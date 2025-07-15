  1. Home
  Hope rises in saving Kerala nurse facing execution in Yemen after A P Aboobacker Musliyar's intervention

July 15, 2025

Kozhikode, July 15: Last-minute efforts to halt the scheduled execution of an Indian nurse in Yemen on July 16 are underway, under the leadership of a Sufi scholar there, at the behest of influential Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, informed sources said here on Tuesday.

A meeting between representatives of Musliyar and Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, and the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi -- the Yemeni national allegedly killed by nurse Nimisha Priya in 2017 -- is expected to be held at Dhamar on Tuesday, they said.

The development follows after the 94-year-old Musliyar, who is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and holds the title of Grand Mufti of India, held talks with religious authorities in Yemen.

The meeting with the family will take place on Tuesday at 10 am, Yemeni local time.

Kanthapuram's office said a close relative of the deceased Talal -- who is also the Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and a member of the Yemeni Shura Council --has arrived in Dhamar, Talal's hometown, to take part in today's talks, following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar.

"The fact that he is a follower of Sheikh Habib Umar's Sufi order and the son of another prominent Sufi leader offers great hope. Along with persuading the family, he is also expected to meet the Attorney General to initiate urgent efforts to postpone the execution scheduled for tomorrow," it said.

"We see the agreement of the family to hold talks with representatives of the Sufi spiritual leader as a positive signal towards our efforts to halt the scheduled execution for the time being," a source said.

Sources said Talal's murder is not just an emotional issue for the family, but also among the tribes and the residents of the Dhamar region.

This is why no one had been able to establish contact with the family until now. "It was only through Kanthapuram's intervention that communication with the family became possible for the first time," they said.

The family agreed to the talks following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz.

"Today's discussion is focused on reaching a final decision regarding the acceptance of blood money. As efforts continue to convince the family, Kanthapuram has also requested the Yemeni authorities to temporarily defer the execution scheduled for July 16 --a request the Yemeni administration is expected to consider today," a source said.

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala, is facing execution on July 16 for the murder of Mahdi, her Yemeni business partner.

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

The Centre on Monday had informed the Supreme Court that the government could do "nothing much" in the case.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government was doing "utmost possible".

"The Government of India is trying its best," Venkataramani said, "and has also engaged with some sheikhs who are very influential people there."

July 4,2025

Mangaluru, July 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused, who had been living abroad for the last two years, in connection with its probe into the sensational murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, officials said.

The accused, Abdul Rahaman, was taken into custody by the NIA team at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on his arrival from Qatar, they said.

A total of four accused, including Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by the NIA in the case in April this year, taking the total chargesheeted in the case to 28.

The NIA had also declared rewards for information relating to six absconders. Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for this arrest. He is the 22nd accused to be arrested in the case.

Investigation officers claim that Rahaman, on directions of PFI leadership, harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case, the agency said in a statement, adding that he fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested.

Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons by assailants on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, the statement said.

According to NIA, the killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society.

The NIA, which re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconders.

July 15,2025

Israel has waged a systematic "thirst war" in the Gaza Strip, carrying out at least 112 attacks targeting water collection queues that have killed over 700 Palestinians - mostly children - since the war began.

Israeli forces have destroyed 720 wells and blocked fuel needed to run water and sewage infrastructure, the territory's government media office said Monday, resulting in severe water shortages, the collapse of essential services, and the outbreak and spread of disease, especially among children.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, including several sites in Gaza City, areas east of Jabalia camp in the northern enclave and other parts of the territory, resulting in several Palestinian casualties and injuries.

The Israeli army issued an urgent evacuation warning to all people living in dozens of Gaza City and Jabalia neighbourhoods.

More than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on 7 October 2023, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

July 6,2025

Elon Musk’s America Party — announced on July 4 — has moved beyond mere symbolism and is now laying out a clear political strategy aimed at disrupting the traditional two-party dominance in the United States.

While the party’s launch initially drew curiosity and skepticism, recent statements from Musk suggest that this is more than a passing experiment.

What is the America Party?

According to Musk, the America Party was formed to “keep democracy alive” and return “freedom” to American voters. He positions it as an alternative to what he calls the “two-party (some say uni-party) system” that currently dominates U.S. politics.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote:

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

What Are the Party’s Political Goals?

The America Party does not aim for a nationwide campaign in its initial phase. Instead, Musk has revealed a targeted strategy, focusing on:

3 Senate seats

8 to 10 House districts

The aim is not to secure a majority, but rather to block one. By doing so, the America Party hopes to hold the balance of power in Congress, enabling it to influence or even prevent the passage of major legislation from either of the dominant parties.

This approach is designed to position the America Party as a swing force in close votes — not unlike the role small parties sometimes play in parliamentary systems abroad.

Why Now?

Musk’s announcement came shortly after the passage of a controversial bill dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”, reportedly backed by Donald Trump. Musk publicly disagreed with the legislation, prompting speculation that his political move was a response to growing frustration with both the Republican and Democratic establishments.

His messaging has strongly emphasized political independence, government accountability, and restoring individual freedoms — themes that resonate with a growing number of voters dissatisfied with the status quo.

Can Elon Musk Run for President?

Despite growing interest and speculation, Elon Musk cannot legally run for President of the United States under current constitutional rules.

He was born in South Africa and became a U.S. citizen in 2002.

However, the U.S. Constitution requires presidential candidates to be natural-born citizens.

Unless the Constitution is amended — an extremely unlikely scenario — Musk’s role in U.S. politics will remain that of a party leader, financier, or influencer, rather than a presidential candidate.

Final Thoughts

Whether the America Party becomes a viable political force remains to be seen. But with a calculated strategy and a high-profile founder, it has already begun drawing attention from voters, analysts, and media alike.

What began as a social media poll has now evolved into a political experiment — one that could test the resilience of America's two-party system and redefine how influence is wielded in Washington.

