Headscarf row refuses to subside in Udupi PU College as both sides remain adamant

Udupi, Jan 2: The row over wearing the headscarf at the Government PU College for Girl’s in Udupi is likely to continue as the authorities concerned have decided not to fulfil the demands of Muslim girl students who want to cover their heads inside the classroom.

Principal Rudre Gowda said that a meeting was held on Saturday in the presence of college betterment committee president MLA Raghupathi Bhat and other leaders.

Deputy director, department of PU education Maruthi, Udupi town police and parents of the students were present. The parents have reportedly agreed to the decision.

It was decided that the college has no problem with women wearing the headscarf or burkha when they are in the campus premises, but they will have to follow the college rules inside the classroom.

Campus Front of India representatives, along with the students and a few parents, held a press conference and demanded action against the principal, and said that the students must be allowed to wear the headscarf inside the classroom.

“The meeting held at the college on Saturday was one-sided. They did not pay heed to the request of parents. The issue was raised last year, but due to the lockdown, it was not taken up further. A memorandum on the issue was also handed over to the ADC and DDPU, recently,” they said.

Meanwhile, about six students maintained that they will enter the classroom only if they are allowed to wear the headscarf.