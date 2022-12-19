  1. Home
  2. Hinduism is ‘drama’ for BJP, ‘dharma’ for others: D K Shivakumar

Hinduism is ‘drama’ for BJP, ‘dharma’ for others: D K Shivakumar

News Network
December 19, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Calling 'BJP's Hinduism a drama,' Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar on Monday asserted that the Hinduism practised by him and others in the party was better than that practised by the ruling party.

The KPCC chief, however, said what Congress propagates is the Constitution. "We all are Hindus, we are born Hindus, we will die as Hindus. We are performing (practising) Hinduism better than them (BJP).

Theirs is a drama, but ours is from within," Shivakumar said in response to a question whether the BJP government was trying to bring Hindutva agenda to front again.

"Our feelings, devotion and practice, also our rituals and ideals are Hindu. What we propagate is our Constitution," he added. 

Shivakumar's remarks have come in the backdrop of unveiling of a life-size portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the Assembly chamber at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here, along with several other national icons. 

Congress has criticised the move, alleging that it was a unilateral decision, keeping them in the dark.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 18,2022

ashraf.jpg

An expatriate who worked for decades in the Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to give a better life for his family back home in India was rejected by his own wife and children after he died.

Dubai-based NRI social worker Ashraf Thamarassery who has repatriated the bodies of thousands of Indians who have died in the Middle East, hit out at the wife and two children of a 62-year-old man who refused to accept his body.

In a Facebook post, Ashraf said the deceased had worked in the Middle East for decades and had not gone home in the past five years.

He worked day and night and even saved money without having proper meals for himself and sent the money to his family in India.

He died earlier this week and after the family was informed about his death, the wife and two children unanimously said they didn't need his body. The wife even gave an undertaking to the police that they didn't need the body.

Sister's family receive the body

After several phone calls to different people, Ashraf said the family of the deceased's sister came forward to accept his body and perform his last rites.

"Don't show disrespect to the body, after death. We also have a body, and no one can predict what will happen to it tomorrow. I pray that no one has to endure the same fate," he wrote on Facebook.

Who is Ashraf Thamarassery?

Ashraf, a native of Thamarassery in Kerala, has dedicated his life to repatriating the dead to their homelands.
Over the years, Ashraf has received and repatriated thousands of bodies, including that of actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai in 2018.

While it is not the first time he has come across such an experience, Ashraf says learning that someone who spent his life for the family was rejected by his loved ones after he died is painful.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 9,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has informed Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade, that the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway will be restored soon.

Heggade had written to the Union minister, seeking immediate action to restore the NH-75 stretch from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. The minister has agreed to take an appropriate decision in this regard soon, a release from Veerendra Heggade stated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 10,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 10: Karnataka Lokayukta police raided various sites in Dakshina Kannada district where illegal sand mining was allegedly going on and confiscated assets worth Rs 40 lakh, including vehicles. 

Lokayukta SP K Laxmi Ganesh had formed three teams under the leadership of DSPs Kalavati, B Cheluvaraju and inspector A Amanullah, after receiving many complaints about illegal sand mining in the district, police said on Saturday.

The teams raided various spots on Friday in Belthangady, Bantwal and Mulky and confiscated earthmovers, tippers and other assets worth Rs 40 lakh. The seized assets were handed over to the respective police stations.

Three criminal cases have been registered against the offenders, they said. As many as 25 complaints were received from public in connection with illegal sand mining, an official said. Laxmi Ganesh said there were also complaints against the revenue department, pollution control board and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and appropriate action will be taken against them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.