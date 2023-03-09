Health officials in Hassan on alert after 78-year-old man becomes 1st victim of H3N2 in Karnataka

Hassan, Mar 10: Seventy-eight-year-old Hiregowda of Alur taluk, Hassan district, became the first victim of H3N2 virus infection in Karnataka, according to District Health Officer Dr Shivaswamy.

Hiregowda was suffering from fever, throat pain, cough, and other symptoms for a few days in February. His throat swab and samples were sent to the lab for testing. But he succumbed on March 1.

Health screening is being conducted in and around the villages. Those suffering from any symptoms of viral fever and infection have been subjected to further screening. The throat swabs have been sent for testing, Shivaswamy said.

Six cases of the virus have been identified so far in Hassan district. The virus is primarily affecting children below 15 years and senior citizens. They have been advised to be cautious and undergo medical checkups in case of any symptoms, the DHO said.

The health department has directed its personnel to keep a eye on those above 60 years and suffering from diabetes and other comorbidities.

The department has been directed to conduct medical screening for the next 14 days, around the farmhouse, where Hiregowda was living and measures are being taken, the DHO said.