  2. HMPV enters India: First case detected in 8-month-old baby in Bengaluru

January 6, 2025

Bengaluru: An eight-month old baby has been detected with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a Bengaluru hospital on Monday, with reports going viral online. This is likely the first reported case of HMPV in the country after the recent spike in China.

The baby is reportedly undergoing treatment in a private hospital in northern Bengaluru.

The Karnataka state health department has maintained that there is no cause for concern.

"We don't know what strain of virus is spreading in China. Without knowing that, we cannot say that this reported case is concerning. We have been reviewing all influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) from December to check for any strain that is concerning. There is no such concerning spike across the state or country," said a well-placed source in the state health department.

The HMPV is a known virus (first discovered in 2001) that causes respiratory symptoms similar to that of a common cold, largely affecting children below the age of five. It is not a new virus.

Cases have been reported in the past, especially in the winter season, note experts and health department officials, making it not an immediate concern, unless an unusual spike is observed.

In December 2024, 714 suspected cases of HMPV were tested in 16 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) across the country, of which only nine were confirmed positive.

December 23,2024

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government said on Monday that it has sent a diplomatic note to India to send back deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka.

Hasina, 77, has been living in exile in India since Aug 5 when she fled the country amid the student-led protests that toppled her 16-year regime. Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

“We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process,” Foreign Affairs Adviser or de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office.

Earlier in the morning, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam said his office has sent a letter to the foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier's extradition from India.

“We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway,” he told reporters in response to a query.

Alam said an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists and Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treaty.

January 6,2025

Journalist Mohammad Hijazi has been killed in an Israeli attack, raising the number of media workers killed by Zionist forces since the start of the war on Gaza to 220.

The Israeli regime forces killed the Palestinian writer, poet and journalist in an airstrike on northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, according to his family.

He was among nearly 90 other Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment across the besieged territory in the last 24 hours, according to a Gaza Health Ministry statement on Sunday.

“I don’t know if I will write to you again. I keep what I have written and am writing. Maybe it will come to light one day. I refuse a cheap death. I curse the murderer,” Hijazi wrote in a post on social media in August 2023.

“Let us in this bottom that we have finally reached, arm ourselves with patience and prayer, and count the days we have lived as a historic achievement while awaiting what is coming with a broken heart, an extinguished eye, a head held high, and a spirit that fights until the end of the road.”

Since the Israeli killing machine imposed a military siege of northern Gaza in early October intensifying its bombing attacks on the the Jabalia camp, hundreds of people have been killed.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that at least 88 Palestinians had been killed and 208 others injured in the past 24 hours alone.

According to media reports from central Gaza, among those killed in the latest Israeli strikes across Gaza on Sunday were three Palestinians who were living in a tent in Deir el-Balah.

A family of 15 people was also buried under the rubble in Gaza City, following a separate strike, media reported.

The Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian  Hamas resistance movement in October last year, killing more than 45,805 Palestinians and wounding 109,064 others.

December 29,2024

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangalore MLA U T Khader announced two ambitious bridge projects sanctioned by the Cabinet for Mangalore constituency, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on NH 66 and promoting tourism in the region.

A new bridge, parallel to the Nethravathi bridge, will connect Kotepura to Bolara at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. Spanning 1.5 km, it will be one of the longest bridges in the region. A consultant appointed by the Public Works Department (PWD) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Khader explained that Kotepura, once a hub of business activities before the construction of the Nethravathi bridge, will regain its prominence with the new project.

“The 12-meter-wide bridge will offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, designed to enhance the experience for commuters. Once completed, it is expected to reduce 50% of the traffic on NH 66 via Pumpwell, as residents from areas like Bunder, Kudroli, and Bolar will use this route. Additionally, plans are underway to develop a scenic seaside road from Kotepura to the Kerala border, boosting tourism,” Khader elaborated.

The second bridge, connecting Sajipa Nadu to Thumbe at a cost of ₹62 crore, is set to benefit residents from Arkula, Meramajalu, and Thumbe. Presently, residents from Sajipa must travel via Melkar and Bantwal to reach Thumbe. “This bridge has been a long-standing dream of mine, and I had placed the proposal before the Chief Minister even before becoming the Speaker,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the difficulty faced by residents crossing the railway line between Thokkottu and Olapete, Khader revealed that a footbridge has been proposed, and funding is ready, awaiting railway approval.

On other topics, Khader responded to a query about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna. He stated that the matter would be discussed with the Assembly secretary. Regarding an MLC C T Ravi's controversial remark, Khader expressed regret and assured that the Council Chairman would address the issue.

