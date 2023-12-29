  1. Home
HC orders state not to take coercive action against Kalladka Bhat for insulting Muslim women

December 29, 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 29: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state not to take coercive action against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for his speech on December 24 in Srirangapatna, apparently insulting Muslim women.

The vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Rai, who heard the petition by Bhat, on Thursday issued notices to the state and the complainant in the case and directed the State Public Prosecutor not to take coercive action till the next date of hearing. The arrest of Bhat in the case, therefore, is stalled.

Senior advocate Arun Shyam, who appeared for Bhat, argued that the case was politically motivated and the RSS leader had only stated facts which were protected under the right to speech.

Najma Nazeer, a social worker, had lodged the complaint and the police in Srirangapatna had booked Bhat under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (dealing with uttering obscene words in a public place), 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 298 (deliberate hurting of religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the III Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mandya granted bail to Bhat in the Srirangapatna case following his submission about his health condition.

Bhat underwent cardiovascular surgery on April 5, 2022. 'Hence there is substance in the contention of the petitioner that he is suffering from severe cardiac health issues,' the Sessions Court noted, and citing earlier Supreme Court judgements, granted Bhat anticipatory bail.

He was directed to submit a personal bond for Rs 2 lakh and a surety for a like sum.

The Sessions Court, however, clarified that the "investigator is at liberty to interrogate him as provided under relevant provisions of the CrPC."

December 18,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 18: The Karnataka government on Monday asked those above 60-years of age, with comorbidities, and symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever to mandatorily wear face masks, in the wake detection of a case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in neighbouring Kerala.

Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here.

The situation is being continuously monitored, and there is no need for any restriction on movement and gathering of people as of now, he said, adding, the Government would come out with an advisory.

"There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day-before-yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr (K) Ravi had met yesterday and there was discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken," Rao said.

"Those above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities like issues related to heart, kidney among others, and those with cough, phlegm and fever should mandatorily wear masks. We are communicating this to the public. Also we have asked our hospitals and health centres to be prepared. There should be more surveillance in border districts like -- Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagara -- which share border with Kerala," he added.

The government would, based on the situation, decide what further measures need to be taken, he said. Along with stepping up surveillance at the border, instructions have been issued to increase testing and those with symptoms and suspicious cases are being asked to compulsorily undergo testing.

"In a couple of days we will get to know if the infections are increasing or not. As we increase COVID tests, if more positive cases are recorded, we will decide on further measures that need to be taken. There is no need for imposing any curbs or restrictions now itself," Rao said.

On whether there will be any restriction on Ayyappa pilgrims returning from Kerala, Rao said, as of now there are no curbs on restriction on movement of people and gathering.

"We will not stop any such thing now, because such a situation -- where people should not move or gather -- is not there," he said.

"We will monitor the situation daily, in case we get any adverse information, we will say what needs to be done. For those above 60 years of age, those with comorbidities and respiratory issues, wearing masks is good. We will make it mandatory. Advisory will be issued by the government today."

Noting that a mock drill has been conducted at all hospitals by district health officials to check their preparedness, the Minister said, checks have been conducted on the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen supply, masks, testing and PPE kits among other things that are required in case of emergency.

"Instructions have been given to make necessary preparations at all health centres and taluk and district hospitals," Rao added. 

December 28,2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government will not allow anyone to take law into their own hands in the state in the name of fighting for the Kannada language.

He was reacting to the large-scale vandalism in Bengaluru by the activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) targeting shops and business establishments which did not have Kannada signboards, advertisements and name plates.

"We are not against the pro-Kannada activists but they should not take law into their hands. We are not ready to accept damage caused to the properties in Bengaluru," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"We have to save Kannada and we respect those who fight for saving Kannada but that should not mean that the government will shut it's eyes to vandalism," he added.

The Deputy CM said the government directions are clear that signboards, advertisements and name plates should have 60 per cent Kannada and there is a way to implement it such as issuing notices to those violating this norm.

The protesters can stage protests and raise slogans but damaging property is not acceptable, he said.

"We are committed to save Kannada. Even the CM has directed us to have all the communications and our official business in Kannada. He had said that the government is committed to save Kannada," Shivakumar told reporters.

To a question that T A Narayana Gowda, KRV convener, has given a warning to the government that it will face the music during the Lok Sabha elections if it did not respect the sentiments of Kannadigas, Shivakumar said let them do whatever they want in a democratic manner but vandalism is not accepted.

"Investors have come here from different parts of the world. People are living here to make their livelihood. They should not be threatened," he added.

Meanwhile, a Magistrate Court in Bengaluru has sent over 29 Kannada activists including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president TA Narayana Gowda, to 14 days judicial custody till January 10.

They were arrested by the police on Wednesday after their protests demanding that 60 per cent of nameboards in commercial establishments to be in Kannada turned violent with destruction of boards that were in English.

Police had detained nearly 500 activists of the KRV who went on the rampage across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Gowda was arrested along with some of his aides in Yelahanka. On Thursday at around 5 am, he was produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Devanahalli who ordered the judicial custody of the arrested persons.

The police have registered three separate FIRs at the Chikkajala Police Station against Gowda and 28 others under Sections 188, 283, 341, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations include assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, wrongful restraint, mischief, cause danger, obstruction or injury to any person and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

After their detention on Wednesday evening, Gowda and others were kept at the Police Driving and Maintainance School in Yelahanka before being taken for medical examination and produced before the Magistrate.

Sources said they will be shifted to the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara in the city. 

December 29,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Two youths lost their lives after they were washed away by a powerful wave in the Arabia Sea while playing at the Summer Sands Beach in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased have been identified as Salman (19) and Basheer (27). They were part of a family which had come from Chikkamagaluru to Sayyid Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal. 

After performing prayers at the Dargah the family members had been to beach. Three of them – Salman, Basheer and Saif Ali – were washed away by a wave while playing in the waters. 

The Mogaveera lifeguard team swiftly responded, leaping into the sea to retrieve Saif Ali and Salman. Both were promptly transported to the hospital, but, Salman breathed his last. Meanwhile, the search is continuing for Basheer.

