Heavy shower, lighting disrupt Rahul Gandhi's public meeting

April 28, 2023

Kalaburagi, Apr 28: Heavy showers coupled with lightning and thunderstorm disrupted the public meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jewargi on Friday. 

Thousands of people had to wait in the rain to listen to his speech at Taluk Stadium. Due to this, he delivered the speech for five minutes in a hurry before leaving for Kustagi in the Koppal district.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kalaburagi airport at 12 noon from Mangaluru to campaign for the former Chief Minister late Dharam Singh's son Ajay Singh in Jewargi. 

But, he could not travel in the helicopter from the airport to Jewargi due to bad weather. Due to this, he had to travel by road to the venue of the convention along with the AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. 

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Jewargi town for over an hour, causing a two-hour delay in the start of the public meeting.

The people gathered at the convention have cheered for him and raised slogans in his support. Rahul Gandhi also thanked the enthusiastic crowd for listening to him and supporting him despite the heavy downpour. 

April 26,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Out of six pre-poll and opinion surveys by regional news networks two each have given Congress and BJP an edge while all of them indicate the possibility of a hung verdict in the May 10 Assembly election.  

According to the pre-poll survey conducted by TV9 and C-Voter, the Congress can win 106-116 seats while the BJP would end up with a tally in the 79-89 range. The JD(S) is placed in the 24-34 bracket. 

Public TV's Mood of Karnataka also gave Congress the edge in the range of 98-108 seats, below the halfway mark of 113. It gave BJP 85-95 seats and JD(S) 28-33. 

The BJP has an edge in the Asianet Survarna News Jan Ki Baat survey which shows the saffron party winning 98-109 seats ahead of Congress' 89-97 and JD(S) 25-29. 

Similarly, the NewsFirst-Matrize survey said the BJP would win 96-106 seats whereas Congress was pegged at 84-94 and JD(S) 29-34. 

Vistara News shows a badly fractured mandate: 88-93 BJP, 84-90 Congress and 23-26 JD(S). The survey said the outcome is difficult to call in 27-30 seats. 

The South First - People's Pulse pre-poll survey gave 98 seats to Congress with a range of 95-105 seats. The BJP is shown to win 92 seats (90-100 seat range) and JD(S) 27 seats (25-30 range). 

These pre-poll surveys and opinion polls were done and their findings announced at different points in time over the past month. 

April 26,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Mounting attack on the ruling party in Karnataka, the Congress said on Wednesday that the ruling BJP government had betrayed the people on the reservation issue, and the Lingayats and Vokkaligas will not get any increase in the quota of reservations as being claimed by the BJP.

State party President D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a joint press conference here. Shivakumar said, "Bommai government has failed to submit an affidavit defending the increase in quota of reservations. The BJP has betrayed, insulted Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC, ST and minority communities," he said.

"The Bommai government has told the court that it will re-implement the reservations of 2002. Lingayats are going to continue in the 3B category and Vokkaligas will continue under the 3A category, Shivakumar said. As per the orders of the CM Bommai government, neither of these communities will get an increase in the quota of reservations," he underlined.

Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Bommai government has stayed the order dated March 27 of his own government through solicitor general in the Supreme Court on April 25. This is an unpardonable sin by the Bommai government, he said.

"The Congress statements have come true. The double engine governments have done double betrayal to the people of the state. The BJP government betrayed people at the time of elections on the pretext of providing reservations. No one is going to get any increase in the quota of reservations, all are fooled by BJP."

"Prime Minister Modi and CM Bommai should answer on this development and why did they have to fool people in the name of providing reservations. The voters should not give them more than 40 seats," Surjewala said.

April 15,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Congress party on Saturday released the third list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The party has fielded former deputy CM of the state Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. 

This comes a day after Congress lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of not treating its leaders in the right way. While talking to the media, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP should not have treated Savadi like this by denying him a ticket at all despite the fact that he's a senior leader in the party.

"Laxman Savadi was denied a ticket (by the BJP). Since he is a senior leader, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. The only condition Savadi has made (to Congress) is that he should be treated properly with all due respect," he added.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar also stressed the same adding that 'Laxman Savadi was humiliated by the BJP'. He said, "He (Laxman Savadi) feels that he has been humiliated (by the BJP). It is our duty to take such great leaders into Congress. Around 9-10 sitting legislators want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them."

The BJP on Friday sharply reacted to Congress's decision to give a ticket to former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi who recently left BJP. Arun Singh, BJP Karnataka in-charge said, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake & will regret it later."

Congress has so far announced candidates on 209 out of 224 assembly seats in the state.

Karnataka Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates for the state's Assembly election before the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Congress's first candidate list for Karnataka polls said, "Congress party has already cleared all the names that the central selection community and the screening community had cleared it."

In a release, Congress announced that DK Shivakumar will be contesting from Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. Amid expectations that Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress high command.

In the second list of 42 candidates, 41 were from Congress and one seat is marked for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier.

In the second list, four leaders who joined the Congress recently have been given tickets. They are N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas and V S Patil.

