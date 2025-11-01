  1. Home
  2. Heroes of the high Tide: Young Men Brave Waves to Save Stranded Dolphin in Uttara Kannada

Heroes of the high Tide: Young Men Brave Waves to Save Stranded Dolphin in Uttara Kannada

News Network
November 1, 2025

Karwar, Nov 1: A powerful video capturing an act of extraordinary kindness has gone viral, showcasing two young men from Gokarna who rescued a distressed dolphin that had washed ashore. Their brave efforts, defying rough waves and adverse weather, ensured the marine animal was safely returned to the Arabian Sea.

The heartwarming incident unfolded near the Surya Resort area of the beach in Uttara Kannada district. A dolphin, estimated to be about five to six feet long, was found struggling in a weak and distressed condition, unable to breathe or move due to the strong surf.

Rushing to the Rescue

Witnessing the marine creature's plight, Yashwant Mahabaleshwar Gowda, the owner of the nearby resort, and local resident Madhu Gowda immediately rushed into the water. With the help of onlookers, the duo carefully maneuvered the large dolphin, pushing it through the difficult waves and into deeper waters. The dolphin, once freed, swam away, much to the relief of the crowd.

Tourists captured the entire rescue operation on their mobile phones. The viral footage shows the two men, undeterred by the surging tide, carefully pulling the dolphin by its tail and guiding it toward safety. Their compassion has since earned them widespread praise from both locals and visitors, underscoring the deep connection between the coastal community and its marine life.

Dolphins, often regarded as symbols of harmony, are frequently sighted along the coasts of Murudeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar, where they are known for their friendly and playful nature.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 21,2025

gazabomb.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime’s military showered the besieged Gaza Strip with 153 tons of bombs on Sunday, in a brazen admission to violating a ceasefire agreement between the occupying entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Netanyahu made the acknowledgment at the opening of the Israeli parliament (Knesset)’s winter session on Monday as he faced repeated interruptions from opposition lawmakers protesting his cabinet’s policies and its deliberate prolonging of the war in Gaza.

Claiming that the fierce bombardment was due to the killing of Israeli occupation forces following the US-sponsored truce deal, Netanyahu said, “During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip.”

Confirming the heavy bombardment campaign, the Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the agreement came into effect on October 10, which resulted in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime earlier claimed that the strikes served as retaliation for a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in an explosion in the southern city of Rafah. This is while the Palestinian resistance group refuted any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

US officials later revealed the blast was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer that hit unexploded ordnance.

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which kicked off on October 10, was aimed at bringing an end to Israel’s assault, a partial withdrawal of its troops to a so-called yellow line along Gaza’s borders, and a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

The deal also saw Hamas releasing last Monday all living captives, as well as the remains of 12 of the 28 dead Israeli captives.

In return, Israel freed 2,000 Palestinian detainees and returned 15 Palestinian bodies for every one dead Israeli captive returned.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has claimed the lives of at least 68,216 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured 170,361 others, and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage as well as calls for accountability.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the coastal strip.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 30,2025

jokatte.jpg

NRI entrepreneur Zakariya Jokatte, founder of Saudi Arabia’s Al Muzain Company, has been named one of the recipients of the 2025–26 Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards.

The award, announced by the Department of Kannada and Culture, recognises him under the Non-Resident Kannadiga (NRI) category for his business achievements and social work.

Expressing surprise over the award Zakariya said: “I never applied for it. Some friends must have nominated me quietly. I grew up in poverty, so I know what it means to struggle. Helping others has always been my way of giving back.”

“This honour is both a joy and a reminder of my responsibility to society,” he added.

Born in 1958 in Thokur near Mangaluru, Zakariya is the eldest of five children. He left school early and began working small jobs, including selling jaggery and welding, before moving abroad for labour work. He recalls carrying cement up 28 floors during his early years in the Gulf.

In 2008, he founded Al Muzain Manpower Company in Jubail with his son and three employees. The firm now employs more than 8,000 workers, with plans to expand to 10,000 by 2027.

Over the years, Zakariya has diversified his business interests across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, London and India. He has also invested in education, establishing an international school in Al Khobar in partnership with Yenepoya Institutions, and plans to launch a hospital and medical college.

Based in Bolar, Mangaluru, Zakariya is also known for his philanthropic work. Through the M Friends Charitable Trust, Hidaya Foundation and Zara Family Charity Trust, he supports welfare projects for disadvantaged communities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 21,2025

Mangaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up the skies, doctors in the city are raising alarm over a sharp rise in respiratory infections. Hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in cases of persistent cough, cold, and breathing difficulty among both children and adults.

Doctors attribute the surge to a combination of weather fluctuations, dry air, pollen, and firecracker smoke. The problem began toward the end of last month and has intensified with the onset of the festive season.

“The sudden temperature changes in October, along with lower humidity, make the air drier,” said Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, consultant pulmonologist and sleep specialist at KMC Hospital. “Exposure to pollutants and firecracker smoke damages the nasal lining — our body’s first line of defence — making us more vulnerable to viral infections like RSV in children and influenza in adults.”

She explained that the rapid swings between humid, hot, and cool weather encourage viral mutations, exposing people to new strains.

“Viral infections often pave the way for secondary bacterial infections such as sinusitis or pneumonia,” Dr. Udaya said. “We’ve seen a rise in staphylococcus aureus infections following influenza cases in recent months.”

Smog Worsens the Risk

The smog that lingers after firecracker use traps pollutants and viruses, increasing exposure for everyone — especially asthma patients, diabetics, those with kidney issues, and individuals with chronic lung diseases. “Even middle-aged adults with allergies are suffering more this year,” Dr. Udaya observed.

Festive Cleaning Adds to the Problem

Pre-Diwali cleaning has also become a trigger. “Dust exposure during cleaning can worsen allergies. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 150, it’s best to use air purifiers,” Dr. Udaya advised. “Indoor plants like areca palm, spider plant, snake plant, and money plant help absorb toxins like nitrous oxide.”

Rising Cases Across the Region

The trend isn’t limited to the city. Patients from nearby areas are reporting persistent dry coughs that don’t respond to standard medicines. “Many of them have normal chest X-rays but continue coughing for weeks — a condition called cough hypersensitivity,” she said.

A spokesperson from AJ Hospital and Research Centre also confirmed a steady rise in respiratory-related admissions since late September, with seven new cases last week alone.

Doctors’ Advice

Health experts urge residents to:
•    Avoid firecrackers and smoky areas
•    Wear masks in crowded or polluted places
•    Keep homes dust-free during festive cleaning
•    Stay hydrated and ventilate rooms well

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.