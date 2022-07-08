  1. Home
  Heavy rain continues to pound in 14 districts of Karnataka

News Network
July 8, 2022

Heavy rain continued to batter most parts of Karnataka on Friday, July 8. A red alert was issued for seven districts and people were facing the threat of landslides and floods.

The alert was issued as people continued to face the threat of landslides and floods. The rain continued to pound in 14 districts of the state. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, considering the situation, is also all set to hold a virtual meeting today afternoon with the district in-charge ministers, deputy collectors, and district authorities.

CM Bommai will review the preparedness and situation and monitor the relief measures initiated in the rain-affected regions through the video conference from his home office Krishna.

The seven districts where IMD sounded a red alert are: Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan 

From tomorrow (July 9), IMD has issued yellow alerts for these districts for three days. 

Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Bidar districts of north Karnataka were also given yellow alerts for the next 72 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the state has received 94 percent excess rain during July.

Holiday has been declared in schools and educational institutions in the coastal as well as hilly regions of the state. Three labourers died due to a landslide in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday. The people are facing the threat of floods in the Krishna and Cauvery River basin areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), today, also issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1:00 pm till the next 24 hours. Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

News Network
June 28,2022

Guwahati, June 28: The dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati for the past few days are passing their time by playing various indoor games including chess and ludo.

"Other than a couple of meetings within themselves, they have no other serious activity in Guwahati. To pass their time, they are playing various indoor games including chess and ludo to keep themselves engaged," a source close to the MLAs told the media on condition of anonymity.

The rebel legislators led by disgruntled Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are not allowed to go outside the hotel.

Initially, the MLAs booked rooms of the hotel for about a week.

Assam BJP MLAs, leaders and ministers are occasionally visiting the hotel, and briefly talking with the Maharashtra lawmakers.

Assam police commandos led by senior officials are closely looking after the security of the MLAs, and from time to time, also reviewing the hotel security.

The hotel authorities refused fresh booking of common boarders except the passengers from airlines, with which the hotel has long term arrangements.

Assam's ruling BJP has been maintaining that it has nothing to do with the Maharashtra political crisis and camping of the MLAs in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that these people are guests and have chosen Guwahati for their stay on their own.

Shiv Sena leaders from Manipur led by state President M. Tombi Singh came to the hotel on Monday to meet Eknath Shinde. However, they were not allowed to meet.

The main opposition Congress in Assam earlier asked the dissident Maharashtra MLAs to leave the state at the earliest in the greater interest of the state.

Since last Wednesday morning, dissident MLAs of Shiv Sena, Independents and others have been camping at the hotel posing a threat to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

News Network
June 28,2022

Believe it or not! The reason for journalist Mohammad Zubair’s sudden arrest is a four year old tweet, wherein he had posted a photo of  a Bollywood comedy film from 1983 directed by the legendary Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

In the evening of Monday, June 27, officers with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi police arrested Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News. He was booked under sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders celebrated the arrest as a victory of truth. BJP general secretary C T Ravi went on to call him a ‘jihadi’ and accused him of inciting violence.

The police sources have confirmed that Zubair’s crime was the tweet dated March 24, 2018. The police also claimed that Zubair’s conduct during the investigation was found “questionable”, warranting his custodial interrogation to “unravel the conspiracy in this matter”.

The Twitter handle of a self proclaimed ‘Hanuman bhakt’, which complained to the police against Zubair, has tweeted only once since its apparent inception in October 2021 – the tweet targeting Zubair, published June 19, 2022.  

Ironically, the image of the hotel signboard in the tweet which prompted Delhi Police to arrest Zubair was also used as the lead image in an article in the Indian Express in March 2018, and has received no particular attention from those religiously outraged. 

In fact, the image is actually a screenshot from the 1983 movie – Kissi Se Na Kehna – duly cleared by the censor board at the time and shown innumerable times on television since then. 

News Network
July 3,2022

Hassan, July 3: An elderly man was killed by an elephant while two farmers suffered grievous injuries in tiger attack in two separate incidents on Saturday in old Mysuru region.

A farmer sustained serious injuries in head and face caused by the tiger claws at a farm at Lakkipur on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar taluk.

A stray tiger attacked Gaviyappa when he tried to rescue a cow from its clutches. After he raised an alarm, farmers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and managed to chase away the tiger.

The big cat, however, ran into a banana plantation nearby. During an operation by Forest personnel to catch the tiger, a few onlookers provoked the feline by throwing stones. It attacked Rajashekar, also a farmer, with its claws and injured him. Rajashekar has sustained serious wounds in his knees.

In another incident, a stray elephant trampled a 67-year-old man to death at Kelagalale village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Saturday. Krishnegowda is the deceased.

The elephant attacked him, when he was heading towards his estate along with his son Sudeesh and grandson Pratham. Sudeesh and Pratham, however, survived the attack.

The angered villagers staged a flash protest, by blocking Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway for 30 minutes. The villagers demanded the state government and the Forest department to take necessary measures to check the man-animal conflict.

