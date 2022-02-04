Hijab row: U T Khader accuses Kundapuara College authorities of yielding to pressure from ‘outside forces’

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has condemned the move of the Government PU College in Kundapura for allegedly denying permission to girl students to attend classes wearing hijab.

He alleged that owing to the pressure from outside forces, the college authorities have decided to deny permission to the students. "It is not right to deny permission to attend classes by breaking the system that was followed for the last several years," he said.

He said that he has discussed the issue with Udupi Deputy Commissioner and has asked that the practice be allowed inside the classroom.

Terming it as a sensitive issue, Khader said that the failure on the part of the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and silence the government makes one wonder over the motive behind the government's move.

Khader further said that he has discussed the issue with Mangalore University vice chancellor and promised to hold a discussion with the minister for Primary and Secondary Education.