Hijab row not a controversy, but conspiracy against India: C T Ravi

News Network
February 15, 2022

Referring to a plea in the Karnataka High Court to defer hearing on the 'hijab' row till the Assembly polls were over, the BJP has raised questions over the timing of the row and said the row was not a controversy, but a conspiracy against India.

BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi said, "In the ongoing hijab row, petitioner students have filed an application before the High Court to postpone their case until the completion of elections in five States. What do students have to do with Assembly elections? Does anyone still believe that the hijab issue was not pre-planned?"

"The hijab row is not a controversy, it is a conspiracy against India," he said.

News Network
February 7,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Amid escalation row over students wearing hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that students of all government schools, colleges should follow the government circular issued on uniform.

"The state government already issued circular on school uniform taking into account of individual rights as per Constitution of India and various court judgements on this issue. Everybody has to abide by the circular," he said when asked about his comment on hijab row.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet the party central leaders, told reporters that the matter is also coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The state government will abide by the court order on this issue, he said.

He also appealed to the students not to get involved in this issue. Since examination is coming up soon, the students should focus on studies and prepare for exam, he said.

On BJP leaders giving statements on hijab row, the CM said, "I will not make any further statement on this issue as matter is in the court."

The state government on Saturday referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that children at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 11,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 11: The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending considerations of all petitions related to the Hijab row, has requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

The court also made it clear the order was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

"We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said in their order, made available on Friday.

In their order, the judges expressed their pain over the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions for the past few days, "especially when this Court is seized of this matter and important issues of constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated".

The court also noted that India is a country of plural cultures, religions and languages.

Being a secular state, the country does not identify itself with any religion as its own, the bench said, adding, every citizen has the right to profess and practice any faith of choice.

"Ours being a civilized society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace and tranquility. Endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen," the court observed.

Stating that the interest of students would be better served by their returning to the classes than by the continuation of agitations and consequent closure of institutions, the court said the academic year is coming to an end shortly and hoped all stakeholders and the public at large maintained peace and tranquility.

The Court has posted the matter for February 14.

The three-judge full bench was formed on Wednesday to hear the petitions by the Muslim girl students challenging the ban on Hijab after the single bench of Justice Dixit, who had been hearing the case since Tuesday referred it to Chief Justice Awasthi with a view that the petitions can be heard by a larger bench.

The Karnataka government on Thursday night decided to resume classes for high school students from Monday following the court observation to reopen schools.

It also said that students will not be allowed to wear anything related to their faith that could instigate people.

The government's decision to resume classes up to Standard X from February 14 and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter, came at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his cabinet colleagues holding the Home, Primary and Secondary Education and Higher Education portfolios, and senior officials.

The Hijab row started in Udupi with six girls who had come to college wearing head scarves were barred from entering classes by the principal in December. Besides, Hinduva outfits encouraged Hindu students to wear saffron intimidate the hijab girls. 

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places. In Bagalkote, police resorted to lathi charge when the crowd gathered in the college due to vehement protests from both sides.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from Wednesday for high schools and Pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

News Network
February 11,2022

Udupi, Feb 11: A 22-year-old woman from Padubidri in Kaup taluk of Udupi district died by suicide in her resident on Thursday February 10. 

It is learnt that Sowjanya hanged herself from a noose she made by using a sari, the other end of which was tied to a metal hook in the roof ceiling.

She resorted to the extreme step when her parents had been to Surathkal. The incident came to light after her parents returned home during late afternoon hours.

Sowjanya was working for Wipro Ltd, Bengaluru. Due to covid upheavals, she was working from home. 

A case has been registered at Padubidri police station and investigations are on.

