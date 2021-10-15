HDK blames Siddaramaiah for ‘political genocide’ of Cong Muslim leaders

  1. Home
October 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 16: In a veiled attack, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday blamed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for the "political genocide" of Muslim leaders in Karnataka Congress.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, Kumaraswamy, without naming Siddaramaiah, said, he has long list of Muslim leaders who fell prey to the politics of the conspiratorial ideologue (Siddaramaiah), who can do anything for power.

"People should know who is responsible for the political genocide of minority leaders in Congress," he said.

The series of tweets has come in the wake of Siddaramaiah's remarks that the JDS was helping the ruling BJP to win both Sindagi and Hanagal by-elections by fielding Muslim candidates to split Muslim votes.

Kumaraswamy alleged Siddaramaiah was responsible for the defeat of Congress official candidate Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi, a protege of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the legislative council polls in 2012.

Saradgi's opponent Byrathi Suresh, who contested election as an independent and a buddy of Siddaramaiah, had won the election, he said.

In another tweet, Kumaraswamy blamed Siddaramaiah for clandestinely working for Byrathi and defeating CK Abdul Rehman, the official candidate of the Congress and grandson of late CK Jaffer Sharief, in the by-election for Hebbal assembly constituency in 2016.

He also held Siddaramaiah responsible for the ouster of Roshan Baig from the party.

"The only reason for doing this was that he had questioned the state leadership's poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Baig, himself, had blamed Siddaramaiah for his suspension from Karnataka Congress.

Kumaraswamy also rapped Siddaramaiah for insulting Tanvir Sait, who was making efforts to empower the secular forces in the polity.

The supporters of Sait had protested against Siddaramaiah for serving their leader notice for attempting to forge an alliance with JDS for the Mysuru mayoral election in February this year.

Kumaraswamy blamed Siddaramaiah for the six years suspension of MA Salim who had linked KPCC President DK Shivakumar to an irrigation scam as a minister and defended VS Ugrappa who entertained his conversation.

"Muslims have come to know about this infamous monarch (Siddaramaiah) who gently swings the cradle, strangles the baby and chops off the baby's neck if possible," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

October 5,2021

The outages on Monday at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram occurred because of a problem in the company’s domain name system, a relatively unknown -- at least to the masses -- but crucial component of the internet.

 Commonly known as DNS, it’s like a phone book for the internet. It’s the tool that converts a web domain, like Facebook.com, into the actual internet protocol, or IP, address where the site resides. Think of Facebook.com as the person one might look up in the white pages, and the IP address as the physical address they’ll find. 

On Monday, a technical problem related to Facebook’s DNS records caused outages. When a DNS error occurs, that makes turning Facebook.com into a user’s profile page impossible. That’s apparently what happened inside Facebook -- but at a scale that’s temporarily crippled the entire Facebook ecosystem. 

Not only are Facebook’s primary platforms down, but so too are some of their internal applications, including the company’s own email system. Users on Twitter and Reddit also indicate that employees at the company’s Menlo Park, California, campus were unable to access offices and conference rooms that required a security badge. That could happen if the system that grants access is also connected to the same domain  -- Facebook.com.

The problem at Facebook Inc. appears to have its origins in the Border Gateway Protocol, or BGP. If DNS is the internet’s phone book, BGP is its postal service. When a user enters data in the internet, BGP determines the best available paths that data could travel.

Minutes before Facebook’s platforms stopped loading, public records show that a large number of changes were made to Facebook’s BGP routes, according to Cloudflare Inc.’s chief technology officer, John Graham-Cumming, in a Tweet. 

While the BGP snafu may explain why Facebook’s DNS has failed, the company hasn’t yet commented on why the BGP routes were withdrawn early on Oct. 4. 

October 6,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 6: A student of a private nursing college has ended her life by hanging herself in her hostel in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Nina (19), a resident of Kasargod. She was a first year BSc nursing student. 

Nina had attempted to hang herself in the college hostel’s bathroom at Kadri on Tuesday October 5. She was rushed to a private hospital where she breathed her last today without responding to the treatment.

The girl has left behind a death note. It is said she was unable to pay the college fees and was depressed over the same. It is suspected that the college was harassing her due to the same issue.

A case stands registered at Kadri police station and investigations are on. 

October 15,2021

New Delhi, Oct 15: India has slipped to the 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Eighteen countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, shared the top rank with a GHI score of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Thursday.

The report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, termed the level of hunger in India "alarming".

In 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries. Now with 116 countries in the fray, it has dropped to 101st rank.

India's GHI score has also decelerated -- from 38.8 in 2000 to the range of 28.8 - 27.5 between 2012 and 2021.

The GHI score is calculated on four indicators --undernourishment; child wasting (the share of children under the age of five who are wasted i.e who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition); child stunting (children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition)  and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

The share of wasting among children in India rose from 17.1 per cent between 1998-2002 to 17.3 per cent between 2016-2020, according to the report.

"People have been severely hit by Covid-19 and by pandemic related restrictions in India, the country with the highest child wasting rate worldwide," the report said.

Neighbouring countries like Nepal (76), Bangladesh (76), Myanmar (71) and Pakistan (92) are also in the 'alarming' hunger category but have fared better at feeding their citizens than India, according to the report.

However, India has shown improvement in other indicators such as the under-5 mortality rate, prevalence of stunting among children and prevalence of undernourishment owing to inadequate food, the report said.

According to the report, the fight against hunger is dangerously off track. Based on the current GHI projections, the world as a whole -- and 47 countries in particular -- will fail to achieve a low level of hunger by 2030.

Food security is under assault on multiple fronts, it said, adding that worsening conflict, weather extremes associated with global climate change, and the economic and health challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic are all driving hunger.

"Inequality -- between regions, countries, districts, and communities -- is pervasive and, (if) left unchecked, will keep the world from achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) mandate to “leave no one behind," the report said.

Further, the report noted that it is difficult to be optimistic in 2021 because the forces now driving hunger are overpowering good intentions and lofty goals.

Among the most powerful and toxic of these forces are conflict, climate change, and Covid-19—three Cs that threaten to wipe out any progress that has been made against hunger in recent years, it added. 

