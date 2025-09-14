Healthy tiffin, healthy kids: Mangaluru group declares war on junk food

Mangaluru: The Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga has launched a campaign to create awareness among parents—especially mothers—on the importance of healthy eating for children.
Organising secretary K Ratnakar Kulai said the initiative was born out of a study he conducted in schools over the past few months, where he observed students’ eating habits. The findings showed that many children depend heavily on junk food, prompting the Balaga to design a training programme for parents.
As part of the effort, a model training session was held recently. “We interacted with at least 100 students from classes VII to X in the last few months. Based on our observations, we felt the need to guide parents. Small groups of mothers will be trained to prepare simple, healthy dishes such as tambuli and unde, along with tiffin-friendly items,” Ratnakar explained.
The first training saw the participation of about 60 people, of whom 10 will serve as resource persons in future sessions. The Balaga also plans to release a handbook on healthy eating.
Ratnakar expressed concern that even school canteens were selling junk food, and some class VII students were already consuming antacids. “This is worrying. We want to encourage parents to rediscover traditional remedies and healthier food options. At a time when even parents enjoy junk food, we are working to rebuild healthier habits,” he said.
To spread the campaign further, the Balaga team plans to collaborate with organisations and associations and is open to giving live demonstrations on preparing healthy meals.
The group, which has long encouraged people to grow vegetables, flowers, ornamental and medicinal plants, is also holding a plant sale. Members will put up plants from their own gardens for sale on September 14 and 28, at the weekly market on Panje Mangesh Rao Road, Hampankatta, from 7am to 10am.
Comments
Add new comment