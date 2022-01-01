Headscarf row refuses to subside in Udupi PU College as both sides remain adamant

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
January 2, 2022

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Jan 2: The row over wearing the headscarf at the Government PU College for Girl’s in Udupi is likely to continue as the authorities concerned have decided not to fulfil the demands of Muslim girl students who want to cover their heads inside the classroom.

Principal Rudre Gowda said that a meeting was held on Saturday in the presence of college betterment committee president MLA Raghupathi Bhat and other leaders. 

Deputy director, department of PU education Maruthi, Udupi town police and parents of the students were present. The parents have reportedly agreed to the decision. 

It was decided that the college has no problem with women wearing the headscarf or burkha when they are in the campus premises, but they will have to follow the college rules inside the classroom.

Campus Front of India representatives, along with the students and a few parents, held a press conference and demanded action against the principal, and said that the students must be allowed to wear the headscarf inside the classroom. 

“The meeting held at the college on Saturday was one-sided. They did not pay heed to the request of parents. The issue was raised last year, but due to the lockdown, it was not taken up further. A memorandum on the issue was also handed over to the ADC and DDPU, recently,” they said.

Meanwhile, about six students maintained that they will enter the classroom only if they are allowed to wear the headscarf.

December 19,2021

house.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Two women lost their lives after the wall of their house collapsed at Karimbila Narladka near Ninthikalllu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The tragedy occurred early on Sunday morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Nafeesa and Bi Fatima.

Local Bellare police rushed to the spot. Details to follow. 

December 30,2021

terroirstmaharaj.jpg

Raipur, Dec 30: The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

The police had registered an FIR against the religious leader and others for allegedly making derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse.

On the complaint of former Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Pramod Dubey, the police registered the FIR under section 505(2), 294 IPC in the Tikrapara Police station. The event Dharam Sansad was organised on Sunday (December 26) in Raipur.

The Raipur event was orgainsed at Rawanbhata in which Sant Kalicharan Maharaj is alleged to have used derogatory words for Mahatma Gandhi and justified Nathuram Godse, who killed Gandhi.

A similar incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clippings were circulated on social media, which said that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

The Uttarakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.

December 29,2021

temples.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 29: In yet another Hindutva push, the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce a new law with an intention to make Hindu temples free from laws pertaining to them at present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that his government would make Hindu temples free from laws and rules that make temple managements seek permission to utilise their income for development.

"Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations," he said.

Our seniors have informed me how prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and free to perform, he added.

