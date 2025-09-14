  1. Home
  2. Healthy tiffin, healthy kids: Mangaluru group declares war on junk food

News Network
September 14, 2025

Mangaluru: The Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga has launched a campaign to create awareness among parents—especially mothers—on the importance of healthy eating for children.

Organising secretary K Ratnakar Kulai said the initiative was born out of a study he conducted in schools over the past few months, where he observed students’ eating habits. The findings showed that many children depend heavily on junk food, prompting the Balaga to design a training programme for parents.

As part of the effort, a model training session was held recently. “We interacted with at least 100 students from classes VII to X in the last few months. Based on our observations, we felt the need to guide parents. Small groups of mothers will be trained to prepare simple, healthy dishes such as tambuli and unde, along with tiffin-friendly items,” Ratnakar explained.

The first training saw the participation of about 60 people, of whom 10 will serve as resource persons in future sessions. The Balaga also plans to release a handbook on healthy eating.

Ratnakar expressed concern that even school canteens were selling junk food, and some class VII students were already consuming antacids. “This is worrying. We want to encourage parents to rediscover traditional remedies and healthier food options. At a time when even parents enjoy junk food, we are working to rebuild healthier habits,” he said.

To spread the campaign further, the Balaga team plans to collaborate with organisations and associations and is open to giving live demonstrations on preparing healthy meals.

The group, which has long encouraged people to grow vegetables, flowers, ornamental and medicinal plants, is also holding a plant sale. Members will put up plants from their own gardens for sale on September 14 and 28, at the weekly market on Panje Mangesh Rao Road, Hampankatta, from 7am to 10am.

News Network
September 10,2025

flotilla.jpg

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a monumental international fleet of Gaza Strip-bound boats, has vowed to keep sailing towards the blockaded and genocide-stricken coastal sliver, despite successive Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday, the GSF reported that Alma, a boat in its fleet, had been attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters.

The vessel sustained fire damage on its top deck, it noted, but added that the fire had since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew were safe.

It billed the aggression as “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” but simultaneously vowed sustained conviction.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people,” the flotilla noted, pledging to “press forward with determination and resolve.”

The attack followed one staged on Monday against the flotilla’s main vessel, which was similarly responded with the crew’s assertions of resolve to stay on course.

“Despite last night’s attack on one of our boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF)… [is] preparing to depart from Tunis, pending final mechanical checks, weather assessments, and participant readiness,” the flotilla said.

‘Nothing compared to Gaza’s plight’

“The aggression we endured can in no way be compared to the daily horrors that Palestinians face under Israel's brutal occupation, bombardment, and blockade,” it added.

The flotilla cited the regime’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian territory as part of the latter’s October 2023-present war of genocide that has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It also pointed to the regime’s having imposed a complete communications and media blackout on the territory as well as its weaponizing starvation through the parallel siege.

The collective instruments of aggression, the flotilla noted, “deliberately seek to silence Palestinians and erase their suffering from the world's view.”

It described the attack on its vessel as a calculated attempt to intimidate the Gaza-bound activists and distract global attention from the genocide.

GSF Steering Committee Member, Saif Abukeshek asserted, though, "We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days, the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom.”

"We are a superpower as a people,” Mariana Mortágua, a member of the Portuguese parliament, who has likewise joined the flotilla, also stated.

‘Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us’

Mortágua, meanwhile, underlined that, if not properly confronted, the Israeli regime would go on to expand the scope of its aggression.

“We are with the Palestinian people because we are defending humanity and human rights. Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us. All eyes on Gaza.”

The GSF comprises more than 50 boats, which embarked from Barcelona late last month on a mission to break, what has been denounced by human rights bodies as, one of the world’s strictest and most inhumane blockades.

The flotilla has been described as the largest maritime mission of its kind in decades, carrying delegations from at least 44 countries.

Its potential success would mark the first time in nearly 15 years that a flotilla has reached Gaza’s shores.

Israeli officials have openly raged against the mission, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to designate the activists as “terrorists” and confiscate the boats.

News Network
September 3,2025

instarape.jpg

Mangaluru, Sep 3: The city police have arrested eight individuals, including a minor, in connection with the sexual assault of a pre-university college (PUC) student and the circulation of a video of the crime on social media.

Those arrested have been identified as Karthik, Rakesh Saldanha, Jeevan, Sandeep, Rakshith, Shravan, and Suresh. A juvenile involved in the case has been sent to a juvenile home.

According to the police, the incident occurred about two months ago but came to light only recently. Investigations revealed that Karthik had come into contact with the survivor through Instagram. The friendship developed into a relationship, and in June, he allegedly lured her to a forested area near Adyar Falls where he sexually assaulted her.

Police further stated that Rakesh Saldanha, who was present at the scene, also assaulted the victim. Karthik reportedly recorded the assault on his mobile phone, and the video was subsequently shared among friends before spreading on social media.

The survivor filed a complaint at the Bajpe police station on August 16. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, and all the accused have been taken into custody.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
September 6,2025

Karwar, Sept 6: In a tragic incident at Somanahalli village of Sirsi taluk, Uttara Kannada district, a 9-year-old boy died after being accidentally shot by his younger brother with an air gun.

The deceased was the son of Basappa Undi from Hosa Kittur village in Haveri district. The family had moved to Somanahalli for plantation work.

According to police, the children were playing with the air gun, usually kept to scare away monkeys in the plantation. In the process, the 7-year-old brother accidentally pulled the trigger, fatally injuring his elder sibling, who died on the spot.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the victim and a girl standing on one side, while the younger brother and his father stood nearby at the time of the incident.

ASP Jagadish and CPI Shashikant Verma visited the spot. Police have registered a case, and the body was shifted to Sirsi hospital for postmortem.

