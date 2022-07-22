  1. Home
  Hotelier-turned-swamiji Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha kills self in Mangaluru ashram

July 22, 2022

Mangaluru, July 22: An veteran ascetic reportedly died by suicide in his ashram in Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru today.

Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha Swamiji, was once a hotelier in Mumbai. Due to depression, he had renounced all worldly responsibilities in order to lead a life of an ascetic in the ashram he had built in Talakala near Bajpe.

According to police sources, Swamiji's mother and wife stayed in a house built close to the ashram. Their only daughter was staying in a foreign country, sources added.

Based on the complaint of Swamiji's wife, Bajpe police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. 

July 16,2022

ganjacouple.jpg

Mangaluru, July 16: The CCB sleuths of Mangaluru city police have arrested a couple on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and the general public in the coastal city.

The arrested are Vikhyath alias Vikki Bappal (28), a rowdy-sheeter from Shankara Nagara in Kavoor and his wife Anjana (21).

The police have seized 2,200 kg ganja worth Rs 22,000, Rs 1,500 cash, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 92,000.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, a few more accused are part of a network and steps have been taken to arrest them.

Acting on a tip off, CCB police personnel under the guidance of CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on a house in Kavoor and arrested the duo.

The arrested underwent medical examination to ascertain the consumption of drugs. The result has been tested positive for ganja consumption.

The Commissioner said that there are 13 cases against Vikhyath in Mangaluru South, North, Barke, Urwa, rural and Kankanady town station in connection with assault, attempt to murder, life threat, kidnap and others.

While there is a assault and attempt to murder case against Anjana in Kankanady town and Mangaluru South station. The couple were engaged in selling ganja near KPT, Kadri, Jeppubappal and other areas. A case has been registered at Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station. 

July 17,2022

shoot1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 17: The police today opened fire at a rowdy sheeter after he alleged attacked two cops in a bid to escape near Konaje on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, identified as Mukhtar, was involved in around 15 cases. He was underground for last five years and was apprehended by the cops yesterday.

The incident occurred when he was being taken for spot inspection at Asaigoli near Konaje by the police. 

According to police, the accused tried to escape by attacking two sleuths. SI Pradeep immediately shot one round in the air to warn him and then shot at his legs.

Two police personnel – Vasudeva and Akbar – suffered injuries in the melee. They were admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte.

City police commissioner N Shahsi Kumar and other senior visited the spot after the incident. 

shoot.jpg

News Network
July 20,2022

Bengaluru, July 20: Amidst concerns over intensified saffronisation of education, Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh has said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 model will be introduced once it is over.

He also said mainstream subjects will be introduced in madrasas on the lines of the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The current focus of the government is the learning-recovery programme to make for the gap caused due to Covid-19. However, the nali-kali method of learning (imparting education through fun activities) will be implemented from classes 1-3 as per the NEP guidelines once the learning-recovery programme is over so that students are proficient in basic arithmetic and alphabetical skills.” Nagesh added that the department is also planning to combine the curriculum for anganwadi and primary education as per the NEP guidelines.

In line with the UP government’s decision to introduce general subjects in madrasas, Nagesh said efforts will be made to incorporate mainstream subjects like science, maths, and English in madrasas. He noted that attendance in Urdu schools have reduced drastically and students want to learn more subjects.

“We have got recommendations to change the syllabus in madrasas and incorporate subjects like maths, English and science. No decision has been taken on this yet but we will implement this.”

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nagesh said 15,000 teachers will be recruited this academic year. “Karnataka’s teacher student ratio is 1:23, but we are witnessing shortage of teachers, especially in rural regions. We will recruit a sufficient number of teachers on priority.”

He said about 1,800 schools in Karnataka have less than 10 students. “Out of 48,000 government schools, around 13,800 have less than 25 students. The teacher shortage is also because for every school with less than 10 students we are providing one teacher and for every school with more than 11 students, we are providing two teachers. We will offer free transportation to students by spending Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds and also introduce classes in spoken English,” said Nagesh, who also added that students’ strength in government schools is declining because of lack of quality education.

