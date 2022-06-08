  1. Home
  Hijab row: Uppinangady college revokes suspension of 6 girls; others remain suspended

Hijab row: Uppinangady college revokes suspension of 6 girls; others remain suspended

News Network
June 9, 2022

Mangaluru, June 9: The Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, has revoked the suspension of six Muslim girls after they gave an undertaking on June 8 that they will abide by the dress code.

After the suspension of six girls, the college had suspended one more girl last week. On June 7, another 24 students had been suspended. 

A total of 46 students including 29 students who had remained absent and 11 students who had maintained a distance from pro-hijab protests in the college last week attended classes by adhering to the college dress code.

However, 24 students who were suspended on Tuesday were not present. There are 101 Muslim girl students pursuing their studies in the college. 

Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA, Puttur who is chairman of the College Development Committee, said that, for revocation of the suspension, students have been told to give an undertaking in writing that they will abide by the dress code prescribed by the college.

The MLA said that many students are attending classes while some, including some boys who are supporting girls wearing hijab in classrooms, continue to stay away from the classes.

He said that the college will suspend students who violate the dress code in defiance of the order of the Karnataka High Court, and the subsequent decision taken by the committee.

News Network
June 8,2022

deboard.jpg

New Delhi, June 8: Airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face masks inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

Besides, airport operators must take the help of the local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

The circular followed a Delhi High Court order of June 3 which said the "DGCA should issue separate binding directions to all staff persons deployed at the airports and in the aircraft, including flight attendants, air hostesses, captains/pilots and others, to take strict action against passengers and others who violate the masking and hygiene norms".

All such persons as are found violating the norms must be fined and persistent defaulters must be placed on the no-fly list, the court had said.

The DGCA's Wednesday circular said airlines must ensure the passengers wear masks properly on flights and they are removed from faces only "under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons".

If a passenger needs an extra face mask, the airline must provide it, it noted.

"The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," it said.

In case any passenger refuses to wear a mask or violates the Covid-19 protocol even after repeated warnings in flight mid-air, he must be treated as "unruly passenger" as defined in the DGCA regulations, the circular said.

The DGCA regulations give powers to airlines to ban passengers for a certain period of time after they have been declared "unruly".

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the premises without wearing a mask, it said.

All airport operators must increase announcements and surveillance to ensure that passengers at terminal are wearing face masks properly and following Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times within the airport premises, it noted.

"In case any passenger does not wear mask or refuses to wear mask and follow Covid-19 protocol, he should be fined as per the respective state law where the airport is located and he may even be handed over to security agencies," it said.

Airport operators must take sanitisation measures at airports and provide hand sanitisers or dispensers at prominent places in the terminal, it noted.

"Also, airport operators shall levy fines on those violating Covid-19 protocols in accordance with state regulations with the help of local police and security agencies for violation of Covid-19 protocols," it added. 

News Network
May 30,2022

Mangaluru, May 30: Two persons from Mysuru swept away by a powerful tide while swimming at Panambur beach in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Diwakar Aradhya (40) and Ningappa (65) from Jayanagar, Mysuru.

Four persons, including the deceased, had arrived from Mysuru on May 27 to take part in the jackfruit mela in the city. 

After taking part in the mela that was held on May 28 and 29, they visited Panambur beach at around 7am on May 30.

While swimming, they were probably caught in the rip current and drowned, police said. A case has been registered at the Panambur Police station.

News Network
June 4,2022

Mangaluru, June 4: The police have arrested a woman and seized ornaments worth Rs 3.08 lakh, that she had stolen from a devotee at Southadka Sri Ganapathi Temple in Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district in April.

The arrested accused is Bheemavva alias Nagamma,63, a resident Kushtagi Chawl of Gadag-Betageri of Gadag district. 

SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the accused was involved in several theft cases reported at various temples in Murudeshwara, Bhatkal, Subrahmanya and other places.

