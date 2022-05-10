  1. Home
  Hindu activist kills younger brother after scuffle over trivial issue in Bantwal

News Network
May 11, 2022

Bantwal, May 11: A man killed his younger sibling following scuffle at Shiramkallu Nanderabettu village near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada yesterday. 

The victim has been identified as Balappa Naik. The accused is his elder brother Aithappa Naik, said to be a Hindu activist. 

It is learnt that the duo has been quarrelling over trivial issues for past few years. 

On Tuesday, May 10, the brothers quarrelled once again during a religious programme in their new house. In a fit of rage, the elder brother attacked the younger one killing him on the spot. 

A case has been registered at jurisdictional Vittta police station. The accused has been arrested. 

May 4,2022

Lalitpur, May 4: A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by four people, was raped again by the Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station where she had gone to file a case, officials said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested three of the accused after an FIR was registered against five people, including the SHO, who has been suspended and is presently absconding, they said.

Senior police officials said the FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the victim.

"The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act," a police statement said.

According to the victim's mother, her daughter was taken to Bhopal on April 22 by four men and was raped there for three days. The accused left the girl at the Pali police station, where she was allegedly raped by the SHO.

The girl reached a childline NGO later and narrated the whole incident during counselling.

The NGO approached the Superintendent of Police, after whose intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

"The police have arrested three accused, while attempts are on to nab others, including the SHO," Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said.

The Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the incident, asking where should "daughters go" and "whom to trust" in this government.

"The biggest question in the BJP government is whom to trust and whom to not. A minor, who reached the police station to file rape complaint was raped by the SHO himself.

"Now the CM should tell, where should victim daughters go? Security of the victim should be ensured and strict action should be taken against those found guilty," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to go to Lalitpur to meet the rape survivor's family.

Attacking the state government in series of tweets, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The incident of gangrape with a 13-year-old girl in Lalitpur and then rape by a police officer after taking a complaint shows how the real reforms of law and order are being suppressed in the noise of "bulldozer". If police station are not safe for women, where will they go with their complaints." "Has the UP government seriously thought about increasing the deployment of women in police stations, making them safer for women? The Congress party had in its women's manifesto had made many important points for women security..Today its Lalitpur...", she said.

To prevent such incidents, serious steps should be taken for women's safety and women friendly law system, she added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 26,2022

hinduiftar1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 26: Combating the communalism in an effective way in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a youth belonging to Hindu community has hosted an iftar party in a masjid as part of his wedding celebration. 

The heart-warming development comes in the wake of a series of hate campaigns against Muslims by hardline Hindutva outfits in the region.

The groom who set an example is Chandrashekhar Jeddu from Bairikatte near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of the coastal district. He is a member of the Bairikatte Friends Group.

Chandrashekhar entered wedlock on April 24. He was not ready to led down his Muslim friends who could not eat anything at his wedding party due to the Ramadan fasting. Hence, he decided to host an iftar party at the Bairikatte Jalaaliya Jum’a Masjid for all the Muslims of the village.

The Masjid management committee and Maoonatul Islam Youth Committee president and office bearers honoured the groom on the mosque premises and urged the Hindus and Muslims to live like children of same mother and friends for ever.

hinduiftar.jpg

News Network
April 28,2022

Benglauru, Apr 28: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that as part of the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of covid-19 cases, it has been decided to test ILI and SARI cases reported in hospitals for Covid-19, and positive samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

“Genome sequencing helps identify the variant of the virus and to offer proper treatment. We have eight genome sequencing laboratories, and 8,500 genome sequencing tests are already conducted,” he said.

“More booster doses would be administered, and vaccination for children in the age group of six to 12 years would be started in schools soon. More focus would be on vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour and more testing,” he noted.

The fourth wave of covid has not come, but there has been a slight increase in Covid cases after April 9. More cases in Europe and other places were reported among those who were not vaccinated. In Karnataka, 98 per cent of the people are vaccinated, and precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of infection, Bommai added.

