and roads. Water entered low-lying areas in Ramanagar town. Many lakes, including Bolappanakere, are overflowing after two decades.

Kampli in Ballari district recorded 4.64 cm of rainfall on Saturday. Streams overflowed, while agricultural lands were submerged. Connectivity between Chikkajayiganur and Ballapur was cut off as the Narihalla bridge was submerged.

A bridge near Kakihalla was also submerged affecting vehicular traffic towards Kampli. An electricity pole collapsed at Itagi village in the taluk.

It rained heavily in parts of Hassan district. Hirekere at Nuggehalli overflowed affecting vehicular movement between Hirisave and Nuggehalli.

Many tanks in the district overflowed causing large-scale damages. Crops in over 100 hectares of land were destroyed as a lake at Bidarakka village breached in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district.

Houses damaged

Over 30 houses in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts have been damaged. Heavy rains destroyed cotton cultivated in large tracts of land. Over 80,000 cusec of water, being discharged from Tungabhadra reservoir, has submerged some monuments in Hampi.
It rained intermittently at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district. Large tracts of paddy fields were inundated, while there were flash floods in rivulets. 

News Network
September 4,2022

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 4: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack against the Narendra Modi government, accusing the Prime Minister of pushing the country back by spreading hatred and fear and undoing the good work done by the UPA to benefit "two industrialists" at the cost of the poor, labourers and jobless youth.

Addressing the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan here, he returned to his pet theme of 'two Indias' – one where the poor, labourers and youth among others cannot dare to dream and the other where a few chosen industrialists who can achieve whatever they wants – as he critiqued the Modi government’s policies.

At the rally against price rise that came three days ahead of the launch of the 3,570 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said all institutions, including judiciary, media and Parliament, are under attack from the government and the Opposition has only one option but to reach out to people directly.

Rahul linked the increasing hatred and fear to the rising hatred and fear in the country and warned that the country will “explode” to the benefit of neighbours like China and Pakistan. “The BJP-RSS leaders divide the country, deliberately creating fear, hatred…Modi has pushed the country back. He is spreading hatred and fear in the country," he said.

Alleging that Modi was working round the clock for two industrialists, who in turn work for the Prime Minister, Rahul claimed that Modi cannot remain the Prime Minister without their support. Rahul did not mention the industrialists by name.

Asking for whom hatred and fear are spread in the country and whether the farmers and small shopkeepers among others are benefitted, he alleged that the whole benefit goes to the two industrialists. "Airports, ports, roads, cell phones, oil, everything goes to these people. The BJP is giving everything to these two," Rahul claimed.

Comparing the previous UPA and Modi's government, he said the Manmohan Singh dispensation gave a loan waiver of Rs 70 lakh crore to farmers while the BJP regime gave three "black laws" to benefit the two industrialists. He said Modi found fault with MGNREGA in Parliament earlier but its utility was known during the recent times. If not for MGNREGA, he said, the country would have been on fire.

"UPA pulled 27 crore out of poverty in 10 years while the Modi government pushed 23 crore back into poverty. Whatever work we did in 10 years was reversed by Modi in his years. But he is eloquent about development, New India and Make in India and that India has changed," he said.

He said poor people were robbed through demonetisation, which was dubbed as a fight against blackmoney, but one later found out that while money was taken away from the poor but loans of industrialists were written off.

"Farmers did not get loan waivers but got three black laws...At one side, there is unemployment, there is price rise on the other side. India never had such a price rise in 70 years. Modi always asks what Congress did in 70 years. We did not give a price rise of this magnitude," he said.

He said that anyone speaking against the Modi government, whether it is Opposition or activists or NGOs, all are targeted through agencies. "I was made to sit for 55 hours at the ED office but want to tell the Prime Minister, you make me sit 50 hours, 100 hours, ..5 years, doesn't matter, I won't be scared, I am not scared," he said.

