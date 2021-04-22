  1. Home
  Health Minister hits out at critics of Karnataka govt's covid management

News Network
April 23, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday hit out at those criticising the state government for the poor handling of the Covid-19 situation.

"We are in this situation after giving permission to various economic activities. Is it magic to contain the spurt in cases after letting all the economic activities take place?" Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said there was a health emergency in the country, which is not limited to Karnataka alone.

Sudhakar stressed on the fact that the virus which has hit the world was new where there is genome sequencing happening.

"We don't have the (authentic) reports about it (virus). We are taking some steps founded on scientific principles that too on an experimental basis, which we don't know what we are doing is right or wrong," he pointed out.

He also said that there was no point in making personal comments when the issue has thrown a challenge before the medical world.

"There indeed are some shortcomings which I won't deny. When a pandemic hits the society, all arrangements crumble," Sudhakar said.

He said even the United States of America and Europe, which are way ahead in terms of medical science and healthcare, were rattled by the outbreak of pandemic.

The Congress and the JD(S) have been criticising the government for the poor handling of Covid with cases surging in the state.

The state witnessed new 25,795 cases on Thursday and 123 deaths.

There are close to two lakh active cases in the state including 985 in ICUs.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected with the ban and sought concessions in the rules.

Poojary said 'Yakshagana' performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to hold them even in a symbolic manner.

He requested the Chief Minister to extend the concessions given to other programmes to religious activities also.

His appeal comes in the wake of constant demand by the Hindutva leaders in coastal Karnataka to exempt Hindu religious events from the covid restrictions. 

The state government on Saturday had banned all religious programmes in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed restrictions on other private and public celebrations.

Meanwhile, in line with the state government's order, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the permissions already given by it for holding religious programmes within the city.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar in a release said those who violate the rules will be penalised as per the Disaster Management Act. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Even as the tussle between the Karnataka government and striking workers of the state road transport corporations (RTC) led to the death of a driver who had reported to work, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi held the agitators responsible for the unfortunate incident. 

Rabeed Rasool Avati, a driver working with the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) succumbed to his injuries after stones were pelted at the bus he was driving on Friday. 

Mr. Avati, 56, was taking the bus on the Vijayapura-Jamkhandi route when unidentified persons pelted stones at the windshield. The broken pieces of glass caused a gash on the driver’s neck. Mr. Avati, who was bleeding heavily, was immediately rushed to Jamkhandi Taluk Hospital, but could not be saved.

"The striking workers said it will be a peaceful protest but have claimed the life of their colleague now. The government will not forgive this. Those on strike are not allowing workers to return to duty and think they can deter the loyal workers through criminal acts," Mr Savadi said in a statement.

The DyCM announced a compensation of R 30 lakh and a job on compassionate grounds to a family member of the deceased. Soon after the announcement, NWKRTC managing director Krishna Bajpai visited the family of the deceased and handed over a cheque for Rs 30 lakh.

The KSRTC State Road Transport Corporation Employee League, the organisation observing the indefinite strike, also condemned the incident. “Our organisation is in no way linked to the incident. We have been asking employees not to resort to any kind of violence,” said R. Chandrashekar, president of the league.

Though the office-bearers of the league have been reiterating that the indefinite strike will continue till the State government meets their demands, the number of employees reporting back to duty has also been gradually increasing by the day.

On Friday, which was the tenth day of the strike, RTCs managed to run more than 5,500 buses, of which Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operated more than 2,500. On Thursday, the corporations operated over 4,000 buses.

On the other hand, the number of incidents of stone pelting on moving buses also increased. Till Friday, 80 buses had been damaged by miscreants. Officials claimed that because of the ongoing strike, RTCs had suffered a revenue loss of Rs 187 crore so far.

On RTCs operating more buses daily, Mr. Chandrashekar said, “The corporations are giving distorted figures. Officials are resorting to various tactics and pressuring the bus crew to report to work. No one is voluntarily reporting back to duty.”

Sacking spree

The four RTCs on Friday sacked 254 employees, taking the total number of such workers to 1,054. In addition, 489 employees remain suspended from service.

The murder of employee is expected to bring more edge to the government's stern action starting Saturday, when the polling in the byelections are set to be completed.

Meanwhile, more employees reported to duty on Friday, helping the four RTCs to run more buses instead of depending on private players. By 9 pm, 5,639 buses were operated from the four corporations.

News Network
April 19,2021

subbaiya.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Centenarian, Kannada writer, grammarian, editor, lexicographer and critic Ganjam Venkatasubbiah passed away during the early hours of Monday due to old age complications. He was 107.

He breathed his last at 1:15 am. Dignitaries from various fields have condoled his death.

He is primarily known for his contribution to the world of Kannada lexicography and is renowned as a walking encyclopaedia of the Kannada language and culture.

He compiled 12 dictionaries, authored four seminal works on dictionary science in Kannada, edited over sixty books and published several papers. 

He also translated into Kannada eight important works from other languages.

Recipient of the Kannada Sahitya Akademi Award and the Pampa Award, Venkatasubbiah was born on August 23, 1913.

His ancestors hailed from Mudagandur village in the Mandya district. Some of his ancestors were linguistic scholars. His grandfather Narasimha Jois was a Sanskrit scholar, while his father Ganjam Thimmannaiah was a scholar of both Kannada and Sanskrit.

He secured his postgraduate degree in Kannada from Maharaja’s College, Mysore in 1937. 

He started his career as a teacher at a municipal school in Mandya. He taught at the high school in Davanagere and at Maharaja’s College and at Vijaya College in Bengaluru.

After his retirement in 1973, he began the work to publish a Kannada-to-Kannada dictionary as its chief editor.

He was vice president of the Lexicographical Association of India for 17 years. He served as an adviser to the multilingual dictionary project of the Institute of Asian Studies, Chennai. He was also a consultative committee member in the Telugu lexicon project initiated by the Telugu Academy of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

His Klishta Pada, a dictionary of complex words, was released when Karnataka celebrated 50 years of State formation.

He presided over the 77th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Bengaluru in 2001.

