Here’s the list of Science, Commerce, Arts toppers in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam - 2023

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the results of the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination for the year 2023. The Commerce, Arts and Science toppers have been announced, with Tabassum Shaik, Ananya K A, and S M Koushik emerging as the top scorers in their respective streams.
In commerce stream Ananya KA of Alva's PU College, Moodubidre, scored 600/600. Following are other toppers.
Anvitha D N 596
Chaaya Ravi Kumar 596
Khushi Y Bagalkot 596
Swasthi S Pai 596
Dhanyashree Rao 596
Varsha Sathyanarayan 596
K Disha Rao 596
Inchara N 596
Gaana J 596
Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) emerged as state toppers in Arts by securing 593/600. Following are other toppers.
Kushnaik G L 592
Daddi Karibasamma 592
Mutturu Mallamma 592
Priyanka Kulkarni 592
Rahul Motilal Rahtod 592
Sahan Ulavappa Kadakol 591
K Krushna 591
Bhagappa 591
Manjushree 591
The science stream has two students sharing the top position with 596/600. One is SM Koushik from Gangotri Science College, Kolar and another is Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru. Following are other toppers.
Kottaoiu Jayishika 595
Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat 595
Jestiva Dias 595
Harshith R 594
Neha J Rao 594
Adithi R 594
Ruchitha M 594
Samya Sadanand Maben 594
The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were held in March 2023, and a total of 7,45,747 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 82.71%, with the Commerce stream recording a pass percentage of 79.51%, Arts stream recording a pass percentage of 84.09%, and Science stream recording a pass percentage of 87.61%.
The KSEEB has made the results available online, and students can check their results by visiting the official website. The board has also provided the option for students to apply for revaluation or retotaling of their answer scripts.
