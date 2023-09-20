  1. Home
HDK flies to Delhi for talks about alliance with BJP top brass, says his dad may talk to Modi

News Network
September 21, 2023

Bengaluru, Sept 21: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday left for New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss the alliance between the two parties in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Chief Minister said his father and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if required.

Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, is in Delhi.

"This evening there is a meeting, once we have the outcome of the meeting, tomorrow I will share everything openly with your Delhi correspondents", Kumarswamy said before leaving for the national capital.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there has been no discussion on seat sharing between both parties till now.

"Neither have we thought about it (seats) so far, nor have they (BJP) proposed anything in this regard. When we discuss in the evening, we will discuss in detail about the current situation in all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats, what was the situation in the earlier election and what is the situation after the 2023 Assembly polls", added.

Asked whether the alliance will be finalised today, Kumaraswamy said, "Let's see". To a question as to whom he will be meeting in Delhi, he said, "Discussion is with their (BJP) decision makers like Amit Shah (Home Minister) and their President J P Nadda. If required Narendra Modi and Deve Gowda will talk".

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

However, Yediyurappa subsequently said discussions in this regard have not reached finality yet, and Modi and Shah, who are busy with other responsibilities, may discuss and decide on the issue in a few days.

The BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May this year, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that the JD(S) leaders had met BJP central leadership in Delhi in this regard.

However, Deve Gowda had subsequently indicated the party will contest the Lok Sabha polls alone.
JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running an coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.

Following the Assembly poll debacle, BJP, wary of its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, seems to be open for an alliance with JD(S), aimed at regaining maximum number of seats, sources from both parties said, adding, it hopes JD(S) votes may get transferred to it, especially in the old Mysuru region where the regional party has significant presence.

For JD(S), it is a matter of survival, and the party hopes to better its prospects by forging an alliance with BJP in the backdrop of the Congress reported attempts to weaken it by wooing its leaders, they said.

JD(S) had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006, and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.

News Network
September 18,2023

UAE.jpg

Dubai, Sept 18: The UAE has announced the official paid holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Federal government employees will get a day off on Friday, September 29, to mark the occasion.

Since most government employees get Saturday-Sunday off, the holiday translates into a three-day weekend for them. Private sector employees will get Friday off as well since the UAE Cabinet grants the same number of leaves to workers of both private and public sectors.

This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.

This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.

Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get a six-day break to mark Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.

News Network
September 17,2023

engineers.jpg

Riyadh: The Indian Engineers Forum – Saudi Arabia (IEF KSA) has announced the results of the elections held on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Er. Mohammad Sayeeduddin, for the Position of Chairman (IEF KSA) and Er. Farhan Ahmed Hashmi – for the position of General Secretary (IEF KSA), have been elected unopposed.

The election process for these positions was conducted in strict adherence to the guidelines and procedures outlined in IEF Charter. We ensured that every member's voice was heard, and that the elections were fair, transparent, and conducted with utmost integrity. First and foremost, we would like to express deepest gratitude to all the candidates who participated in this election. 

Er. Mohammad Sayeeduddin shall be replacing Er. Amir Khan, who led the IEF successfully as Chairman for the last 15 years. During his tenure IEF expanded its chapters in five major cities of the Kingdom, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Yanbu and Jubail. It is a unique and only organization in Kingdom representing Indian Engineers and Technical Manpower of India.

Er. Mohammad Sayeeduddin is an Electrical Engineer worked in Saudi Electricity Co for 23 years is an active social activist. He was also the President of Jeddah Chapter.

While Er. Farhan Ahmad Hashmi is a Computer Engineer and a Business Coach with an MBA from UK, he has been working in management positions in the Kingdom for the last 18 years. He was also the President of IEF Riyadh Chapter.

Under the leadership of above Team, IEF shall continue to fulfil its mission of Building a Better Tomorrow.

The IEF KSA also wants to emphasize that its strength lies in its democratic values and the active participation of its members. The IEF KSA’s continued success depends on the continued involvement and dedication of its members to its shared goals.

The IEF KSA thanks all of its members for their support and looks forward to working with them to achieve even greater things in the future.

About the Indian Engineers Forum – Saudi Arabia

The Indian Engineers Forum – Saudi Arabia (IEF KSA) is a non-profit organization operating under the patronage of the Embassy of India and is dedicated to promoting the interests of Indian engineers in Saudi Arabia. The IEF KSA provides a forum for engineers to network, share knowledge, and advocate for their professional interests. The IEF KSA also organizes a variety of events and activities to support the professional development of its members.

IEF Chapter Presidents

Riyadh: Er. Syed Faisal; Jeddah: Er. Mustafa Khan; Dammam: Er. MZ Nadeem; Jubail: Er. Tasneem Akhtar; Yanbu: Er. Quadeer Baig

Er. Masood Ali,
Head Election Committee, IEF

News Network
September 7,2023

stalin.jpg

Chennai, Sept 7: Under intense attack from the BJP over his alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of 'twisting' his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was 'globe-trotting', afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.

"For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as 'inciting genocide'. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves," he said. "What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against him based on 'fake news'," Udhayanidhi said.

"In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that," he said.

Udhayanidhi said that he is one of the political heirs of Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai, the founder of the DMK. "Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion. I would like to quote Anna’s comment on religions which remains relevant even today. If a religion leads people towards equality and teaches them fraternity, then I too am a spiritualist. If a religion divides people in the name of castes, if it teaches them untouchability and slavery, I would be the first person to oppose religion," he said quoting Annadurai.

He said DMK respects all religions that teach all lives are born equal.

"But without an iota of understanding about any of these, Thiru Modi and Co are solely dependent on such slanders to face the Parliamentary elections. On the one hand, I can only feel sorry for them. For the last 9 years, Modi has been doing nothing. Occasionally he demonetises money, builds wall to hide huts, builds new Parliamentary building, erects a Sengol (scepter) there, plays around by changing the name of the country, standing at border and making the white flag work," he lashed out.

Has there been any progressive scheme from the Union government in the last nine years like the DMK's 'Pudhumai Penn' or the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme or the Kalaignar's women's rights scheme, he asked.

"Have they built the AIIMS in Madurai? Did they take forward any knowledge movement like the Kalaignar centenary library. Afraid of having to face questions about Manipur in India, he is globe-trotting along with his friend Adani. The fact is, the ignorance of the people is the capital of their theatrical politics."

"Thiru Modi and co are using the Sanatan ploy to divert the attention from the facts including the killing of more than 250 people in the riots incited in Manipur and the Rs 7.5 lakh crore corruption," he charged.

There was a lot of work for the party workers, including preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said and asked them to focus on that.

"I would like to inform that I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of our party president (TN CM MK Stalin) and on the advice of our party high command," he added. 

