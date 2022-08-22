  1. Home
‘Honey-trapping’: Activist arrested after RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty pays Rs 50 lakh to delete his video

News Network
August 22, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 22: Karnataka police have arrested a woman for allegedly honey-trapping an RSS leader and extorting a huge sum of money from him in this district of the state, police said Monday.

Salma Banu, a social and human rights’ activist was arrested based on a complaint lodged by RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, a gold merchant.

According to police, Shetty is the owner of Srinidhi gold jewels and influential politician in Dakshina Kannada district. The accused, along with her gang, had extorted Rs 50 lakh from Shetty and demanded for more.

Shetty approached police following which police launched a manhunt for the other accused.

Shetty claimed that on February 26 he was offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle which had four persons. He further claimed that they had trapped him at a hotel in Mysuru.

The complainant told police that he had gone to test gold biscuits at the hotel and as soon as he entered his room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman.

The accused demanded Rs 4 crore from the RSS leader on the spot for not making the video viral and delete it. Shetty paid them Rs 50 lakh and settled the matter.

But soon the accused started pestering him for more money forcing him to approach the police.

Further investigations are on.

News Network
August 17,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 17: A 28-year-old man, who had entered marital life just nine months ago, allegedly murdered his wife after taking her on a trip to Udupi. It is learnt that the accused was frustrated because his wife was denying him sex. 

The police have managed to arrest the accused, identified as Pruthviraj, a resident of Maruthi Layout in Madiwala. He is from Sitamarhi in Bihar and has been living in Bengaluru for 15 years. He trades in electronics items. 

Pruthviraj walked into Madiwala police station on August 5, looking tense and shaken, and said his wife had been missing since August 3. He told the police his wife Jyothi Kumari was from a village adjacent to his native village of Sitamarhi, and they were married. The couple moved to Bengaluru four months ago and took up a house in Maruthi Layout. 

Pruthviraj claimed Kumari had earlier left home on two earlier occasions but had returned on her own in the evening. For the last few days, he told the police that she had been urging him to move to Delhi, but he had refused as his business was based in Bengaluru. 

On August 3, he said, he found her missing from home, with her phone switched off. He searched for her at the houses of relatives and friends, but couldn’t find her, his complaint claimed. 

When they began investigating, police learnt that the couple had been squabbling often. When they asked Pruthviraj about the fights, he changed his story frequently, and so they detained him. During interrogation, Pruthviraj purportedly told the police that his wife, a graduate, had lied before the wedding that she was 28 while she was 38. Once they were married, Kumari refused physical intimacy with him. He claimed he had forgiven her for lying about her age, but she refused to consummate the marriage. 

Pruthviraj complained he was upset that she was always on the phone. He suspected she liked someone else, and so was not getting physical with him. Kumari allegedly made fun of Pruthviraj and his family. He further claimed Kumari picked fights on some pretext.

Police say a frustrated Pruthviraj took the help of his friend Samir Kumar from Bihar and hatched a plan to kill her. He convinced Kumari to go on a trip to Malpe in Udupi district. The couple and Samir drove to Malpe on August 1. 

While returning to Bengaluru, Pruthviraj and Samir stopped the car in Shiradi Ghat and allegedly strangled her using her dupatta. They dumped her body in the forest and returned to Bengaluru. Police took him to the spot and traced Kumari’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

News Network
August 19,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Condemning the protests by Sangh Parivar activists against former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader has come down heavily on the ruling BJP of Karnataka and the police department. 

Addressing the press in Mangaluru, Mr Khader, who is also Mangaluru MLA, alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of opposition leaders by sponsoring such protests.  

Khader accused the government of failing to take stringent action against those who tried to create unrest in society. He went on to say that the police have become puppets in the hands of the BJP. 

"The Opposition leader is considered a shadow chief minister. It is the duty of the opposition leader to listen to the woes of people in distress and awaken the government for its negligence. Several people were affected by recent rain in Kodagu. Inspite of the Chief Minister’s visit, relief has failed to reach the rain victims," he alleged.

Should opposition not raise their voices when the government fails to discharge its duty, he asked. The act of the BJP workers cannot be justified and has revealed the mindset of the party, the Congress leader said, adding that this act is against democratic values.

 “If a banner/flex is mounted with good intention by taking permission from authorities concerned, then none will object to it or ask authorities to remove it. Intention of those who mounted the banner is also important. None had asked to remove the flex on Savarkar mounted in Mangaluru constituency. The police only removed it,” Khader said.

To a query on Veer Savarkar, Khader said, “Congress has only ideological differences with Savarkar. We never said Savarkar was not a freedom fighter. All are well aware that Savarkar was imprisoned in Andaman along with others. Savarkar had begged the British for mercy and was released later. After 1924, he did not take part in the freedom struggle,” he said.

“Should we consider those who had laid down their lives as patriots or the one who begged for mercy as patriots?” he asked.

Khader said that the BJP is scared of Congress and is worried that it will not come back to power in the state. As a result, they are supporting those acts that aim at creating unrest in the state, he alleged.

News Network
August 15,2022

modinarendra.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's Independence Day. The Prime Minister raised the national flag before paying tributes to those who fought for India's freedom.

Here are top quotes from the PM's address:

Nation remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due. We are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives for country's independence.

India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power.

India has seen sorrows as well as achievements in the last 75 years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other issues. But unity in diversity became our guiding power

Entire country came together for Janta curfew, entire country was applauding Corona warriors via taali-thaali. When the world was discussing whether to take vaccines, 200 crore Indians had taken jabs - this is awakening.

"In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity and Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our "Nari Shakti".  Our "Nari Shakti" is being represented in all sectors. The more opportunities we give to our daughters, the more they will take us forward.

We must be proud about our heritage. Only when we are deeply rooted to our motherland, we will fly high.

Our goal is ensuring optimum outcome of our human sources, natural resources.

We have opened new avenues for the youth. My beloved citizens, Lal Bahudar Shashtri gave us a slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan". Atal Vihari Vajpayee added "Jai Vigyan" to it. Now we go a step further and add "Jai Anusandhan" (innovation) to it.

Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at the optimum pace. Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to this who are talented & will work towards the progress of the nation.

