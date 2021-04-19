  1. Home
  Hosting events without obtaining passes is now illegal in Dakshina Kannada

Hosting events without obtaining passes is now illegal in Dakshina Kannada

coastaldigest.com news network
April 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Any public programme or celebration would be considered illegal in Dakshina Kannada now if they organizers failed obtained passes from their respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats in advance. 

K V Rajendra, the deputy commissioner has made it compulsory for all to obtain passes before organizing any event in the wake of mounting covid cases in the coastal district. 

Passes will be issued by ULBs or GPs based on the number of participants, and it should be as per the fresh covid guidelines issued by the government.

The maximum number of people allowed for wedding ceremonies in open grounds is 200 and only 100 guests in a hall. Other functions like birthdays should be limited to participation of 50 people in open spaces and 25 in closed places. 

While 50 people will be allowed to take part in funerals in open spaces, only 25 persons will be allowed in closed places. While 200 people may gather in political and other public programmes, religious rituals are prohibited as per the decision taken by the government.

Accordingly, passes will be issued by the commissioner of MCC in case a programme is scheduled in the city limits. Meanwhile, chief officers of other ULBs and panchayat development officers of GPs have been authorised to issue passes in their jurisdictions.

The DC has warned that the cases would be registered under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (2020), Disaster Management Act and sections 51 to 60 of IPC if the order is violated.

Agencies
April 10,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned transport employees' strike, has been detained in Belagavi, sources said. 

"Police took Chandrashekar into their custody and are taking him to Bengaluru," sources said.

According to sources in the Belagavi administration, Chandrashekar wanted to meet the Deputy Commissioner of the district, which was not granted.

Angry over it, the leader decided to stage a demonstration there.

The district authorities then detained him and directed that he be sent out of the district.

Meanwhile, fissures seem to have opened among sections of the state owned transport corporation bus employees' federation as the strike over their salary related issues entered the fourth day on Saturday.

The Karnataka government on Friday banned with immediate effect the indefinite strike by employees of the road transport corporations, which affected bus services across the State.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department issued the ban orders.

The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication, it added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the employees to resume work, even as he made it clear that it was not possible to meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission.

With the government reiterating its stand on wages as per the 6th Pay Commission, RTC employees decided to continue with the strike on Saturday as well.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said the strike is on and will continue for the fourth day on Saturday.

On Saturday a few union leaders expressed their displeasure over the way Chandrashekhar handled the issue.

The Karnataka Transport Employees Federation has chosen Chandrashekhar as their honorary president to lead their agitation and negotiate with the government for the implementation of the sixth pay commission.

"The strike is continuing, but we are caught in a problem due to the impractical demand. Now we cannot move forward, return backward," the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation union leader K Prakash said.

Chandrashekhar should not have put forth just one demand, which will fizzle out because it cannot be fulfilled in view of the present situation, another union leader said requesting anonymity.

Chandrashekhar was not available for his comment.

There are four state owned transport corporations and all of them have gone on strike demanding salaries on par with the state government employees.

The stalemate has caused inconvenience to the commuters, many of whom alleged that private transporters overcharged for the trips.

The government has sacked trainee and probationary employees of various corporations, including 216 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the past two days for taking part in the agitation.

The government also managed to run 652 buses till 10 am.

Yet, it was way too short of the demand.

The Railways too are operating nine special trains on Saturday.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

masjid.jpg

Varanasi, Apr 8: In a controversial decision, a local court in Varanasi has ruled in favour of excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the adjacent Gyanvapi Masjid. The ASI is likely to set up a five-member team that will visit the campus soon. 

A petition was filed in December 2019 by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar in the court of civil judge. The petitioner requested for a survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound by the ASI. He had filed the petition as the 'next friend' of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar. In January 2020, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had filed an objection against the petition.

The petitioner had contended that the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built by Maharaja Vikramaditya about 2,050 years ago, but Mughal emperor Aurangzeb destroyed the temple in 1664 and used its remains to construct a mosque, which is known as Gyanvapi masjid, on a portion of the temple land. The petitioner requested the court to issue directions for the removal of the mosque from the temple land and give back its possession to the temple trust.

The first petition was filed in the Varanasi civil court in 1991 on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar seeking permission for worship in Gyanvapi.

The petition contended that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was not applicable on the suit as the mosque was constructed over a partly demolished temple and many parts of the temple exist even today. In 1998, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the high court contending that the mandir-masjid dispute could not be adjudicated by a civil court as it was barred by the law. The high court stayed the proceedings in the lower court which had continued for the past 22 years.

In February 2020, the petitioners approached the lower court again with a plea to resume the hearing as the high court had not extended the stay in the past six months. The Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with Kashi Vishwanath temple.

News Network
April 18,2021

raghushetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Acclaimed Tulu cinema director and script writer Raghu Shetty passed away yesterday (April 17) after a massive heart attack. He was He was 42.

Shetty was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city following illness. 

Known as one of the finest directors of Tulu film industry, Shetty was reportedly directing a couple of Kannada movies but did not live long enough to see them hitting the silver screen.

He was widely appreciated for the directorial skills he exhibited in Tulu movie, 'Arjun weds Amrita'.

Born in a Bunt family in Moodbidri on September 1, 1979, Raghu Shetty was raised in Hubballi where his father was a businessman. 

After his schooling there, he pursued education at Mahaveer College in Moodbidri. Passionate about movies from a young age, he developed his directorial skills in Bengaluru. 

