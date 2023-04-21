  1. Home
  2. Here’s the list of Science, Commerce, Arts toppers in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam - 2023

Here’s the list of Science, Commerce, Arts toppers in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam - 2023

News Network
April 21, 2023

girls.jpg

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the results of the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination for the year 2023. The Commerce, Arts and Science toppers have been announced, with Tabassum Shaik, Ananya K A, and S M Koushik emerging as the top scorers in their respective streams.

In commerce stream Ananya KA of Alva's PU College, Moodubidre, scored 600/600. Following are other toppers. 
Anvitha D N 596
Chaaya Ravi Kumar 596
Khushi Y Bagalkot 596
Swasthi S Pai 596
Dhanyashree Rao 596
Varsha Sathyanarayan 596
K Disha Rao 596
Inchara N 596
Gaana J 596

Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) emerged as state toppers in Arts by securing 593/600. Following are other toppers.
Kushnaik G L 592
Daddi Karibasamma 592
Mutturu Mallamma 592
Priyanka Kulkarni 592
Rahul Motilal Rahtod 592
Sahan Ulavappa Kadakol 591
K Krushna 591
Bhagappa 591
Manjushree 591

The science stream has two students sharing the top position with 596/600. One is SM Koushik from Gangotri Science College, Kolar and another is Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru. Following are other toppers.
Kottaoiu Jayishika 595
Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat 595
Jestiva Dias 595
Harshith R 594
Neha J Rao 594
Adithi R 594
Ruchitha M 594
Samya Sadanand Maben 594

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were held in March 2023, and a total of 7,45,747 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 82.71%, with the Commerce stream recording a pass percentage of 79.51%, Arts stream recording a pass percentage of 84.09%, and Science stream recording a pass percentage of 87.61%.

The KSEEB has made the results available online, and students can check their results by visiting the official website. The board has also provided the option for students to apply for revaluation or retotaling of their answer scripts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 20,2023

nalinkateel.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 20: The Dakshina Kannada district unit of the BJP has filed a complaint with the police against a man using abusive words against state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel in an audio clip which has gone viral on social media.

The person posted a photo of Kateel being received by a Muslim cleric and his supporters when he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and, in an audio, uses offensive and insulting comments against him in the clip.

After the clip went viral, the BJP law wing of Dakshina Kannada filed the complaint with the police.

BJP district spokesperson Jagadish Shenava said they had asked the city police commissioner to trace the culprit and take strict legal action against him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 15,2023

New Delhi, Apr 15: Courts are being lied to, those arrested are being tortured and there's not a shred of proof of any wrongdoing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after being summoned by the CBI in the capital's liquor policy case.

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Mr Kejriwal said agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were going to extraordinary lengths to target their fiercest political opponents.

The agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats like "will see how your daughter gets to college tomorrow", he claimed.

The Chief Minister also said that despite months of investigation, and scores of arrests, including his former deputy Manish Sisodia, the agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam.

"When they found nothing in raids, they said the money had been funnelled into our Goa election campaign. Where is the proof of this? All our payments were made with cheques. Show me a single rupee of the ₹ 100 crore you claim we got," Mr Kejriwal said.

"If I say, without proof, that I paid Prime Minister Narendra Modi ₹ 1,000 crore on the 17th of September at 7 pm, will you arrest him?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief asked, announcing he will sue the agencies for perjury and falsifying evidence.

"The same policy, which they call corrupt, was introduced in Punjab and has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in revenue. It was a game-changing and transparent policy," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that he will appear for questioning tomorrow as asked.

The CBI is probing allegations that the liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government last year, which ended government control over the sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers.

Alleging the involvement of the "highest levels" of Mr Kejriwal's government in the swindle, the agency has claimed crores in kickbacks were paid for favours in the policy and funnelled into his party's election campaign in Goa last year.

Manish Sisodia's arrest in February was the highest-profile arrest in the case so far. The summons to Mr Kejriwal, whose political career began with the 2011 anti-corruption movement that swept the nation, comes as his 10-year-old party, recently upgraded to the status of a national outfit, tries to position itself as one of the main alternatives to PM Modi's BJP.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 20,2023

operator.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 20: The operator of an excavator died on the spot after a huge heap of mud fell over it while undertaking work in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Kosar Ansari (22) from Jharkhand. 

Fire service personnel and Bajpe police who rushed to the spot at Ganjimutt, removed the mud with the help of local people, but the youth had died by then, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.