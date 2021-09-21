Bengaluru, Sept 21: In associated cognition by the Military Intelligence and Karnataka Police a spy, who was moving for Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), was arrested on Monday in Karnataka’s capital.

The accused has been identified arsenic Jitendra Singh from Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to constabulary sources.

Accused spy Jitendra Singh took the videos and photos of Army bases, firing ranges and question of the Indian Army and sent them to the ISI agents, sources said.

The accused wore an Indian Army azygous portion taking pictures and videos. After sending the videos, photos and dependable messages, helium would delete each of them. However, the constabulary officers person managed to retrieve each the deleted messages, sources said.

Jitendra Singh by an ISI agent. The cause struck a relationship with Singh arsenic helium had enactment up a representation of him successful service uniform.

Sources further said helium came successful interaction with ISI successful 2016. After saccharine talks for years, helium was asked to nonstop videos, photos and different accusation successful instrumentality for a immense sum of money. The accused agreed and carried their orders. He was paid digitally from antithetic accounts, sources add.

The Military Intelligence, aft noticing the connection connected Facebook betwixt Jitendra Singh and Neha, started monitoring the accounts. The relationship of Neha showed the IP code of Karachi successful Pakistan.

Jitendra had shifted to Bengaluru astir 2 months ago. Here helium posed arsenic a footpath cloth merchant who sold apparel to shopkeepers successful Jolly Mohalla of Cottonpet, sources added.

The Military Intelligence sleuths and Karnataka Police City Crime Branch (CCB) constabulary picked him up successful associated operation.