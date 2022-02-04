  1. Home
  2. Hijab row: U T Khader accuses Kundapuara College authorities of yielding to pressure from ‘outside forces’

News Network
February 4, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has condemned the move of the Government PU College in Kundapura for allegedly denying permission to girl students to attend classes wearing hijab.

He alleged that owing to the pressure from outside forces, the college authorities have decided to deny permission to the students. "It is not right to deny permission to attend classes by breaking the system that was followed for the last several years," he said.

He said that he has discussed the issue with Udupi Deputy Commissioner and has asked that the practice be allowed inside the classroom.

Terming it as a sensitive issue, Khader said that the failure on the part of the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and silence the government makes one wonder over the motive behind the government's move.

Khader further said that he has discussed the issue with Mangalore University vice chancellor and promised to hold a discussion with the minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

News Network
January 28,2022

udupigirl.jpg

Zaara Vasim Asadi, a young girl hailing from Belapu of Udupi in Karnataka, was recently appreciated by crown princes of Oman and Bahrain for her performance during the martial arts sport event representing Champ Sports and Arts Club in Oman.

She was also awarded the "Star of the Event" award during the event and was appreciated by the crown princes and audiences alike. The crown princes also honoured her by clicking photographs with her along with her appreciation medal.

Zaara Vasim Assadi is reportedly the youngest kid practicing Capoeira (Brazilian Martial Art) and is also the youngest to hold the belt that she holds currently.

Hailing from Belapu in Udupi, Zaara is the daughter of Mohammad Vasim Assadi and Hasra Sana Banu. She is the granddaughter of Mohammad Zikiriya Asaadi and is practicing martial arts from the age of 4. Apart from Capoeira Zaara is also keenly interested in Karate, Kickboxing and Gymnastics.

News Network
January 28,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP was trading legislators like "sheep and goats" in Goa, while also accusing the ruling party of spending as much as Rs 30 crore each to lure opposition MLAs into the ruling fold.

Shivakumar, who is in Goa to campaign for the Congress in the poll-bound state, also said that the Congress as a policy had refused to allow the re-entry of 13 defecting MLAs back into the party for the February 14 elections.

"You see the BJP is using money power, spending Rs 30-40 crore. Even on the floor of the house, some MLAs admitted that they were offered Rs 30 crore and some advance has been given to them. MLAs have been bought like sheep and goats. Where is democracy? Democracy has completely failed," Shivakumar told a press conference.

Several Congress defectors out of the 13, who switched to the BJP from 2017 to 2019, were in touch with him over possibilities of joining the opposition party once again, Shivakumar said.

"BJP did 'Operation Lotus' (in Goa). We decided that not a single defector will be taken back. Out of the 13, nearly 10 members wanted to come back to us. They met me personally. A few of them met me in Delhi also. We didn't agree," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka state Congress president also said that the party had chosen to field fresh, new faces instead, which he said would yield good electoral dividends. "Now, we have selected youngsters, new faces. All of them have pledged that they will not shift their loyalty," Shivakumar said.

According to state Congress president Girish Chodankar, the party was fielding 36-37 candidates for the upcoming polls and the average of Congress candidates was around 48 years.

News Network
January 31,2022

nalapad.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Mohammed Haris Nalapad took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president on Monday. He has replaced Raksha Ramaiah.

He inaugurated his office with rituals as per Hindu, Muslim and Christian customs. 

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office on February 10. “I requested Raksha Ramaiah and assumed office today, instead of starting from February 1,” he said. 

Mohammed’s father and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris said he will be happy if his son can attract more youth to the Congress and strengthen the party. “There shouldn’t be any groupism. I am confident Nalapad will do this,” he said. 

In the January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case. The Congress said Ramaiah will be president till January 31, after which Nalapad will take over. 

