Heroes of the high Tide: Young Men Brave Waves to Save Stranded Dolphin in Uttara Kannada

Karwar, Nov 1: A powerful video capturing an act of extraordinary kindness has gone viral, showcasing two young men from Gokarna who rescued a distressed dolphin that had washed ashore. Their brave efforts, defying rough waves and adverse weather, ensured the marine animal was safely returned to the Arabian Sea.
The heartwarming incident unfolded near the Surya Resort area of the beach in Uttara Kannada district. A dolphin, estimated to be about five to six feet long, was found struggling in a weak and distressed condition, unable to breathe or move due to the strong surf.
Rushing to the Rescue
Witnessing the marine creature's plight, Yashwant Mahabaleshwar Gowda, the owner of the nearby resort, and local resident Madhu Gowda immediately rushed into the water. With the help of onlookers, the duo carefully maneuvered the large dolphin, pushing it through the difficult waves and into deeper waters. The dolphin, once freed, swam away, much to the relief of the crowd.
Tourists captured the entire rescue operation on their mobile phones. The viral footage shows the two men, undeterred by the surging tide, carefully pulling the dolphin by its tail and guiding it toward safety. Their compassion has since earned them widespread praise from both locals and visitors, underscoring the deep connection between the coastal community and its marine life.
Dolphins, often regarded as symbols of harmony, are frequently sighted along the coasts of Murudeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar, where they are known for their friendly and playful nature.
