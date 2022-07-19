  1. Home
Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru school was made by Class 10 student

News Network
July 19, 2022

Bengaluru, July 19: The police have managed to crack the case of bomb threat to a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in South Bengaluru after tracing a boy who had sent the threatening email. 

The accused is a student studying in the same school, who was not prepared for the upcoming class 10 exams, the police said.

The police traced the boy late in the night on Monday with the help of the IP address. A senior officer said the boy is studying in class 10 in the school.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West) said, "The school case has been detected, the boy had sent the email to postpone the exam. Since the boy is minor, we cannot share more details about him in the case."

The school management had noticed the email around 8.30 am on Monday and had alerted the police. 

A bomb disposal team, a sniffer dog team, and jurisdiction police were called and rushed to the spot. The police evacuated over 1,500 students as a preventative measure. The students and staff members were moved safely to another part of the campus.

After a thorough check the police declared the email as a hoax. 

First semester examination for the class 10 students were going to begin from July 21. The boy was not prepared for the examination, and so he decided to send the threatening email, assuming that the management will declare holiday for at least two to three days. He created a new email ID to send the email and used the laptop of his parents.

Both the parents of the boy and the school management were shocked after learning that the boy chose such a step to avoid the examination.

News Network
July 7,2022

New Delhi, July 7: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India on Thursday trashed Germany's criticism over fact-checker Mohammed Zubair's arrest, saying the independence of the country's judiciary is well recognised and that "uninformed" comments are "unhelpful" and should be avoided.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came a day after a German foreign ministry official said journalists should not be "persecuted and imprisoned" for what they say and write while referring to police action against Zubair.

"In itself it's a domestic issue. Let me emphasise that there is a judicial process underway in this case and I don't think it would be appropriate for me, or anyone else, to comment on a case that is sub-judice," Bagchi said.

"I think the independence of our judiciary is well recognised and uninformed comments are unhelpful and should be avoided," he added.

Bagchi was asked at a media briefing about the remarks by the German foreign ministry spokesperson.

The German official said free reporting is beneficial to any society and restrictions are a cause for concern.

"Journalists should not be persecuted and imprisoned for what they say and write. We are indeed aware of this specific case and our embassy in New Delhi is monitoring it very closely," the German foreign ministry spokesperson said.

He said the European Union has a human rights dialogue with India and the freedom of expression and freedom of the press are a focus of those discussions.

"India describes itself as the world's largest democracy. So one can expect democratic values like freedom of expression and freedom of the press to be given the necessary space there," the German spokesperson said.

Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested late last month under the pretext of “objectionable tweet”. The tweet was in fact a screenshot of a Hindi movie.  

The video of the German foreign ministry spokesperson's comments was shared on Twitter by Richard Walker, chief international editor at Deutsche Welle. 

News Network
July 17,2022

Mysuru, July 17: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday strongly reiterated that the 2023 Assembly election would be his last, and that he would not be contesting that poll from Chamundeshwari segment where he had faced defeat in 2018.

The Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly also announced that he would not be accepting any position including that of Rajya Sabha, after the term of the next Assembly.

The former Chief Minister, accusing BJP's misinformation campaign against him led to his defeat from Chamundeshwari in 2018, blamed also the failure of Congress workers in taking programmes of his government and its achievements to people and some elements within the party for the loss. "I'm making it very very clear, you (Congress workers) to take this clearly, I will not contest from Chamundeshwari again. No one should say again that Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari. We will make someone a candidate, ensure that he or she wins, he or she will be a Congress candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing party workers in Chamundeshwari, he said he would not contest from the constituency and asked partymen to not make such statements even to please him. "Remove it from your head... I will not contest from here again. I'm making it very, very, very clear. In 2018, the people of Chamundeshwari left my hand, but the people of Badami have held my hands, they want me to contest from there again, so do people from Kolar, Koppal, Hunsur and Varuna, but I have still not decided. I will contest from wherever I'm asked to," he added.

Siddaramaiah said, "I will not contest again...after that (term) I will not accept any position. I will not accept if I'm asked to become Rajya Sabha member or something else."

"...Why I'm contesting, you know? This corrupt government should go. This communal government should go," he added.

Siddaramaiah, the then sitting chief minister, had lost in Chamundeshwari in 2018 to JD(S) G T Deve Gowda by a margin of over 36,042 votes. He, however, won Badami, the other constituency from where he had contested, defeating BJP’s B Sriramulu by a margin of just 1,696 votes.

Making his debut in the Assembly in 1983, Siddaramaiah had got elected from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal party ticket. He won five times from this constituency and lost thrice. After neighbouring Varuna became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation, Siddaramaiah represented it till he vacated the seat for his son Dr Yatindra (MLA) in the 2018 Assembly polls and went back to his old constituency of Chamundeshwari.

Ahead of the May 2018 Assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had said it would “most likely” be his last election.

Earlier, during the 2013 Assembly polls, too, he had said that it was his last election and went on to become Chief Minister after the polls. It is no secret that Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister between 2013-2018, is nursing his ambition for a second term in office, if the party wins the next Assembly polls. With state Congress president D K Shivakumar, too, having similar aspirations, it has triggered a game of one-upmanship between the two. 

News Network
July 7,2022

boris.jpg

London, July 7: Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government.

"It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.

Johnson, 58, announced that he would step down after a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership but would stay on as prime minister until a replacement is found.

The timetable for a Tory leadership race will be announced next week, he said, after three tumultuous years in office defined by Brexit, the Covid pandemic and non-stop controversy over his reputation for mendacity.

The leadership election will take place over the summer and the victor will replace Johnson by the party's annual conference in early October, the BBC and others reported.

He said he was "sad... to be giving up the best job in the world" and justified fighting on in the final hours to deliver the mandate he won in a general election in December 2019.

In the frenzied hours building up to Johnson's announcement, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer had welcomed his impending departure.

But Starmer said "a proper change of government" was needed and demanded a no-confidence vote in parliament, potentially triggering a general election, rather than Johnson "clinging on for months and months".

Even while eyeing the exit, Johnson on Thursday sought to steady the ship with several appointments to replace the departed cabinet members.

They included Greg Clark, an arch "remainer" opposed to Britain's divorce from the European Union, which Johnson had championed.

Johnson had been clinging on to power despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations, expressing defiance late Wednesday.

But Thursday's departure of education minister Michelle Donelan and a plea to quit from finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, only in their jobs for two days, appeared to tip the balance along with warnings of a new no-confidence vote by Tory MPs.

Defence minister Ben Wallace and Rishi Sunak, whose departure as finance minister on Tuesday sparked the exodus, were among the early frontrunners to succeed Johnson, according to a YouGov survey of Conservative party members.

Those members will decide the new leader once Tory MPs have whittled down the contenders to a final two.

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis kicked off Thursday's frenzied events, becoming the fourth cabinet minister to resign and writing that Johnson was "past the point of no return".

Johnson late on Wednesday defiantly responded to calls from his loyalists and cabinet colleagues to step down by sacking minister Michael Gove, with a Downing Street source telling media that his former Brexit top ally was a "snake".

The Sun newspaper said Johnson had told colleagues they would have to "dip (their) hands in blood" to push him out of office, but Thursday's events forced his hand.

The shock resignations of Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday set off a chain of others.

They quit after Johnson apologised for his February appointment of senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Pincher was forced to step down following accusations he drunkenly groped two men.

Days of shifting explanations followed the resignation, before Downing Street finally conceded that Johnson had known about Pincher's behaviour as far back as 2019.

Tory critics said the Pincher affair had tipped many over the edge, angry at having to defend what they saw as more lies by Johnson over his appointment of what Starmer called a "sexual predator".

Johnson was confronted by members of his cabinet on Wednesday when he returned to Downing Street from a lengthy grilling by a parliamentary committee.

The delegation was said to include hardline interior minister Priti Patel.

Attorney General Suella Braverman told ITV that while she would not resign, "the balance has tipped now in favour of saying... it's time to go".

She became the first Tory to say she would stand in a leadership contest but is a rank outsider according to bookmakers.

A culture of scandal has dogged Johnson for months, including lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

The prime minister, who received a police fine for the Covid lockdown-breaking "Partygate" affair, faces a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to MPs about the revelations.

He only narrowly survived a no-confidence vote among Conservative MPs a month ago, which ordinarily would mean he could not be challenged again for another year.

But the influential "1922 Committee" of non-ministerial Tory MPs is reportedly seeking to change the rules, with its executive committee planning to elect a fresh line-up of members next week.

In parliament on Wednesday, Johnson vowed to carry on, insisting the country needed "stable government".

But addressing MPs, Javid urged other ministers to resign.

"The problem starts at the top, and I believe that is not going to change," he told a hushed House of Commons.

Cries of "bye, Boris" echoed around the chamber at the end of his speech. 

