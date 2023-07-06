  1. Home
  2. Heavy rain expected across Karnataka till July 10; red alert in coastal districts

Heavy rain expected across Karnataka till July 10; red alert in coastal districts

News Network
July 6, 2023

Mangaluru, July 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain to lash Karnataka till July 10, while it also issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

The much awaited monsoon rain have arrived in the state, bringing cheers to the farming community.

State capital Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Thursday morning, but commuters faced trouble as waterlogging in parts of the city led to traffic jams.

Meanwhile, fishermen have alerted not to venture into the sea.

One person was killed in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday due to the heavy rain.

It is predicted that the Uttara Kannada district will witness thunderstorms with heavy winds.

Heavy rain will lash Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chikkamagalur, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar districts.

Mysuru, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar are also expected to witness downpours.

Dams and water reservoirs in the state, which were dried due to lack of rains have started filling up.

The water level in KRS dam has reached 10.17 tmc. This time last year, the water level stood at 34.06 tmc.

The recorded inflow is 1,249 cusecs.

Alamatti dam has recorded 19.24 tmc of water against 50.04 tmc feet of water storage last year.

Tungabhadra dam with 259 cusecs of water inflow has 3.07 tmc of water following initial rain. In the same time last year, the dam had 50.7 tmc of water.

Linganamakki dam has recorded inflow of 9,237 cusecs of water, Kabini reservoir is seeing an inflow of 3,431 cusecs of water following incessant rains. Bhadra dam is seeing 2,397 cusecs of water inflow, Harangi dam is witnessing 1,518 cusecs of inflow and Supa dam is seeing an inflow of 1,736 cusecs of water.

Varahi dam, Malaprabha dams are yet to receive water inflow, according to authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2023

kseshwarappa.jpg

Haveri, June 26: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy after he said mosques would be demolished to build temples.

Stating that temples will replace all the mosques, the senior BJP leader said, "Wherever the Mughals have demolished temples and constructed mosques, in all those places we will destroy all the mosques and temples that will come up."

"The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple,” he added.

Addressing party cadres in Haveri, the former BJP minister on Saturday said that the Congress hates the Hindu religion and the party would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there.

Eshwarappa said, "Congress hates the Hindu religion, Muslims are like an extended family to them. Congress would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there. Congress is still in existence in Karnataka because of the Muslims."

Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics in April this year.

Upon being asked if he wanted his son to contest for his constituency, he said that he wouldn't ask the high command to give a ticket to his son and would stick to the party's decision of giving the Haveri ticket to other BJP cadres.

Earlier in April, Eshwarappa had sparked a controversy during his election speech, when he termed Azan a "headache", while it was being played at a nearby mosque. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2023

policefiring.jpg

Mangaluru, June 6: Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Okkoota has demanded compensation to the kin of two innocent Muslim men who were killed in alleged arbitrary police firing in Mangaluru during protest against CAA and NRC in Mangaluru in 2019. 

49-year-old Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Kanduka in Bundar area and 23-year-old Mohammad Nausheen, a resident of Kudroli were gunned down by the police while a few youths were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill. 

Both the victims were not part of protests, according to their family members. 

A delegation of the Okkoota accompanied by the aggrieved family members met Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought compensation from the government.  

Okkoota president K Ashraf said that the families are eligible for compensation from the government.

The delegation also demanded compensation for the family of Basheer, who was hacked to death after the murder of Deepak Rao, in Krishnapura in 2018. Basheer was running a fast food outlet at Kavoor. The murder was communal in nature and the family has not been given compensation so far.

Ashraf said he had recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had raised the issue of compensation to the families of those deceased in police firing and also, to the family of Basheer.

He thanked the state government for paying compensation to the families of Masood, Jaleel, Fazil and Deepak Rao, who were hacked to death by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada. The previous BJP government had done injustice to the families by failing to release any compensation, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 27,2023

 
Hassan, June 27: Mild tremors were reported in parts of Arkalgud town in Hassan district, on Tuesday morning, creating panic among residents.

While parts of the town experienced tremors at around 10:25 am, some other parts felt the same at around 10:34 am.

Feeling the vibrations, people ran out of their houses and buildings out of fear.

They were standing outside their houses for hours, fearing to go inside. 

Officials rushed to the spot and are checking the possibilities for the tremors. 

Parts of Arkalgud taluk and also the nearby Gorur dam experienced similar tremors a few months ago. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.