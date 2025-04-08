  1. Home
  How Dakshina Kannada Nurtures Toppers: A Look at the 2nd PU Results and Bright Achievers

How Dakshina Kannada Nurtures Toppers: A Look at the 2nd PU Results and Bright Achievers

Avantika Bhat | coastaldigest.com
April 8, 2025

Mangaluru: The academic excellence of Dakshina Kannada continues to shine as the district secured a commendable 93.57% pass percentage in the II PU examinations, placing it second among all districts in Karnataka. Although it stood first last year with 97.37%, the district has maintained a consistent record of high performance.

Over the past years, Dakshina Kannada's performance has been as follows: 95.33% in 2022-23, 88.02% in 2021-22 (a year in which all students were declared pass due to the COVID-19 pandemic), 90.91% in 2018-19, 91.41% in 2017-18, 89.92% in 2016-17, 90.48% in 2015-16, 93.09% in 2014-15, 86.04% in 2013-14, and 85.88% in 2012-13.

Behind the Performance

In-charge Deputy Director of the PU Department, Sridhar H G, attributed the results to collective efforts.

“The department constituted taluk-level Shaikshanika Samithis, which analyzed results college-wise and helped identify areas needing improvement. Remedial classes were held for weaker students. Both government and private PU colleges worked hard, aiming for better outcomes. The district has also produced state toppers in both science and commerce streams,” he said.

Science Stream Brilliance from DK

Among the brightest stars is Bindu Navale from Alva’s PU College, who topped the Science stream with 598 marks, sharing the top spot with two others. A dedicated and sincere student, Bindu said she remained calm and consistent throughout the academic year. Her teachers praised her meticulous approach and in-depth understanding of core subjects. She now plans to appear for national-level entrance exams to pursue a career in the medical field.

Commerce Achievers Who Made DK Proud

In the Commerce stream, Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda and Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, both from Alva’s PU College, secured 597 marks, earning their place among the state toppers. Pranay, who hails from Vijayapura, expressed deep gratitude for the academic environment at his college. He plans to pursue BCom with aspirations of cracking competitive exams. Vaishnavi, known for her consistent performance and disciplined study habits, aspires to explore the field of finance and management in the future.

Top Performers Speak

Shreevidya, a student of Government PU College, Kaniyoor, scored 595 in the Science stream. She said she had expected 598 marks and plans to apply for revaluation.

“I used to study three to four hours daily. Our lecturers supported us with study materials, which really helped. I aspire to clear the UPSC exam and will pursue BSc followed by MSc in Mathematics. I also write poems,” she said.

She is the daughter of Narayana A K and Shailashree.

Shreya S, a student of Expert PU College who hails from Hassan, scored 597 marks in Science. She plans to appear for NEET to pursue a career in medical sciences.

Her parents, Suresh and Savitha, are doctors.

P Yuktha Sree, a student of Vivekananda PU College, secured 593 marks in the Arts stream and expressed her delight at being one of the state toppers.

Hailing from Bengaluru, she said, “I was attentive in class and studied intensively during the final month. I plan to become an IAS officer and will pursue graduation along with UPSC coaching.”

Her principal, Mahesh, noted that Yuktha was diligent and often clarified her doubts with teachers.

Pramukh Tulupule, from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, scored 596 in Science.

“There was no pressure. I studied regularly, and mock tests conducted by our teachers helped a lot. I aim to become an engineer,” he shared.

Anoop Shawn Gomes, also from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, secured 596 marks in the Commerce stream.

Originally from Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru, he said, “The environment in the college and hostel was supportive. I plan to pursue BCom along with Chartered Accountancy.”

Other Toppers

Arts Stream:

Prakruthi N, Alva’s PU College – 591

G Lavanya, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Niriksha Ria Noronha, St Agnes College – 590

Thafhima Fathima, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Banavath Mayukha, Alva’s PU College – 589

Commerce Stream:

Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda, Alva’s PU College – 597

Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 597

Anoop Shawn Gomes, Excellent PU College, Moodbidri – 596

Hanshitha Shetty, St Aloysius PU College – 595

N Bindu Bhat, Canara PU College – 595

Priyamvrath Bhat, Vijaya PU College, Mulki – 595

Richa Ganesh Dalvi, Shakthi PU College – 595

Sannidhi Mangesh Shanbagh, Alva’s PU College – 595

Sharel Lavita Rodrigues, Alva’s PU College – 595

Vismaya Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 595

Adithi K, Excellent PU College – 594

Chaitanya N, Vivekananda PU College – 594

K S Siri Gowri, Vikas PU College – 594

Minnal Binu, Govinda Dasa PU College – 594

Pradyumna R Urala, St Aloysius PU College – 594

Shreyas M, Mangalore Independent PU College – 594

Vaishnavi Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 594

Science Stream:

Bindu Navale, Alva’s PU College – 598

Raja Yadu Vamshi Yadav, Alva’s PU College – 598

Vijet G Gowda, Alva’s PU College – 598

Akshay M Hegde, Alva’s PU College – 597

Preksha M S, Alva’s PU College – 597

Padmavati Malleshappa Badagi, Alva’s PU College – 596

Shadjay A P, Expert PU College – 596

Abhiraam Bhat, Satya Sai Lokaseva PU College – 595

Chinmanyi R, Expert PU College – 595

Darshan Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 595

Dhanyatha Gowda, Expert PU College – 595

Shri Vatsa, Satya Sai Loka Seva College – 595

Tushara B S, SDM College – 595

Rohan H Shenoy, Expert PU College – 595

Vachana Bagodi, Expert PU College – 595

News Network
April 1,2025

As the new financial year begins, several significant financial and tax-related changes take effect from April 1, 2025. Many of these updates were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025 and have now been officially approved as part of the Finance Bill 2025.

Some of the key changes include income tax exemption on annual earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, deactivation of UPI for long-unused mobile numbers, and suspension of dividend payouts for individuals who haven’t linked their PAN with Aadhaar. Below is a comprehensive look at all the important updates.

1. Income Tax Exemption & New Tax Slabs
Under the revamped tax regime:
✅ Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh per year will be completely exempt from income tax.
✅ For salaried employees, a standard deduction of Rs 75,000 raises the effective tax-free limit to Rs 12.75 lakh.
✅ To claim a rebate of up to Rs 60,000, taxpayers must file their returns on time.
✅ The new tax structure applies to income earned between April 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026, and will be reflected in ITR filings for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27).

2. Major Changes in TDS & TCS Rules
To provide tax relief and streamline transactions, several TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) amendments have been introduced:
🔹 TDS on bank interest for senior citizens has doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
🔹 TDS on dividend income has increased to Rs 10,000.
🔹 TCS on overseas remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been raised from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

3. UPI Deactivation for Inactive Mobile Numbers
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will start unlinking UPI IDs associated with inactive mobile numbers. If your number has been inactive for a long period:
🔸 Your bank may remove it from their records.
🔸 You could face disruptions in Google Pay, PhonePe, or any UPI-based transactions.
🔸 This change enhances security by preventing unauthorized access to old UPI-linked accounts.

4. New GST Rules
Several Goods and Services Tax (GST) updates take effect:
🔹 Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is now mandatory for logging into the GST portal, improving online security.
🔹 E-way bills can only be generated for documents issued within the last 180 days, ensuring better compliance.
🔹 Hotel room tariffs above Rs 7,500 per day are now classified as "Specified Premises," attracting an 18% GST on restaurant services.

5. Toll Tax Hike Across National Highways
From April 1, 2025, toll charges across various highways will increase:
🚗 Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9: Toll for cars will rise by Rs 5 to Rs 170.
🚛 Trucks and buses will now pay Rs 580 on major highways.
🚗 Delhi-Jaipur Highway: The Kherki Daula toll plaza will maintain current rates for cars, but the monthly pass for larger vehicles will rise by Rs 20 to Rs 950.

6. End of Equalisation Levy on Digital Transactions
The Finance Act 2025 removes the Equalisation Levy, which previously imposed a 2% tax on e-commerce and 6% on online advertisements. This change aims to:
✅ Reduce tax burden on digital service providers.
✅ Attract foreign investments in India’s digital economy.

7. Positive Pay System for Cheque Payments
To prevent bank fraud, the Positive Pay System requires account holders to:
✅ Electronically submit cheque details for payments above Rs 50,000.
✅ Ensure the details match before the cheque is processed.

8. KYC Mandatory for Mutual Fund & Demat Accounts
🔹 KYC (Know Your Customer) verification is now compulsory for mutual fund and demat accounts.
🔹 Nominee details will also undergo re-verification to enhance security.

9. Major Credit Card Perk Reductions
Credit card users will see major perk reductions, particularly with SBI, IDFC First, and Axis Bank:
❌ SBI Cards will remove complimentary insurance coverage for accidents (Rs 50 lakh for air, Rs 10 lakh for rail).
❌ Reward points on SBI Cards will be slashed from 15% to just 5%.
❌ IDFC First Club Vistara cardholders will lose milestone benefits and Club Vistara Silver membership perks.
❌ Axis Bank is discontinuing Maharaja Club tier memberships and premium vouchers.

10. Minimum Balance Rules for Bank Accounts
📌 Major banks like SBI, PNB, and Canara Bank have updated their minimum balance requirements based on account location:
🏙 Urban branches will require higher minimum balances.
🏡 Rural and semi-urban accounts may have lower minimum balance thresholds.
🚨 Failing to maintain the required balance will result in penalty charges, varying by bank.

11. Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for Government Employees
The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), introduced in August 2024, takes effect:
✅ Central government employees under NPS can opt for UPS.
✅ Those with at least 25 years of service will receive 50% of their average basic salary as a monthly pension.

Final Thoughts

These changes, introduced as part of the Union Budget 2025, mark a significant shift in India's tax, banking, and digital transaction landscape. With higher tax exemptions, updated TDS & TCS rules, stricter banking security, and GST amendments, the new financial year aims to simplify compliance while improving financial security and economic efficiency.

Stay informed and ensure all necessary updates to your financial accounts to avoid disruptions.

News Network
March 28,2025

When the ground violently shook beneath his feet, Prem Kishore Mohanty, an Indian expatriate in Bangkok, was attending his five-year-old daughter's school sports day. What began as a routine event—children competing, parents cheering—quickly turned into a moment of panic as tremors struck.

"I felt my head spinning and had to sit down. The overhead lights swayed, and chairs moved," said Mr. Mohanty, 44. The school's PA system quickly announced an emergency evacuation, directing everyone to the outdoor field while warning against using nearby lanes lined with high-rise towers.

Water from rooftop swimming pools, including those at the InterContinental Bangkok, cascaded down buildings, as captured in viral videos.

Fear and Chaos as Bangkok Shakes
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in Myanmar, sent powerful tremors into Thailand, bringing Bangkok to an abrupt standstill. Public transport was suspended, traffic snarled, and people evacuated buildings, waiting anxiously for the all-clear.

Earthquakes are rare in Bangkok, a city more accustomed to heat and monsoons than seismic shocks. For the Mohanty family, who live in a high-rise apartment in Sukhumvit, confusion and fear gripped them as the evacuation began.

"It was terrifying. We were told to take the fire escape stairwell and wait outside. There was no time to think," Mr. Mohanty recalled.

Now safe, he remains shaken by the unexpected jolt that turned a normal day into a moment of chaos for his family and thousands across the city.

News Network
March 28,2025

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake, and an aftershock of 6.8, hit central Myanmar at 12.50pm (local time) Friday. The epicentre was 16km northwest of the city of Sagaing, and at a depth of 10km, the United States Geological Survey said. 20 deaths have been reported - in Myanmar so far - by local media.

Deaths have also been reported from a mosque in Mandalay city, which collapsed while people were inside, praying and a university building in which a fire broke out. And a 1,000-bed hospital in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw has become a "mass casualty area", news agency AFP said.

The Myanmar junta has declared an 'emergency' and has appealed for international aid.

Tremors were felt as far away as northern Thailand, where some metro and rail services were suspended in Bangkok. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is holding an "urgent meeting" to review the crisis and she too has declared a state of 'emergency' in the capital city.

China's Yunnan province also reported strong tremors; the China Earthquake Networks Center said the magnitude was 7.9. And mild tremors were also reported from Kolkata in Bengal and parts of Manipur, where tremors of 4.4 magnitude were recorded as well as Dhaka and Chattogram in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India is ready to offer any assistance needed. "Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," he posted on X. "... have asked our authorities to be on standby."

Terrifying videos on X showed buildings shaking in Bangkok and other cities, with people running onto the streets in panic. "I heard it... I was sleeping in the house and then I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," Duangjai, a resident of popular tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP.

One particularly horrifying video showed water from an infinity pool falling over the edge.

And another showed an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok's Chatuchak neighbourhood collapsing. According to reports, 43 workers have been trapped amid the debris.

"When I arrived to inspect the site, I heard people calling for help, saying help me," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bang Sue district, told AFP. "We estimate that hundreds of people are injured but we are still determining the number of casualties."

In Myanmar, an old bridge over the Irrawaddy River and some residential buildings having collapsed, with images from Mandalay (around 24km from Sagaing) suggesting more people may be trapped.

Other videos showed extensive damage to the airport in Mandalay and to a monastery near the city of Taunggyi, in Myanmar's Shan State that is on the border to Thailand.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, where six strong quakes of 7.0 magnitude or more struck between 1930 and 1956 near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the country.

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake, in the ancient capital Bagan in central Myanmar, killed three people in 2016, also toppling spires and crumbling temple walls at the tourist destination.

The impoverished nation has a strained medical system, especially in its rural states.

