High Court disqualifies JDS leader Prajwal Revanna as Hassan MP

September 1, 2023

Bengaluru, Sept 9: The election of JD(S) Member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, was declared null and void by the High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

Justice K Natarajan in his judgment partly allowing the two petitions filed by G Devarajegowda, a voter from the constituency, and A Manju, the then BJP’s defeated candidate (2019 LS polls) also directed the Election Commission of India to take action against Prajwal Revanna for election malpractice as per the Conduct of Election Process Rules.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and is the only candidate from the party to have won the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in 2019.

Manju, who fought the Lok Sabha election against Revanna on a BJP ticket and lost, subsequently joined JD(S), and is currently an MLA.

The petitions had claimed that Revanna indulged in election malpractice and did not declare his assets to the Election Commission. Justice K Natarajan dictated the operative portion of his judgment in the court on Friday.

“Both the election petitions filed by the petitioners are allowed in part. The election of returned candidate, Respondent No 1 namely Prajwal Revanna alias Prajwal R, Member of the Parliament, Constituency 16, Hassan (General) having been declared as returned candidate dated 23.5.2019 is hereby declared as null and void,” Justice Natarajan said.

The high court however dismissed the prayer of the petitioners to declare Manju as the winning candidate as he himself was "involved in corrupt practices".

"The prayer of the petitioners in both the cases to declare A Manju as returned candidate is rejected in view of the findings that he himself (is) involved in corrupt practices,” the HC said.

The HC also directed the Election Commission to take action against Prajwal’s father H D Revanna (MLA and former minister) and brother Suraj Revanna (MLC) for election malpractice.

“H D Revanna and Suraj Revanna are named in the complaint under Representation of People’s Act for having committed corrupt practice at the time of election and also A Manju, who is also involved in corrupt practice. Election Commission to issue notice and comply with Conduct of Election Process Rules,” the HC said.

The petitions had cited several examples of malpractices as well as non-declaration of assets by Prajwal.

It was claimed that the Chennambika Conventional Hall was worth at least Rs 5 crore but was declared as worth only Rs 14 lakh by Prajwal. Another example was the bank balance in an account declared as Rs 5 lakh but allegedly having a deposit of Rs 48 lakh. It was alleged that the MP had several assets in the names of benamis and that he had also committed "income tax fraud".

Reacting to the development, Prajwal's father H D Revanna said he is yet to get details about the court's decision, and maintained that it is the duty of everyone to respect the courts and abide by the law.

"I don't know about it (court order), I have got to know about it from you (media). Everyone will have to bow down to the law. I have not seen the judgment copy. I will know as to why it was done and will react," he said. 

August 24,2023

Makkah: A man drowned and dramatic bolts of lightning struck Makkah as the city was lashed by thunderstorms overnight on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

Mohammed Al-Twaim, a teacher at Mina Elementary School, lost his life trying to escape from his car after it was engulfed by floodwater.

As pilgrims tried to circumambulate the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, lightning hit the landmark Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, illuminating the night sky. The storm brought gale force winds exceeding 80 kph and 45 millimetres of rain within 24 hours, said National Center for Meteorology spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani.

Pilgrims outside the mosque were toppled over by the wind, which sent crowd barriers sliding across the rain-slicked floor. “The scene was very scary,” said Makkah resident Mohammed, who was grocery shopping at the height of the storm. “Everything happened within a few minutes, when it started raining in a crazy way.”

Another resident, Abu Mayyada, was out buying cigarettes and petrol when “everything went black in front of me” as the worst of the storm hit, he said. “Suddenly I lost control over the vehicle. I couldn’t see anything so I started listening to the Qur’an on the radio. I didn’t understand what was happening.”

The Makkah governorate said schools would remain closed, with classes conducted on an e-learning platform “in the interest of everyone's safety.”

The meteorology center warned of further storms in the Makkah region and elsewhere in western Saudi Arabia.

August 23,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the government is thinking to increase the loan amount given to meritorious minority students from three lakh to five lakh rupees.

Speaking after launching the schemes for the year 2023-24 formulated by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) on Tuesday, Zameer Ahmed Khan said “At present, the KMDC was giving a loan of ₹3 lakh to those students who have taken the MBBS admission under the government quota, and that amount may be increased to ₹5 lakh. This would help the economically weaker students to pursue higher education.”

Zameer Ahmed Khan also mentioned that minority students studying abroad may also get a hike in the loan amount.

“₹20 lakh education loan being given to the minority students who study abroad in the recognised universities to pursue degree and post-graduation. It may be hiked to ₹30 lakh with the help of KMDC. In the last three years, the state was not getting the National Minority Development Board schemes but after holding a meeting, now we are getting the annual grant of ₹50 crore,” he added.

Minorities Welfare Minister, officially launched ₹3 lakh subsidy for the unemployed to buy four-wheelers, the Shrama Shakti to impart training in skill development and ₹50,000 loan scheme for the widow, unmarried and divorced ladies.

Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain, Director Jilani Mokashi, and KMDC Managing Director Mohammed Nasir were also present. 

August 28,2023

Damascus, Aug 28: Israeli air strikes on Aleppo airport in northern Syria caused the grounding of flights on Monday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

“At about 4:30 am (0130 GMT) this morning, the Israeli enemy undertook an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport,” the source said, adding that this resulted in damage to the airport runway.

During more than 12 years of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out in Syria, but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence in the country.

The strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital Damascus, both of which are controlled by the government.

In early May, Israeli strikes on the Aleppo area killed four Syrian officers and three Iran-backed fighters and forced a halt to flights, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Israel strikes put the airport out of service twice in March.

Three people were killed during a March 7 strike, while another strike two weeks later destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport, the Britain-based Observatory reported.

Monday’s strikes come a week after two fighters backing the Syrian government were killed in Israeli air strikes on sites near Damascus, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.

