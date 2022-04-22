  1. Home
  Hijab not allowed during Karnataka II PUC exams, reiterates education minister

News Network
April 19, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial annual II PUC examination in Karnataka, state Minister for Education B C Nagesh said on Tuesday. 

"All students must follow rules on uniform, hijab cladding students won't be allowed," he added.

After successfully conducting SSLC (class 10) exams amid hijab controversy, the Karnataka government is all set to hold crucial II PUC examinations from April 22 to May 18 in the state. As many as 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the examinations, stated an official release from the Department of Pre-University Education.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of exams amid possibility of resurfacing of the controversy. Karnataka High Court Special Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has dismissed the petition by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The bench also noted that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

Hijab controversy started with six students in Udupi Pre-University College and spread across the state leading to a crisis. It has also made international news. The Karnataka government conducted SSLC exams with heavy police cover and banned hijab in exam centres.

The department has stated that the examination will be conducted in 1,076 examination centres. A total of 3,46,936 boys and 3,37,319 girls are taking the exams. Seventy-four students suffering from autism, 377 hearing impaired, 371 learning disability, 683 locomotor impairment (problem from moving from one place to another), 128 mental retardation, 103 multiple disability, 48 speech impairment, 355 visual impairment (blindness) and 55 visual impairment (low-vision) students have also enrolled for the exams.

The practical lab tests will be conducted in 1,030 examination centres and 2,67,349 students will attend it. The students are banned from taking mobiles inside exam halls. The supervisors are permitted to carry a basic set without a camera.

Taking no chances with the security, the department has sought the police security cover to all examination centres and all exam works will be carried out in police bandobast. The 200 meter zone surrounding the exam centres would be declared as a prohibited zone.

News Network
April 12,2022

minister.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 12: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation after a contractor who had accused him of demanding 40 per cent commission was found dead in a Udupi hotel on Tuesday.

Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. He had earlier accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission on the work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed the allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

"There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere," Eshwarappa said. The minister reiterated that he did not know Santosh. According to him, based on Santosh's allegation, the Union Ministry for Rural Development had written to the RDPR in Karnataka and accordingly, an answer was given.

"It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice has been sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else," Eshwarappa said. The opposition Congress demanded the Minister's resignation after the contractor allegedly ended his life in Udupi.

‘Arrest KSE’

On the other hand the family of Santosh Pati has demanded immediate arrest of Eshwarappa.  “Eshwarappa needs to be arrested. Until this is done, we won't cremate him (Santosh), we won't do anything. Justice needs to be ensured,” said Santosh’s cousin Prashanth Patil. 

“It is evident, the work he carried out at Hindalga panchayat. He was in contact with Eshwarappa himself who had come there. But no payment came through and I don't know what the conversations were between them. We will be filing a complaint soon,” he added.  

News Network
April 22,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the Hubballi violence last week had the involvement of “many unseen hands” and that the police are investigating all those who worked behind the scenes. 

“There are many unseen hands. Innocent people were made to hit the streets and become violent,” Jnanendra told reporters. “The Hubballi incident has similarities with the DJ Halli-KG Halli rioting and those that took place in other parts of the country. It wasn’t a spontaneous riot,” he said. 

The Hubballi city would have “burned” had the police not taken proper timely action, the minister said. 

A mob turned violent in Old Hubballi on the night of April 16, triggered by a ‘blasphemous’ social media post by one Abhishek Hiremath, who was arrested. The number of people arrested for rioting is 134 so far, including cleric Wasim Pathan who has been accused of instigating the mob. 

“Did you see such a huge number of arrests and strict investigation before in such cases? Would that happen if the Congress was in power?” Jnanendra asked. “The investigation is looking at those involved behind-the-scenes...the communal and traitorous forces.” 

The minister also refuted allegations that innocent people had been picked up. “There’s no question of arresting those who did not do anything wrong. There’s evidence and footage. There’s no prejudice,” he said. 

Jnanendra even blamed the Congress for the rise of communal forces. “These are trees that they sowed. Their appeasement policy is to be blamed,” he said. 

Asked about banning the PFI, Jnanendra said the government is thinking on those lines. “The state government is giving all information to the Centre about organisations such as the PFI. Earlier, hundreds of people were freed as cases on them were withdrawn. We’re having to face the result of that now with the hijab and other incidents,” he said. 

News Network
April 18,2022

New Delhi, Apr 18: India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Monday's numbers logged a 90 per cent jump in daily cases from a day ago. India logged 1,150 daily coronavirus infections on Sunday

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 186.54 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
Besides 213 deaths in Kerala, one death was reported from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,21,965 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,827 from Maharashtra, 68,615 from Kerala,  40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,158 from Delhi, 23,500 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

