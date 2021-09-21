  1. Home
  2. How cops trapped Pakistani agent Jitendra Singh in Karnataka

How cops trapped Pakistani agent Jitendra Singh in Karnataka

News Network
September 21, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: In associated cognition by the Military Intelligence and Karnataka Police a spy, who was moving for Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), was arrested on Monday in Karnataka’s capital.

The accused has been identified arsenic Jitendra Singh from Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to constabulary sources.

Accused spy Jitendra Singh took the videos and photos of Army bases, firing ranges and question of the Indian Army and sent them to the ISI agents, sources said.

The accused wore an Indian Army azygous portion taking pictures and videos. After sending the videos, photos and dependable messages, helium would delete each of them. However, the constabulary officers person managed to retrieve each the deleted messages, sources said.

Jitendra Singh by an ISI agent. The cause struck a relationship with Singh arsenic helium had enactment up a representation of him successful service uniform.

Sources further said helium came successful interaction with ISI successful 2016. After saccharine talks for years, helium was asked to nonstop videos, photos and different accusation successful instrumentality for a immense sum of money. The accused agreed and carried their orders. He was paid digitally from antithetic accounts, sources add.

The Military Intelligence, aft noticing the connection connected Facebook betwixt Jitendra Singh and Neha, started monitoring the accounts. The relationship of Neha showed the IP code of Karachi successful Pakistan.

Jitendra had shifted to Bengaluru astir 2 months ago. Here helium posed arsenic a footpath cloth merchant who sold apparel to shopkeepers successful Jolly Mohalla of Cottonpet, sources added.

The Military Intelligence sleuths and Karnataka Police City Crime Branch (CCB) constabulary picked him up successful associated operation. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2021

Puttur, Sept 21: The police have arrested two persons belonging to a hardline Hindutva outfit on the charges of assaulting a young woman who was in the company of two men at a prestigious hotel in the town on Tuesday.

Police said the arrest was made following the complaint lodged by the young woman from Bengaluru who had come to take possession of a car which was in her name and was in police custody. The car was seized at Kemmayi on June 2 after those in the car had tried to obstruct police from doing their duty.

Members of Bajrang Dal had informed the police about the young woman and two men staying in the lodge. However, before the police could arrive a large number of people had gathered there.

Later, the three were taken to the station where the young woman said she was form Halepete in Bengaluru and introduced herself as Rajeshwari.

She lodged a complaint stating she had come with her colleagues, U K Mohammad Arafat of Ullal and Shiva of Kottigeri in Bengaluru in a hired vehicle and had stayed in a lodge on September 18 and that a group assaulted Shiva after abusing all the three while they were having lunch at a restaurant. The saffron activists also misbehaved with the woman. 

Based on the complaint by the woman, police have arrested two accused.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 10,2021

Udupi, Sep 10: The district administration has decided to withdraw weekend curfew in Udupi with immediate effect.

“As per the recommendation of the technical committee, weekend curfew has been cancelled with immediate effect in the district. All other covid related restrictions will continue” said Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao in a video message.

“Wearing masks and social distancing is compulsory. I request everyone to take vaccines. Travel between Kerala and Karnataka should be postponed till October. Students and others are requested to postpone their travel schedule till October 2021.

“Public should join hands with administration to make Udupi Covid-free district,” he said.

Among the other restrictions, the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am, pubs are not allowed to operate, public gathering for all social, cultural, political, and religious occasions is prohibited, stadiums are allowed to open, marriages can be held with a maximum of 400 guests, tahsildar’s permission is must for all the functions, temples, churches, mosques are allowed to open, 100% occupancy is allowed in public transport and cinema halls and multiplexes are allowed to function with 50% occupancy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2021

kohli.jpg

Virat Kohli on Thursday took to social media to announce that he will be stepping down as captain of the Indian cricket team in T20Is after the completion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. He will continue to lead the team in Test cricket and ODIs.

"I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli wrote in a post that he shared on his social media handles.

Kohli took over as captain in the shortest format in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down from his position. This will be the first time that Kohli will lead India in the ICC T20 World Cup. He has led the team to the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup in the past.

letter.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.