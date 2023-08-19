  1. Home
  Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed mulls free shelter scheme for the poor in Karnataka

August 19, 2023
August 19, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that he is planning to come up with a "free shelter for the poor" scheme.

Zameer made the proposal at the Karnataka Slum Development Board's governing council meeting. He said that if the government pays the entire amount and provides houses without taking any amount from the beneficiaries, it would benefit the poor. "We will prepare a proposal and send it to the government," he said.

"Implementation of housing schemes is becoming difficult without beneficiaries contributing. So, instead of constructing three lakh homes a year, it'll help if the number is brought down to 1.5 lakh. The government will be urged to think about this," Zameer said.

During the day, slum dwellers' organisations met the minister and submitted a memorandum stating their problems. They urged the state government to reserve Rs 1,000 crore for slum development. Zameer directed officials to submit a report on slums. 

August 19,2023
August 19,2023



Mumbai, Aug 19: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win if the Congress fields her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The holy city of Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and is a stronghold of Modi, who won twice from the seat.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

“…She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) may fight from Amethi if she wants or from Varanasi, I am certain she will win,” Chaturvedi said while indicating that the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is causing noticeable discomfort for Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I.N.D.I.A parties are playing on the front foot…PM Modi's consistent criticisms of the alliance, from Parliament to the Red Fort is a proof of his unease" with its growing influence, she said.

"There are 26 non-Bharatiya Janata parties (in the alliance), their MLAs, MPs and vote share will be united for this fight, she further said, expressing confidence on the much-anticipated BJP-led NDA versus I.N.D.I.A battle that will be witnessed in the 2024 elections.

On the question of reaching a broader consensus on seat allocations, Chaturvedi said it will be revealed when the time comes and added that if Vadra is deemed as best suited for the Varanasi seat during the discussions, she will be officially endorsed by the Uddhav camp and I.N.D.I.A alike.

INDIA meet in Mumbai

The Sena (UBT) leader's statement comes days ahead of the I.N.D.I.A's third national-level meeting, which will be held in Mumbai from August 31. The first two meetings were held in Bihar's Patna in June and Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July. At the Patna meet, various Opposition parties came together to announce their united effort at taking down the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition has consistently accused the BJP of “assaulting” the foundation of Indian democratic values. The BJP and Modi, however, have downplayed the impact of the Opposition alliance and are confident of winning a third term with record-breaking numbers in the next elections.

August 18,2023
August 18,2023



Riyadh, Aug 18: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting came as part of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March.

Both officials reviewed bilateral ties and explored future opportunities for cooperation between both countries. They also discussed latest international and regional developments.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Saudi King Salman and the crown prince.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was present at the meeting, along with an Iranian delegation that accompanied Amir-Abdollahian.

August 17,2023
August 17,2023



Islamabad, Aug 17: Police arrested around 13 suspects in overnight raids from an area in eastern Pakistan where a mob angered over the alleged desecration of the Quran by a Christian man attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon troops to restore order, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties as Christians living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places along with their families following one of the country’s most deadly attacks against Christians.

Christians slowly returned to their homes Thursday, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned. Four other churches were also damaged. Two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots. 

“We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches,” said Shazia Amjad, as she wept outside her home, which was torched on Wednesday. She told The Associated Press that the rioters burned household items and furniture. Some of Amjad’s possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family, she added.

Amjad said the rioters sprinkled petrol to burn homes in their area, and they also stole jewellery and other things. Other Christians described similar ordeals and expressed bewilderment. Local Christians consoled each other outside their damaged homes, as many women wept and cried over the destruction. Those whose homes were burned had no idea where to go or what to do now.

On Wednesday, Khalid Mukhtar, a local priest, said that most Christians living in the area had fled to safer places. “Even my house was burned,” he said, adding that he believes most of Jaranwala’s 17 churches had been attacked.

Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested. On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The violence erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to arrest Amir to determine whether he desecrated Islam’s holy book.

According to Khan, the mob quickly gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes. The rioters also attacked the offices of a city administrator on Wednesday, but police eventually intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons to disperse rioters with the help of Muslim clerics and elders.

Videos and photos posted on social media show an angry mob descending upon a church, throwing pieces of bricks and burning them. In another video, four other churches are attacked, their windows broken as attackers throw furniture out and set it on fire. In yet another video, a man is seen climbing to the roof of the church and removing the steel cross after repeatedly hitting it with a hammer as the crowd down on the road cheered him on.

The violence drew condemnation from various domestic and international human rights groups.

Amnesty International called for repealing the country’s blasphemy laws. Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just the accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities in Pakistan and settle personal scores.

