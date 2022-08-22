‘Honey-trapping’: Activist arrested after RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty pays Rs 50 lakh to delete his video

Bengaluru, Aug 17: A 28-year-old man, who had entered marital life just nine months ago, allegedly murdered his wife after taking her on a trip to Udupi. It is learnt that the accused was frustrated because his wife was denying him sex.

The police have managed to arrest the accused, identified as Pruthviraj, a resident of Maruthi Layout in Madiwala. He is from Sitamarhi in Bihar and has been living in Bengaluru for 15 years. He trades in electronics items.

Pruthviraj walked into Madiwala police station on August 5, looking tense and shaken, and said his wife had been missing since August 3. He told the police his wife Jyothi Kumari was from a village adjacent to his native village of Sitamarhi, and they were married. The couple moved to Bengaluru four months ago and took up a house in Maruthi Layout.

Pruthviraj claimed Kumari had earlier left home on two earlier occasions but had returned on her own in the evening. For the last few days, he told the police that she had been urging him to move to Delhi, but he had refused as his business was based in Bengaluru.

On August 3, he said, he found her missing from home, with her phone switched off. He searched for her at the houses of relatives and friends, but couldn’t find her, his complaint claimed.

When they began investigating, police learnt that the couple had been squabbling often. When they asked Pruthviraj about the fights, he changed his story frequently, and so they detained him. During interrogation, Pruthviraj purportedly told the police that his wife, a graduate, had lied before the wedding that she was 28 while she was 38. Once they were married, Kumari refused physical intimacy with him. He claimed he had forgiven her for lying about her age, but she refused to consummate the marriage.

Pruthviraj complained he was upset that she was always on the phone. He suspected she liked someone else, and so was not getting physical with him. Kumari allegedly made fun of Pruthviraj and his family. He further claimed Kumari picked fights on some pretext.

Police say a frustrated Pruthviraj took the help of his friend Samir Kumar from Bihar and hatched a plan to kill her. He convinced Kumari to go on a trip to Malpe in Udupi district. The couple and Samir drove to Malpe on August 1.

While returning to Bengaluru, Pruthviraj and Samir stopped the car in Shiradi Ghat and allegedly strangled her using her dupatta. They dumped her body in the forest and returned to Bengaluru. Police took him to the spot and traced Kumari’s body and sent it for post-mortem.