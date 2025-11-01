Heroes of the high Tide: Young Men Brave Waves to Save Stranded Dolphin in Uttara Kannada

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime’s military showered the besieged Gaza Strip with 153 tons of bombs on Sunday, in a brazen admission to violating a ceasefire agreement between the occupying entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Netanyahu made the acknowledgment at the opening of the Israeli parliament (Knesset)’s winter session on Monday as he faced repeated interruptions from opposition lawmakers protesting his cabinet’s policies and its deliberate prolonging of the war in Gaza.

Claiming that the fierce bombardment was due to the killing of Israeli occupation forces following the US-sponsored truce deal, Netanyahu said, “During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip.”

Confirming the heavy bombardment campaign, the Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the agreement came into effect on October 10, which resulted in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime earlier claimed that the strikes served as retaliation for a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in an explosion in the southern city of Rafah. This is while the Palestinian resistance group refuted any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

US officials later revealed the blast was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer that hit unexploded ordnance.

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which kicked off on October 10, was aimed at bringing an end to Israel’s assault, a partial withdrawal of its troops to a so-called yellow line along Gaza’s borders, and a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

The deal also saw Hamas releasing last Monday all living captives, as well as the remains of 12 of the 28 dead Israeli captives.

In return, Israel freed 2,000 Palestinian detainees and returned 15 Palestinian bodies for every one dead Israeli captive returned.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has claimed the lives of at least 68,216 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured 170,361 others, and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage as well as calls for accountability.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the coastal strip.