  2. Hindus often faced invasion; religious conversion is also invasion: Karnataka CM

News Network
December 20, 2021

VHP.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Terming religious conversion a silent invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the menace of conversion should not be allowed to grow in society.

"Hindus were often invaded leading to large-scale religious conversions from time to time. If you see people from other religions around us, they were originally Hindus. Besides the geographical invasion, there is a religious invasion happening in the country. If geographical invasion happens openly, religious invasion happens slowly," Bommai said during an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Seers of various Maths under the banner of VHP and Bajrang Dal organised the event urging the Chief Minister to bring the anti-conversion Bill he had been talking about. According to the VHP sources, the event was organised as a few missionary organisations are opposing the Bill by saying that it was against the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said that the anti-conversion Bill would be introduced as the conversion is a threat to society.

According to Bommai, the attempt to change the cultural background through allurement is unethical and unjust, which is the root of the problem. Religious conversion is not about increasing the strength but changing the mindset. It would have a huge impact on society, hence should not be allowed grow, the Chief Minister said.

"Initially it is coercion and allurement, then it becomes a disease and later a menace. Our society, State and the nation should not allow this to happen," Bommai told the Seers. Stating that poverty and disabilities are often misused to lure people to change their faith, Bommai said there was a need to bring a law because there is no scope for coercion and allurement in the Indian Constitution. In this regard, a law was needed to stop such practice, he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the Seers, too, to start a social movement against conversion to start identifying and addressing the root cause of the problem, as Adiguru Shankaracharya did.

"The government will do its job but the Seers here have to think about a mega social movement. I have faith in the Seers gathered here. We have to work together to save our religion. We will follow whatever decision you take," Bommai told the gathering.

He claimed that the Congress government in Karnataka had thought of bringing a law banning religious conversion in 2016 but due to vested political interests, they could not do so.

Speaking about the proposed anti-conversion Bill his government intends to bring, he said he cannot disclose the content of the matter because the legislative session was in progress. However, he said the process to enact the law was on different levels.

Bommai had earlier said his government would bring the law and the draft was ready. Any marriage done only to change someone's faith would be declared void, according to the draft. It also says those changing religion should give prior notice to the district administration at least 60 days in advance so that an inquiry can be conducted into it whether the change in faith is by choice or by coercion.  

News Network
December 7,2021

Dubai: UAE announced on Tuesday that it will transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022.

The authorities added that with this move, the UAE has become the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.

The working week will start on Monday and end by Friday afternoon. The working hours for federal employees are set to be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, with 8.5 working hours per day. On Friday, employees will work for 4.5 hours.

On Fridays, employees will also be allowed to choose flexible work or work-from-home options. The longer weekend is aimed at boosting productivity and improving work-life balance.

The announcement also said that Friday sermons and prayers would be held after 1.15pm across the UAE all year long.

From an economic perspective, the new working week is set to better align the country with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map. It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies.

The new working week will also bring the UAE’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions such as those driving global stock markets, banks and financial institutions. The move is expected to boost not only trading opportunities but also add to the flexible, secure, and enjoyable lifestyle the UAE offers its citizens and residents.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources proposed the new workweek following comprehensive benchmarking and feasibility studies reflecting potential impacts of the move on the economy, on social and family ties and on the overall wellbeing of people in the UAE.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 6,2021

rambhat.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 6: Erstwhile Hindutwa leader and former Puttur MLA Urimajalu Rama Bhat passed away today due to age related illness. He was 92. 

Bhat was the first Sangh Parivar leader to become an MLA in Karnataka, even before the national party BJP had been formed.

In recent years he had become a harsh critic of BJP when scams involving party members and differences between them came after BJP came to power in the state for the first time.

Bhat had also launched a political organisation named Swabhimani Vedike' in 2008, when present Congress MLA Shakunthala Shetty was denied a seat from the BJP.

Jan Sangh veteran was also a mentor of Union Railway Minister and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

News Network
December 15,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 15: Amid high drama in Karnataka Legislative Council, 15 Congress MLCs were suspended on charge of 'bad behaviour'. They were protesting in the Well of the House. 

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti suspended the following MLCs:

SR Patil
M Narayanaswamy
BK Hariprasad
Pratapchandra Shetty
CM Ibrahim
Nazeer Ahmed
RB Timmapur
Basavaraj Patil Itagi
Aravinda Kumar Arali
UB Venkatesh
MA Gopalaswamy
CM Lingappa
Veena achaiah
PR Ramesh
Harish Kumar 

