Hindutva activists begin door-to-door campaign against halal products in Bengaluru

News Network
October 20, 2022

Bengaluru, Oct 20: The hardline Hindutva activists on Thursday started a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru urging the non-Muslims, especially Hindus, to boycott halal certified products during the Diwali festivities.

The activists said that they were also planning to distribute 'halal jihad' handbook to the people to create awareness among them. The campaign will be taken up in Jayanagar and Basavanagudi Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru.

Jayanagar Assembly constituency is represented by Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy and Basavanagudi constituency is represented by BJP MLA Ravisubramanya. There are sensitive pockets, especially the Jayanagar locality and the police are closely monitoring the situation.

The campaign has been taken up by the Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi, Sri Rama Sena, Raastra Rakshana Pade and Vishva Hindu Sanatana Parishat.

The auto-rickshaws will be used to spread awareness messages through mikes, loud speakers, said the activists. They said that the meeting would be conducted with hotel owners, industrialists, shop owners and Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) traders not to go for halal certification.

Hindutva organisations had given a call of boycott for halal certified products on Tuesday (October 18). The organisations claim that they were also taking up a campaign to get rid of halal certification. They have also alleged that through the halal certification on products, one religion is riding over another economically.

Hindu Jana Jagruthi Committee State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda had announced that the campaign against halal would be carried on till the end of Diwali festival.

News Network
October 6,2022

New Delhi, Oct 6: Four members of an Indian-origin family in the US, including an eight-month-old girl, who had been missing for days, have been found dead in an orchard in California, news agency PTI has said, quoting reports. 

8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents - 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh - were kidnapped at a business, a trucking company, from Merced County in Northern California on Monday. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, according to Merced County police.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.  According to the police, a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies before contacting the authorities. 

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Sherrif Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, the police released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. The video shows Jasdeep and Amandeep coming out of the business with their hands tied together. A few seconds later, the baby and her mother can be seen coming out of the building with the kidnapper. All four members of the family were then led into a truck before departing the scene. 

A day after the family was kidnapped, the police took a suspected kidnapper - 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado - into custody who according to the cops tried to take his own life. Salgado is currently recovering at a hospital. 

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," Sherrif Warnke said about Salgado.

The Merced County police said that Salgado's family contacted the cops and reported that he has confessed to his crime.

Jasdeep's parents Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur are natives of Harsi Pind village in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur.

News Network
October 20,2022

Liz Truss on Thursday (October 20, 2022) announced that she is resigning as the UK PM, just 45 days after staying in office, making her Britain's shortest-serving premier. Truss was facing an open revolt against her leadership as an increasing number of Conservative Party MPs called for her to resign amid mounting chaos at the heart of the UK government. 

In just six weeks as prime minister, she was forced to abandon almost all her policy programme after it triggered a bond market rout and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party.

The latest turmoil comes a day after Suella Braverman's explosive exit from the Cabinet after admitting a breach of the ministerial code by discussing government policy in private emails and a scathing parting attack on her boss.

Since last Friday, Truss lost two of the four most senior ministers in government, sat expressionless in parliament as her new finance minister ripped up her economic plans and faced howls of laughter as she tried to defend her record.

She had been fighting for political survival since September 23, when her then-finance minister and close ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a "mini-budget" of vast, unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Truss became Britain's fourth prime minister in six years after being elected in September to lead the Conservative Party by its members. She promised tax cuts funded by borrowing, deregulation and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues.

British politics, notably, has become volatile since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union unleashed a battle for the direction of the country.

Now, all eyes are now on former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be parachuted in to take charge.

