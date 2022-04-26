  1. Home
  2. Hindu groom hosts iftar at masjid to give religious amity touch to his wedding in Dakshina Kannada

April 26, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 26: Combating the communalism in an effective way in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a youth belonging to Hindu community has hosted an iftar party in a masjid as part of his wedding celebration. 

The heart-warming development comes in the wake of a series of hate campaigns against Muslims by hardline Hindutva outfits in the region.

The groom who set an example is Chandrashekhar Jeddu from Bairikatte near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of the coastal district. He is a member of the Bairikatte Friends Group.

Chandrashekhar entered wedlock on April 24. He was not ready to led down his Muslim friends who could not eat anything at his wedding party due to the Ramadan fasting. Hence, he decided to host an iftar party at the Bairikatte Jalaaliya Jum’a Masjid for all the Muslims of the village.

The Masjid management committee and Maoonatul Islam Youth Committee president and office bearers honoured the groom on the mosque premises and urged the Hindus and Muslims to live like children of same mother and friends for ever.

April 19,2022

Rae Bareli, Apr 19: Seven persons were arrested after a video—that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of his peers—went viral on social media.

A 2 min 30-second video viral on social media shows the boy sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears – a sign of punishment. The accused can be sitting on motorcycles, some of them laughing as the victim shakes in fear on the ground. One of the accused asks the victim the spell the name ‘Thakur’ – an upper caste and also abuses him. “Will you make such a mistake again?” another accused asks the victim.

Another video appears to show the men accusing the victim of selling Marijuana, a charge the victim appears to accept under duress.

Following the post on Monday, the district police chief set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and were arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were products of the same school.

April 12,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 12: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation after a contractor who had accused him of demanding 40 per cent commission was found dead in a Udupi hotel on Tuesday.

Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. He had earlier accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission on the work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed the allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

"There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere," Eshwarappa said. The minister reiterated that he did not know Santosh. According to him, based on Santosh's allegation, the Union Ministry for Rural Development had written to the RDPR in Karnataka and accordingly, an answer was given.

"It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice has been sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else," Eshwarappa said. The opposition Congress demanded the Minister's resignation after the contractor allegedly ended his life in Udupi.

‘Arrest KSE’

On the other hand the family of Santosh Pati has demanded immediate arrest of Eshwarappa.  “Eshwarappa needs to be arrested. Until this is done, we won't cremate him (Santosh), we won't do anything. Justice needs to be ensured,” said Santosh’s cousin Prashanth Patil. 

“It is evident, the work he carried out at Hindalga panchayat. He was in contact with Eshwarappa himself who had come there. But no payment came through and I don't know what the conversations were between them. We will be filing a complaint soon,” he added.  

April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the State, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."

"From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the State. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be in the first team, our national general secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be together in the second team and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthening the party, discussing with party workers for drawing up strategies, and preparing for the polls. "Such tours will continue here...in the first phase we will be travelling in three teams," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

Amid the recent flare-up in communal issues in the State, the BJP central leadership has also asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, sources said. Stating that Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as children of one mother, the veteran leader, in response to a question, said the Chief Minister has said the government will not tolerate such (flare-up in communal issues) things and has warned mischief-makers, who try to disturb peace, of stern action.

"We have to live together and see to it that such incidents don't repeat here...let's stop all these and do our jobs. Muslims also should lead a peaceful and respectful life," he added.

There have been a series of communal issues that have rocked the State in the past few months. It started with the hijab row followed by calls to ban Muslim traders from Hindu religious fairs, and then a campaign to boycott halal meat and shutting down of loudspeakers at mosques.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for protesting against price rise, Yediyurappa said as the Chief Minister has also stated, the price rise is nothing compared to the surge that was during the Congress's tenure and the opposition party was indulging in such things, as they don't have any other issues. "...we all will have to work together for the development of the State. Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar (Congress leaders) should not cause confusion on such issues," he said. 

