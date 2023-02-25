  1. Home
  HIF INDIA hands over 28th house in Kadaba under its Project Ashiyana

HIF INDIA hands over 28th house in Kadaba under its Project Ashiyana

Media Release
February 25, 2023

Mangaluru: HIF_INDIA under its Project Ashiyana handed over the 28th house on February 24, 2023 to a widow beneficiary in Nelyadi at Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Maulana Tayyab, Khateeb of Ehsan Masjid, who participated as the chief guest in the program, said that the organization was able to build 28 houses only with devotion and sincere selfless service.

Another chief guest, former President of Badria Juma Masjid Mata, Uppinagadi M.B Nazir Mata said that HIF India's social activities such as construction of houses for the homeless, medical assistance, scholarship for poor students, construction of masjids are all model works that should be done by the organizations in every mohalla and Masjids. 

He wished that more social programs would be conducted by HIF, which are indeed commendable activities. 

Abdul Rahiman, President of Jalaliya Juma Masjid was present. The guests handed over the house key and one month ration to the beneficiary.

HIF India Secretary Adil Parvez presided over the program. He informed that the work of 29th and 30th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiaries very soon.

Shakif Adil Parvez recited the verses from Qur'an. Ausaf Hussain, Coordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana, convened the program and gave the vote of thanks.

February 20,2023

Udupi, Feb 20: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said his is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base, and the mass following.

He said, almost all the other political parties in the country, including the Congress are family or dynastic parties, while for the BJP, the party itself is a family.

"We are the privileged ones that we are karyakartas of the BJP...with my political experience I can say, BJP is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base and has the mass following," Nadda said.

Addressing the District Booth Committee Convention here, he said, the BJP is the only party which has ideological conformity and continuity.

"Our ideology that was prescribed by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, following the same ideology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 of 2019 abrogated Article 370, this is the ideological strength of the BJP," he added. Further stating that no political party in this country has associated with one ideology for long, the BJP president said all political parties have become family or dynasty parties.

"Take the name of any party, you will see that they are a family party. Congress party too is a family party, as mother, son and daughter all the three are its working committee members," he alleged while listing out the names of political parties that are "dynastic".

"While all parties are family parties, for the BJP- party itself is the family," he added.

Nadda earlier in the day visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Math and offered prayers.

At the Booth Committee Convention, he was accompanied by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national General Secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among others.

Noting that Udupi has a special place as far as the history of BJP goes, Nadda said, "when we speak about the origins of the BJP in Karnataka and its success as far as the public support is concerned, the first Udupi Municipal Council was won in 1968 and that was the gateway of South India for the party, at that point of time."

He also recalled his association with BJP veteran leader and former Minister late V S Acharya, who was from Udupi.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party that is proactive, responsible, pro-responsive, and has responded to the difficulties of the people, Nadda highlighted initiatives taken by the party's government at the Centre like Covid vaccination drive, efforts taken in getting back Indian students from war-affected Ukraine, and India emerging as fifth largest economy, among others.

Highlighting that India today is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobile phones, has become the pharmacy of the world, second in steel manufacturing, he highlighted initiatives like industrial corridors, and Vande Bharat Express among others that will benefit Karnataka. Mentioning various initiatives of the state BJP government like quota hike to SC/STs, Raita Vidya Nidhi Scholarship Scheme, the party President said, the government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has implemented "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas" in letter and spirit.

He urged the party workers, "Go to the grass root, inform people on the ground about the programmes of the government, you are political leaders, set the agenda for election, take everyone together."

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

February 20,2023

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.

February 11,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 11: A teenage boy who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru following a ghastly road mishap occurred at Shivagiri near Kalleri in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada, breathed his last on the late night on Thursday February 9. 

The deceased has been identified as Aboobakar Siddique (16), son of daily wage labourer Kuppetti resident Ibrahim alias Abbonu. He was a II PUC student. He is survived by parents, a sister and six brothers.

Siddique was riding pillion along with his friend Mohammed Khaleel on latter’s scooter. The duo was going towards Kuppetti from Karaya. Their scooter crashed onto a goods auto-rickshaw in the rear near Shivagiri. Both rider and pillion rider were thrown onto the road and received critical injuries.

Khaleel is still undergoing treated in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. 

