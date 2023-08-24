Hindu girl stabbed to death by Hindu youth near Puttur police station

  1. Home
August 24, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 24: A teenage girl was brutally murdered by a knife-wielding youth, who slit her throat near women’s police station at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district today afternoon. 
 
The victim has been identified as Gowri (18), a resident of Alike near Vittal in Bantwal taluk. The accused is Padmaraja, a resident of Naibelu in the Maninalkooru village. Both the victim and accused belong to Hinduism. 

According to reports, the brutal attack took place when Gowri had been to the Puttur market was walking past the women's police station. After repeatedly stabbing the girl, Padmaraja fled the scene. 

A severely injured girl was swiftly shifted to Puttur government hospital, where doctors suggested to take her to Mangaluru immediate as her throat was slit. However, she breathed her last on the way. 

The accused was arrested by the police in Mavinakatte near Bantwal following the attack, said Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police C B Rishyanth. 

August 11,2023

New Delhi, Aug 11: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday hit out at the government over the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed by Parliament this week, and alleged that the legislation was "regressive" and intended to impose an "emergency on a permanent basis".

The bill introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to Rs 250 crore penalty for any data breach. It was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

Moily said the legislation proposes to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act to exempt all personal data about individuals which would also mean that government officials and ministers can choose not to make disclosures in answers to RTI applications.

The BJP government at the Centre has taken away the transparency brought by the law of RTI and defeated its very purpose, the former law minister alleged.

"This retrograde amendment has been pushed through despite advice against it received from legal and technical experts," Moily said.

The government has already included many provisions earlier to insulate itself from most of the data protection under the pretext of protecting national security, managing foreign relations, maintaining public order, and even prevention of crimes, he said.

It is ironic that the government wants the citizens of this country and their data to be completely transparent, while the government exempts itself completely from this requirement, the Congress leader said.

"This makes the government less transparent and accountable. The bill is regressive in its present form. The bill takes away the liberty of the people and it is intended to permanently impose emergency," Moily alleged. 

August 19,2023

New Delhi, Aug 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is an ideal testing lab for solutions and underlined that the solutions that succeed in the country can be easily applied anywhere in the world.

In his virtual address at the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Ministers Meet here in the city, the Prime Minister said India's digital public infrastructure offers a scalable, secure and inclusive solution for global challenges.

"India is an incredibly diverse country. We have dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. It is home to every religion in the world and innumerable cultural practices. From ancient traditions to the latest technology, India has something for everyone," Modi said.

With such diversity, India is an ideal testing lab for solution, he said, adding "A solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world."

Modi told the delegates attending the meet that India is ready to share its experience with the world.

The Prime Minister informed the audience that the country has now created an online global public digital goods depository, the India Stacks, to ensure that no one is left behind.

He called upon the participants at the event to put in efforts to develop a roadmap to facilitate cross country comparison of digital skills and to set up a virtual centre of excellence on digital skilling.

Cautioning the G20 representatives against the security threat challenges to digital economy as it spreads globally, Modi emphasised on building consensus on the "G20 High Level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy."

"We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay a foundation of an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future. We can include financial inclusion and productivity through Digital Public Infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

Explaining the experiments done by the Government of India on the digital economy front, Modi said the trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones revolutionised financial transactions.

"We are building 'Bhashini', an AI powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India," the Prime Minister said.

August 21,2023

New Delhi, Aug 21: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that the BJP government laid the foundation for making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant, claiming the state was the fourth poorest and largest contributor of poverty in the country.

At a function in Bhopal on Sunday to release the BJP government's 'report card' of 20 years in Madhya Pradesh, Shah had said the BJP dispensation in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which he claimed was a legacy of the Congress regime.

The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years, Shah had said.

In a post on X, Sibal said, 'Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh: Foundation laid for a developed 'atma nirbhar' state. UNDP report (India): 1) 4th poorest  2) largest contributor of poverty (28.3%) 3) Below national average: literacy, infrastructure, gender gap… 'atma nirbhar'? Vyapam! Corruption!'

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice. 

