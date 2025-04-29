Home Minister urges calm after Mangaluru mob lynching as accused claim victim raised pro-Pak slogan

Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has expressed concern over the mob lynching of an unidentified man in Mangaluru, in which several Hindutva activists have been arrested. The incident took place on April 27 near Bhatra Kallurti Temple in the Kudupu area on the outskirts of the city.

“Even if someone uttered offensive slogans, violence is not acceptable. The law must take its own course — taking matters into one’s own hands is completely wrong,” the Home Minister said, calling the act "deeply concerning."

He also urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation. “We still don’t know if the victim was a local or from outside Karnataka. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and communal harmony.”

What Happened

The incident occurred around 3 PM on Sunday, during a cricket tournament that involved ten teams and more than 100 players. The accused have reportedly told the police that the victim shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" — a claim now central to the investigation. A physical altercation began between the man and a local youth named Sachin (26), which quickly escalated into a violent group assault.

Eyewitnesses said while some bystanders tried to intervene, others in the crowd beat the man with sticks and kicked him repeatedly. The body was discovered near the temple later in the day, around 5:30 PM, prompting a police alert.

Post-Mortem Reveals Brutality

Initially, police did not observe major visible injuries and suspected a natural death. However, further investigation and a post-mortem at Wenlock District Hospital revealed that the man had died from internal bleeding and shock due to multiple blunt-force injuries, especially to the back, limbs, genitals, and buttocks. The injuries were consistent with an assault using wooden logs.

“This was a brutal and unprecedented case,” said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal. “We have not seen anything of this nature in the city before. The victim received no medical attention, and that proved fatal.”

Arrests and Legal Action

As of now, 15 individuals — including Sachin — have been arrested, all from Kudupu, Neermarga, Vamanjoor, and surrounding areas. The First Information Report (FIR), filed by local resident Deepak Kumar (33), names 19 individuals, with police expecting the number of accused to grow as they analyze CCTV footage and mobile data.

Authorities estimate that around 25 people were involved in the lynching. Given the number of attackers, the case has been registered under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which specifically addresses mob lynching. The section allows for life imprisonment or death penalty for those found guilty.

“Everyone involved will be brought to justice. We will apply the strictest legal provisions,” Commissioner Agarwal stated.

Motive Under Investigation

While some arrested individuals claim the lynching was triggered by the man shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, the authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity or context of those claims. The identity of the victim remains unknown, and forensic teams are working to establish his background and possible connections to the local area.

Police have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from circulating misinformation or communal narratives.