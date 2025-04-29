  1. Home
Home Minister urges calm after Mangaluru mob lynching as accused claim victim raised pro-Pak slogan

News Network
April 29, 2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has expressed concern over the mob lynching of an unidentified man in Mangaluru, in which several Hindutva activists have been arrested. The incident took place on April 27 near Bhatra Kallurti Temple in the Kudupu area on the outskirts of the city.

“Even if someone uttered offensive slogans, violence is not acceptable. The law must take its own course — taking matters into one’s own hands is completely wrong,” the Home Minister said, calling the act "deeply concerning."

He also urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation. “We still don’t know if the victim was a local or from outside Karnataka. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and communal harmony.”

What Happened

The incident occurred around 3 PM on Sunday, during a cricket tournament that involved ten teams and more than 100 players. The accused have reportedly told the police that the victim shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" — a claim now central to the investigation. A physical altercation began between the man and a local youth named Sachin (26), which quickly escalated into a violent group assault.

Eyewitnesses said while some bystanders tried to intervene, others in the crowd beat the man with sticks and kicked him repeatedly. The body was discovered near the temple later in the day, around 5:30 PM, prompting a police alert.

Post-Mortem Reveals Brutality

Initially, police did not observe major visible injuries and suspected a natural death. However, further investigation and a post-mortem at Wenlock District Hospital revealed that the man had died from internal bleeding and shock due to multiple blunt-force injuries, especially to the back, limbs, genitals, and buttocks. The injuries were consistent with an assault using wooden logs.

“This was a brutal and unprecedented case,” said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal. “We have not seen anything of this nature in the city before. The victim received no medical attention, and that proved fatal.”

Arrests and Legal Action

As of now, 15 individuals — including Sachin — have been arrested, all from Kudupu, Neermarga, Vamanjoor, and surrounding areas. The First Information Report (FIR), filed by local resident Deepak Kumar (33), names 19 individuals, with police expecting the number of accused to grow as they analyze CCTV footage and mobile data.

Authorities estimate that around 25 people were involved in the lynching. Given the number of attackers, the case has been registered under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which specifically addresses mob lynching. The section allows for life imprisonment or death penalty for those found guilty.

“Everyone involved will be brought to justice. We will apply the strictest legal provisions,” Commissioner Agarwal stated.

Motive Under Investigation

While some arrested individuals claim the lynching was triggered by the man shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, the authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity or context of those claims. The identity of the victim remains unknown, and forensic teams are working to establish his background and possible connections to the local area.

Police have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from circulating misinformation or communal narratives.

News Network
April 27,2025

Mangaluru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru branch and the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) have strongly condemned the alleged assault and threats against Dr. Asha Jyothi Putturaya, the Chief Medical Officer at Puttur Taluk Hospital.

The incident occurred when Dr. Asha Jyothi, during her routine rounds in the NICU, found a group of visitors violating hospital protocol. When she requested them to limit visitors to maintain NICU sanctity, two individuals, identified as Zohara and her son Abdul Samad, allegedly became aggressive, verbally abused her, and misbehaved with her in full view of patients and staff. A complaint was filed immediately, but no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

IMA Mangaluru president Dr. Jessy Maria D'Souza called the incident a direct insult to the dignity and safety of a senior government officer, warning that inaction would set a dangerous precedent. 

AMC Mangaluru president Dr. Vatsala Kamath echoed these concerns, recalling the shocking Kolkata incident of 2024 and stressing the urgent need to protect women doctors.

District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah H R and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai also condemned the incident. The MLA emphasized that doctors must be allowed to work without fear and promised legal action against the accused. In protest, the hospital's medical and non-medical staff staged a flash strike, which was later called off following assurances from authorities.

News Network
April 29,2025

Newcastle (Washington) / Mysuru: In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked both the tech world and local communities in India and the U.S., a Mysuru-based entrepreneur allegedly shot and killed his wife and one of their sons before turning the gun on himself at their residence in Newcastle, Washington. 

The couple’s younger son, aged seven, survived, having stepped out of the house shortly before the tragedy unfolded.

The accused, Harsha Kikkeri (57)—also known as Harshavardhan—was the founder and CEO of HoloWorld, a Mysuru-based robotics company. His wife Shwetha and one of their sons were found dead at the scene along with Harsha, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Authorities responded to a 911 call at a townhouse in the 7000 block of 129th Street on Thursday night (U.S. time). Upon arrival, deputies found three bodies and confirmed that the scene posed no further threat to public safety.

While investigators are treating it as a murder-suicide, the exact motive remains unknown. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the names or ages of the deceased children. The case remains under active investigation.

A Life of Innovation and Ambition

Hailing from Kikkeri village in Karnataka’s Mandya district, Harsha was an engineering graduate from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru. He went on to work with Microsoft in the United States, where he was involved in cutting-edge robotics development.

In 2017, Harsha and Shwetha returned to India and co-founded HoloWorld, a robotics startup that soon made headlines for its product HoloSuit—a bi-directional, wireless full-body motion capture suit. Touted as the world’s first of its kind at an affordable price, the suit was designed for applications across healthcare, sports, education, and skill development.

HoloWorld's products were exported to multiple countries, including the US, UK, and Israel. Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh served as the brand ambassador. Harsha even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss deploying robotic soldiers along India's borders. As a respected member of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) network, he frequently spoke at tech and innovation forums.

Despite his professional achievements, the recent tragedy has left many in the tech and entrepreneurial communities grappling for answers.

Community in Mourning

Neighbours in the Newcastle suburb described the family as kind, quiet, and largely private.

“We would exchange greetings. I often saw the mother walking her children to school—she was very warm,” said Alex Gumina, President of the local Homeowners Association.

Another neighbour recalled, “She was always smiling, and her younger son was especially affectionate. We’re devastated—this is unimaginable.”

Residents are planning a community gathering over the weekend to honor the family and support the surviving child.

Business Winds Down After Pandemic

HoloWorld’s corporate headquarters in India was located in Vijayanagar Third Stage, Mysuru, specifically housing its division HoloEducation. The company operated actively from 2018 until it scaled down in 2022 amid the pandemic. The premises have since remained vacant.

“I haven’t been in touch with them in years,” said the building owner. “They shut down during COVID, and I only heard about the tragedy yesterday.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through Mysuru’s business circles. Bhaskar Kalale, Chairman of EqualizeRCM India and President of TiE Mysuru Chapter, expressed deep condolences, calling the event “heartbreaking beyond words.”

coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2025

mangaluruulama1.jpg

Mangaluru: On a scorching summer Friday, April 18, the usually quiet locality of Adyar Kannur in Mangaluru transformed into a powerful symbol of resistance and unity. A massive public protest, led by the Karnataka State Ulema Coordination Committee, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of nearly 3,000 people voicing their dissent against the Central Government’s recent amendments to the Waqf Act. 

The protest wasn’t just an outcry—it was a declaration of solidarity, discipline, and deep-rooted concern over the perceived infringement of religious and institutional autonomy.

Organized under the leadership and guidance of the Khazis from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the protest drew people from all corners of the region including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. The protest venue, Sha Garden in Adyar Kannur, turned into a sea of people as participants gathered from various towns and villages despite the scorching afternoon sun.

From 2 PM onwards, people began arriving in large numbers. The influx of participants led to significant traffic congestion on the adjoining highways, compelling authorities to reroute vehicles to maintain order. Inside the city and surrounding areas, many shops remained closed, partly due to the event and partly as it coincided with the sacred Jumma prayers.

Security was handled with tight coordination—police personnel were stationed at all major junctions, crossings, and strategic points. Alongside them, volunteer marshals maintained decorum at the protest site, managing the crowd efficiently and ensuring cleanliness by removing empty water bottles and litter.

Chants of “Azaadi” (freedom) echoed through the grounds as protesters raised their voices in peaceful opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill. Despite the emotionally charged atmosphere, the protest remained peaceful. The organizers consistently appealed to the crowd via loudspeakers to maintain harmony and avoid any provocative slogans.

Drone surveillance and videographers were deployed for complete documentation of the event, enhancing both the security and transparency of the protest. However, the sheer number of participants caused temporary network disruptions, affecting mobile communication in the area.

Adding a patriotic touch, several protestors were seen waving the Indian national flag, reinforcing that the movement was deeply rooted in constitutional values and democratic expression.

Among the dignitaries present were UK Abdul Azeez Darami Chokkabettu, Dr. M S M Zaini Kamil, Abdul Khader Darami Kukkila, Kasim Darami Kinya, Aboobakkar Siddique Montugoli, Mehboob Sakafi Kinya, and Ashraf Kinara. Their presence underlined the seriousness of the gathering and provided moral and spiritual guidance to the demonstrators.

The peaceful protest stood as a clear, disciplined, and democratic expression of the Muslim community’s concern, sending a strong message to the authorities: religious rights and institutional independence are not to be tampered with.

