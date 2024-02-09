  1. Home
  2. Health officials on alert as 18-yr-old college girl succumbs to dengue in Chikkamagaluru

Health officials on alert as 18-yr-old college girl succumbs to dengue in Chikkamagaluru

News Network
February 8, 2024

girldengue.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Feb 8: A college girl has succumbed to dengue fever in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Suhana Bhanu, a resident of Mohammad Khan Lane in the city.

Suhana was admitted to Malle Gowda District Hospital and passed away on Thursday.

This development has raised concerns, prompting health department officials to be on high alert and implement precautionary measures. Further details regarding the case are yet to emerge.

Additionally, the number of Monkey Fever cases were steadily increasing in the district.

The department has set up a separate ward at the Koppa Government Hospital to treat patients affected by Monkey Fever.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A middle aged non-resident Indian from Udupi district, who works in Kuwait, has gone missing after he reported boarded a homeward flight in Muscat around 20 days ago. 

Francis Ravi D’ Souza (55) hailing from Shankarapura, Moodabettu, Kaup taluk, had taken a month-long vacation from his company in Kuwait to visit home. 

According to his wife, who has approached Kaup police, D’Souza had informed her on January 9 that he had started his journey from Kuwait to Muscat. 

He was supposed to take another flight to Dubai and then return India. However, on January 10 he informed his wife that he missed the Dubai-bound flight from Muscat and asked her to buy a new ticket for his travel to India.

She booked a new ticket for him on January 11 and had also informed his wife that he had indeed boarded the flight from Muscat. However, he has not reached home and has gone missing ever since.

Francis Ravi D’Souza is five feet nine inches tall with a wheatish complexion. He is able to converse in Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Arabic and Tamil languages. 

Those who get to know his whereabouts are requested to inform Kaup police station over phone on 0820-2551033 or Kaup police circle inspector's office on 0820-2572333, DSP office: 08258-231333, SP's office: 0820-2534777 or police control room 0820-2526444, stated a press release from Kaup police sub-inspector. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
January 27,2024

shep1.jpg

Mangaluru: The 75th Republic Day of India was joyously commemorated by The Shepherd's International Academy, located in Attavar, Mangaluru on Friday, January 26. 

The occasion honored the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, a pivotal moment in the Nation's history. The Chairman of the school Ar. Mohammed Nissar presided over the flag hoisting ceremony, joined by esteemed guests including Gen. Secretary Mohammed Rizwan, Nazim SS from AppleMart Supermarket Attavar and Principal Lubna Banu.

The celebration featured a rich tapestry of cultural events, speeches, skits, and patriotic songs performed by the students, resonating with the fundamental principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our constitution. Principal Lubna Banu emphasized the significance of Republic Day, marking India's journey towards sovereignty, socialism, secularism, and democracy. Her motivational address inspired the students, fostering a sense of pride and responsibility.

Ms Zunaira Sharief And Ms Neelofer Sajid adeptly coordinated the event, ensuring its seamless execution and meaningful impact on the school community. The celebration served as a poignant reminder of India's enduring democratic spirit and its commitment to progress and inclusivity.

shep5.jpg

shep4.jpg

shep3.jpg

shep2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 6,2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, February 6, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Congress leaders including CM Siddaramaiah over their presence in a protest demanding the resignation and arrest of the then Minister KS Eshwarappa in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case in April 2022.

According to reports, Karnataka High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on CM Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and asked them to appear physically before the people's representatives' court. 

CM Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear on 6th March, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on 7th March, Congress Karnataka in-charge RS Surjewala on 11th and heavy industries minister MB Patil on 15th March.

Congress leaders including the present CM participated in a protest on April 2022, demanding KS Eshwarappa's arrest in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case.

On April 14, Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, were apprehended in Bengaluru while marching toward the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Their protest aimed at pressing for the demand related to the resignation of the then Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Earlier, a 37-year-old contractor died by suicide in a lodge in Udupi in 2022. At the time of his death, the contractor left behind a WhatsApp message alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a commission for the release of funds for civil works undertaken by the contractor at Belagavi. 

Last year, Karnataka HC granted an interim stay on the proceedings in the case against CM Siddaramaiah for holding the protest march in 2022.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.