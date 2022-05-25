  1. Home
  2. Hindutva students protest against Muslim girls for not exposing hair in Mangalore University College

Hindutva students protest against Muslim girls for not exposing hair in Mangalore University College

coastaldigest.com news network
May 26, 2022

protest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Backed by hardline Hindutva outfits, dozens of Hindu students of Mangalore University College at Hampanakatta in the heart of the city, staged a protest in the campus against Muslim girls for not fulfilling the demand to expose their hair.  

The agitating students also slammed the Principal for not forcing over 40 Muslim girls to removing the hijab before entering the college.

The students also condemned the college for not extrapolating the Karnataka High Court's controversial order on hijab in pre university colleges, to degree colleges too. 

A meeting of departmental heads in the college has been convened to discuss the issue and on the college's next course of action.

The hijab crisis started towards the end of last academic year as a protest by six students of the Udupi Government Pre University Girl's College, which later escalated into a massive row. The students filed a petition at Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab in classrooms.

Taking note of the situation and sensitivity of the matter, the High Court constituted a special bench and heard the petition immediately. The special bench headed by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed the petition filed by students and went on the extent of claiming that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

The government of Karnataka had issued guidelines for schools and pre-university colleges making uniform compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing of hijab in classrooms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2022

Udaipur, May 15: The Congress on Sunday announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, stressing on wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules with riders.

In its Udaipur Declaration adopted after deliberations at the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', the Congress also decided to set up three new departments -- public insight, election management and national training.

The party announced enforcing the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with exception to being made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

The party also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunities to new people.

The party has also decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.

The Congress president will set up an advisory group from among Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to deliberate on political challenges, the party announced.

In her concluding address, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that a task force will be set up to initiate the organisational reforms.

She said the Congress will launch a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The party will also launch the second phase of its 'Jan Jagran Yatra' at the district level from June 15, she announced.

The Congress held the three-day conclave in Udaipur in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 12,2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the state cabinet passed the ordinance on anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session. He also added that till then, the ordinance will be in place.

“Karnataka cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place,” Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route.

It was reported that the Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Cabinet meeting. The note made the case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department in the state has stated that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had slammed the ruling Bommai government, saying that the opposition will oppose the bill.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. However, converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. On the other hand, the mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 18,2022

global.jpg

A new study blames pollution of all types for 9 million deaths a year globally, with the death toll attributed to dirty air from cars, trucks, and industry rising 55 per cent since 2000.

That increase is offset by fewer pollution deaths from primitive indoor stoves and water contaminated with human and animal waste, so overall pollution deaths in 2019 are about the same as in 2015.

The United States is the only fully industrialised country in the top 10 nations for total pollution deaths, ranking 7th with 142,883 deaths blamed on pollution in 2019, sandwiched between Bangladesh and Ethiopia, according to a new study in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

Tuesday's pre-pandemic study is based on calculations derived from the Global Burden of Disease database and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

India and China lead the world in pollution deaths with nearly 2.4 million and almost 2.2 million deaths a year, but the two nations also have the world's largest populations.

When deaths are put on a per population rate, the United States ranks 31st from the bottom at 43.6 pollution deaths per 100,000. Chad and the Central African Republic ranked the highest with rates of about 300 pollution deaths per 100,000, more than half of them due to tainted water, while Brunei, Qatar, and Iceland have the lowest pollution death rates ranging from 15 to 23. The global average is 117 pollution deaths per 100,000 people.

Pollution kills about the same number of people a year around the world as cigarette smoking and second-hand smoke combined, the study said.

“9 million deaths is a lot of deaths,” said Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Public Health Program and Global Pollution Observatory at Boston College.

“The bad news is that it's not decreasing,” Landrigan said. “We're making gains in the easy stuff and we're seeing the more difficult stuff, which is the ambient (outdoor industrial) air pollution and the chemical pollution, still going up.”

It doesn't have to be this way, researchers said.

“They are preventable deaths. Each and every one of them is a death that is unnecessary,” said Dr Lynn Goldman, dean of the George Washington University School of Public Health, who wasn't part of the study. She said the calculations made sense and if anything was so conservative about what it attributed to pollution, that the real death toll is likely higher.

The certificates for these deaths don't say pollution. They list heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, other lung issues and diabetes that are “tightly correlated” with pollution by numerous epidemiological studies, Landrigan said.

To then put these together with actual deaths, researchers look at the number of deaths by cause, exposure to pollution weighted for various factors, and then complicated exposure response calculations derived by large epidemiological studies based on thousands of people over decades of study, he said. It's the same way scientists can say cigarettes cause cancer and heart disease deaths.

“That canon of information constitutes causality,” Landrigan said. “That's how we do it.”

Five outside experts in public health and air pollution, including Goldman, told The Associated Press the study follows mainstream scientific thought
.
Dr Renee Salas, an emergency room doctor and Harvard professor who wasn't part of the study, said “the American Heart Association determined over a decade ago that exposure to (tiny pollution particles) like that generated from the burning of fossil fuels is causal for heart disease and death.”

“While people focus on decreasing their blood pressure and cholesterol, few recognise that the removal of air pollution is an important prescription to improve their heart health,” Salas said.

Three-quarters of the overall pollution deaths came from air pollution and the overwhelming part of that is “a combination of pollution from stationary sources like coal-fired power plants and steel mills on one hand and mobile sources like cars, trucks, and buses. And it's just a big global problem,” said Landrigan, a public health physician. “And it's getting worse around the world as countries develop and cities grow.”

In New Delhi, India, air pollution peaks in the winter months and last year the city saw just two days when the air wasn't considered polluted. It was the first time in four years that the city experienced a clean air day during the winter months.

That air pollution remains the leading cause of death in South Asia reconfirms what is already known, but the increase in these deaths means that toxic emissions from vehicles and energy generation is increasing, said Anumita Roychowdhury, a director at the advocacy group Centre for Science and Environment in New Delhi.

“This data is a reminder of what is going wrong but also that it is an opportunity to fix it,” Roychowdhury said.

Pollution deaths are soaring in the poorest areas, experts said.

“This problem is worst in areas of the world where population is most dense (e.g. Asia) and where financial and government resources to address the pollution problem are limited and stretched thin to address a host of challenges including health care availability and diet as well as pollution,” said Dan Greenbaum, president of the Health Effects Institute, who wasn't part of the study.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.