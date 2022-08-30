  1. Home
  2. Holiday for schools, colleges in Mangaluru on Sept 2

Holiday for schools, colleges in Mangaluru on Sept 2

News Network
August 30, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 30: Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges that fall under the limits of City Police commissionerate on September 2. 

As several Ganesh idol immersion processions are expected to be held across the city on September 2, there will be heavy traffic movement and huge public gatherings in the city. Hence, there will be the possibility of inconvenience for the students, the DC stated. 

“For school children's safety, in public interest and as a precautionary measure, a holiday has been declared for all anganwadi, primary and high schools, pre-university, degree, ITI, diploma colleges, and government-aided and private institutions on September 2,” the DC said in a communique. 

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mangaluru on September 2. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 28,2022

pope.jpg

Vatican City, Aug 28: Pope Francis on Saturday created 20 new cardinals picked from the four corners of the world, most of whom could one day end up choosing his successor.

Francis has raised the possibility of retiring due to his declining health, a path taken by his predecessor Benedict XVI. If he were to do so, a conclave involving all cardinals aged under 80 would be called to pick a successor.

Sixteen of the 20 cardinals created Saturday would be eligible for that conclave based on their ages.

The ceremony at St Peter's Basilica was the 85-year-old pope's eighth since being elected in 2013 and included clergy known for their pastoral work and, in some cases, progressive views.

All parts of the globe were represented in his selection, including new cardinals from Brazil and Nigeria, Singapore and East Timor, among others.

They each knelt before the pontiff, who presented them with the red square cap and ring typical of their new station.

"A cardinal loves the Church... by dealing with the big issues as well as the small ones, by meeting the great people of this world as well as the smallest, who are great before God," said the pope, who arrived in a wheelchair but seemed in good shape.

All new cardinals attended the ceremony, except for Ghana's Richard Kuuia Baawobr who had to be hospitalised over a cardiac issue.

After this weekend, Francis will have chosen 83 out of the 132 cardinals currently qualified to elect a new pope.

That is nearly two-thirds of the total and precisely the percentage needed for any proposed name to pass.

In recent months, the pope has been forced to rely on a wheelchair due to knee pain, which he has said is inoperable.

He also suffers from sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes pain in his hip.

The new cardinals are always scrutinised by Vatican observers for clues as to the future direction of the Church and its 1.3 billion faithful.

Experts caution, however, that cardinals named by one pope do not necessarily choose successors in their likeness.

The Argentine pontiff has this year completed a major shake-up of the Vatican's powerful governing body, the Roman Curia, which makes winning new converts a priority.

In keeping with his focus on making the Church more inclusive, transparent and responsive to the needs of the poor and marginalised, Francis has chosen two Africans and five Asians, including two cardinals who hail from India.

Vatican expert Bernard Lecomte told AFP the pope's choices are "representative of the Church today, with a large spot for the southern hemisphere", where 80 percent of the world's Catholics live.

Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, the archbishop of Dili, will on Saturday become the first cardinal of tiny East Timor, an overwhelmingly Catholic nation in Southeast Asia.

The pope has also felt free to bypass the archbishops of major cities to choose those from less powerful seats, such as Robert McElroy, the 68-year-old bishop of San Diego, California.

McElroy has supported gay Catholics and criticised moves to deny Communion to US politicians -- like President Joe Biden -- who support abortion.

The pope will also create the youngest cardinal in the world, 48-year-old Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo, who works in Mongolia.

The new crop of cardinals also includes Nigeria's Peter Okpaleke, the bishop of Ekwulobia, and Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, archbishop of Manaus, Brazil.

The 80-year-old bishop emeritus of Ghent, Lucas Van Looy, had been nominated but asked to be exempted following criticism of his handling of child sexual abuse by priests in Belgium.

Saturday's ceremony at the Vatican will be followed by the traditional "courtesy visit," in which the general public is invited to greet the new cardinals. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 30,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 30: A massive turnout expected for the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled at Goldfinch city grounds at Kuluru in the city on September 2.

preperation.jpg
Preparations are on for the erection of a pandal at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur on August 30 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022.
 

Addressing presspersons, Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada BJP unit said about one lakh party workers will attend the official programme. In addition, the district administration has plans to invite about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme. Thus, there is likely to be a congregation of about two lakh people at the venue, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges under the limits of City Police commissionerate on September 2 citing potential traffic chaos due to Ganesh immersion processions on that day. 

As per the present tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1 p.m. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur. The Prime Minister will later arrive at the programme venue (Goldfinch city grounds) by road by 1.15 p.m. The official programme will go on till 3 p.m.

Mr. Moodbidri said the party has asked its workers to be at the venue by 11.30 a.m, and added that the party has booked 1,461 buses and 200 tempo travellers to enable them to reach the venue from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme. Mr. Moodbidri said about 80 % of the preparations for the programme have been completed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2022

kaif.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 20: A teenager was feared drowned as he went missing after visiting Tannirbhavi beach, here. 

The missing youth has been identified as Mohammed Kaif (19), a resident of Tannirbhavi.

It is learnt that Kaif had been to the beach for swimming on Friday, August 19 afternoon. 

It is feared that he might have got washed away by high tides while swimming. 

The family members with the help of locals and police are searching for the missing person.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.