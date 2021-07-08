  1. Home
  Her Twitter timeline dejunked finally! Shobha Karandlaje deletes fake news, false allegations, provocative remarks

July 8, 2021

Bengaluru, July 8: Hardline BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, who has now taken charge as union minister of state for agriculture, has deleted her Twitter time-line just hours before she took charge as minister. With this dozens of fake news links, false allegations and provocative statements tweeted by her disappeared from her Twitter account. 

The two-time Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikmagalur, which is a hotbed of Sangh Parivar activities in the state, has grown through the party ranks. Apart from being close to Sangh Parivar, Karandlaje is also considered to be a very close confidante of chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa.

Her twitter time line had always been flooded with issues such as Cow terrorism, so called love jihad and several other topics which are considered to be very close to Sangh Parivar ideologues.

Karnadlaje had never deleted a single tweet even when she had come under flak from Left wing critics for posting fake videos and messages.

"This time it is quite surprising to see her Twitter timeline being wiped off completely except that she re-tweeted her swearing in ceremony pictures from the BJP handle," a senior leader in the BJP was quoted as saying by a news agency. 

Karandlaje not only hails from coastal region of the state, but she also belongs to politically-influential Vokkaliga community, to which BJP veteran Sadananda Gowda belongs. Gowda resigned from the union cabinet on Wednesday just hours before cabinet expansion took place.

Between 2008-12, she was considered as someone who had wielded an enormous amount of influence during the previous BJP rule under Yediyurappa between 2008-12 but after rejoining the BJP along with Yediyurappa, Karandlaje has by and large remained in her constituency.

Interestingly, unlike last time, Karandlaje is not 'visible among the inner circles of Yediyurappa' in the present government amid the chief minister's younger son B.Y. Vijayendra's growing influence.

Born on October 23, 1966 at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, her educational qualification includes M.A. (Sociology) and Master of Social Work.

Karandlaje was MLC from 2004-2008, MLA from 2008-2013, and served as Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Power, and Food and Civil Supplies during the previous BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.

July 2,2021
July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2: A 12-year-old schoolboy allegedly killed himself after a tiff with a 13-year-old friend and blamed him in a purported death note. 

The class 6 student used a sari that doubled up as a cradle for his younger brother to hang himself at the family's home in Basaveshwara Nagar, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening.

He had locked himself in to make sure nobody saw him or tried to save him. His mother got worried when he didn't come out of the room or respond to her calls. The door had to be broken open.

In the purported death note, the boy stated that he was killing himself because of his friend who lives in the same locality. The two are said to have had a childish tiff. 

The deceased boy's parents have not filed a police complaint, saying it's common for children to fight over petty issues. His mother lamented to the police that her son had killed himself over such a trivial issue. She asked the police not to question her son's friend.

Basaveshwara Nagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

LIFE IN INDIA

This case provides evidence that India is uncivilised and life is worthless and leaders have no moral and ethical fibre to rule. Children of India have no future. Leaders and elites are looting the country and the future of the people.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC,CANADA

June 29,2021
June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: This year's T20 World Cup, which has been moved to the UAE and Oman from India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be played from October 17 to November 14, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

The ICC statement came a day after BCCI intimated the governing body that the event can be moved out of India.

"The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021," the ICC stated.

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE.

Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they will join the eight automatic qualifiers.

The upcoming edition will be the first men's T20 World Cup played since 2016, when West Indies beat England in the final in India.

The eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the Final on November 14.

"Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window," said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

"...the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.

"We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly added: "We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid-19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman."
 

June 28,2021
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: In a first of its kind move, eleven professionals from the private sector will work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats of Karnataka over a period of 18 months to solve development challenges of the state, authorities said.

These professionals will work with senior officials to solve development challenges in collaboration with the state government, The/Nudge Foundation and the Karnataka government said in a joint statement.

The statement said it selected these senior professionals from over 2,000 applications from across the country through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) programme.

The cohort has an average experience of 24 years, leading large-scale transformation across IT, finance, education, environment and entrepreneurship, the statement read.

The/Nudge Foundation said the fellow designates have held leadership positions in some of the prominent organisations and have academic credentials from Stanford, Harvard, IIMs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, et al.

Each fellow designate will work with principal secretaries and secretaries across departments ranging from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to e-governance besides the State Policy and Planning Commission and the Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The statement further read that the fellowship commences on July 1, and includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.

It added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has conveyed his best wishes saying the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) will draw senior professional talent towards solving development challenges emerging in the context of Covid-19 and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030.

Narayana Gowda, Minister for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics said the Indian Administrative fellowship is a novel opportunity for citizens to create catalytic change by becoming collaborators with the government." 

