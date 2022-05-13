  1. Home
  2. How a Kerala businessman abducted Mysuru healer Sharif, tortured him for a year and then murdered him

News Network
May 14, 2022

Mysuru: An investigation into a burglary case has helped the Kerala police crack the case relating to murder of a traditional healer from Karnataka’s Mysuru. The healer, Shaba Sharif, was allegedly murdered two years ago by a businessman for trying to obtain a secret medicinal formula for treating piles.

Businessman Shaibin Ashraf from Kaipancheri recently lodged a theft complaint against some of his accomplices, but the interrogation of the latter revealed the heinous torture and murder of the Mysuru healer by the businessman with their help, police said.

60-year-old Shaba Sharif was subjected to brutal torture in captivity for one year at Mr Ashraf's residence in Nilambur for the "secret formula", after he was abducted from Mysore in August 2019 by them.

The victim's body parts were said to be cut into pieces and dumped into a river, Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das said on Wednesday.

"Four people including Shaibin Ashraf were arrested and produced before a court. Before that, we have got in touch with the Mysore Police and collected information regarding the dead man. A missing complaint was lodged by his family in 2019," he told reporters.

The police could confirm that it was the same person who was killed under captivity, based on the visuals collected from a pen drive handed over to the investigators by one of the accused.

"Shaba Sharif was seen chained in the video. It was said to be recorded when he was held hostage in Ashraf's house," he said.

Based on the statements of his co-accused, the officer said Mr Ashraf had plans to launch a clinic after getting hold of the secret medicine for piles from the Mysore healer and reap a huge profit.

He also promised a share of the profit to the co-accused but differences cropped up among them later over some financial matters.

This prompted the co-accused to commit theft at Mr Ashraf's house on April 24. The gang decamped with many valuables, including a laptop and cash, following which a police complaint was lodged by the businessman.

Later, Thangalakathu Ashraf, a former accomplice and one of the accused in the theft case, was arrested from Wayanad district.

Recently, other three accused had created a ruckus in front of the secretariat in the state capital by attempting to set themselves on fire, claiming that they were being intimidated by the businessman.

The trio was arrested and handed over to the Malappuram Police in connection with the burglary case and further interrogation unravelled the mystery behind the murder of the Mysore medical practitioner.

"It is one of the rarest of the rare cases and challenging for the investigators," the Superintendent of Police said, adding that more details were expected to be divulged in detailed inquiry.

News Network
May 13,2022

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India have rejected rumours of "Hindu idols from ancient times" being present inside 22 "permanently locked rooms" inside the Taj Mahal.

The statements came in the wake of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejecting a petition seeking a directive to the ASI to open the closed rooms inside the mausoleum.

Officials of the ASI told The Times of India that the contention in the plea is wrong on both counts. One, these rooms - officially called "cells" - are "not permanently closed" and they were only recently opened for conservation work. And two, being that all records scrutinised so far over the years "have not pointed to the presence of any idols".

"Various records and reports that have been reviewed till now haven't shown the existence of any idols," a senior official privy to the restoration work done three months ago told the publication.

"The petitioner's claim of 22 rooms being permanently locked is factually incorrect as conservation work, including filling of cracks, re-plastering and anti-ageing treatments, are periodically done. In fact, the most recent work cost us Rs 6 lakh," a senior ASI official said.

Another senior ASI official added that 100 cells in the complex that remain locked to the public are located in the basement, the upper storeys of the main mausoleum, the four minarets, inside the baolis (near the mosque) and on the Chameli floor on east, west and north sides. Besides these, several portions of the other world heritage sites in the region - Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri - have also remained closed to the public for years due to security reasons.

Several Hindutva outfits have claimed in the past that the Mughal-era mausoleum was a Shiva temple.

News Network
May 10,2022

Bengaluru, May 10: Terming his recent transfer to the training wing of the Karnataka state police as a “harassment” by the government of Karnataka, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr P Ravindranath has tender his resignation.

After handing over charge to Addl DGP Arun Chakravarthy at Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) yesterday, Ravindranath had walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet state police chief Praveen Sood.

In his resignation letter addressed to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the IPS officer wrote: "I am pained to observe the opacity shown by Karnataka Chief Secretary, Ravikumar when I requested him to issue government order to set up protection cell as per rules of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules 1995."

"I am prematurely transferred without any public interest just to harass me, since I have taken legal action against people involved in fake caste certificate issue," he wrote.

The 1989-batch officer is known for resigning and later withdrawing his resignation letters. He had tendered his resignation in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

Earlier speaking to media, the top cop said that he is being targeted by a 'few individuals' who are influencing the government. "I am not against the government. The transfer is not on my request or in the interest of the public. It is a clear case of conspiracy and I have decided to resign," he claimed.  

Ravindranath said he demands justice and will take further decisions. "Recently, I had revealed the names of a couple of influential people during a press meet. Notices were issued to them to appear before the officer in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), where I have worked for about one-and-a-half years. Soon after that press meet, I was targeted and the government decided to transfer me by violating norms," he added.

He expressed willingness to work at DCRE for some more days as he wants to give justice to the genuine SC/ST community. "I wanted to initiate action against those individuals who have taken fake certificates to obtain government jobs through the SC/ST quota. I have been working sincerely and without bias," he added.

Ravindranath, while serving as ADGP, had tendered his resignation to the then Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar through the state police chief Praveen Sood on October 28, 2020. He had then accused a ‘few individuals' of harassing him.

The officer was unhappy over the promotion of two other IPS officers to the post of director general of police when his name was second in seniority. He later withdrew the resignation after meeting then CM BS Yediyurappa. 
 

News Network
May 9,2022

Bengaluru, May 9: The Hanuman Chalisa campaign against Azaan today reverberated across Karnataka as activists of Sri Ram Sene in Belagavi began chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 5 am from temples. 

According to the police, the incidents were reported in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi. Some of the Sri Ram Sene activists were briefly detained by cops. 

Muthalik, who was in Mysuru, played the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns at a temple. “It is not a symbolic protest or just for a day. This will continue till the government initiates action against loudspeakers installed at mosques,” he said.

“We have launched the campaign against the state government and members of the Muslim community who are not following the Supreme Court order. In future, we will file a contempt case against all deputy commissioners for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order,” Muthalik told media persons.

Along the lines of a similar call by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Muthalik had on Sunday exhorted Sene activists to play Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata hymn from loudspeakers across temples in Karnataka from Monday if the BJP-led state government failed to act against loudspeakers installed in mosques.

Muthalik claimed several right-wing organisations have extended support to Sri Rama Sene. According to him, the organisation has contacted more than 1,000 temples across the state already.

HANEEF HASSAN
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Let them play what they need we have benefits only let them play every five times prayer

Farooq Portfolio
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Why do news channels give so much publicity for this? These people don't believe in God. They are just destroying peace and harmony in society.

Will they continue do chant Hunman chalisa or do other pooja 5 times to counter azan, offer special prayer once a week and fasting during Ramadan etc?

Azaan started over 1400 years ago and since the invention of microphone it is being used for azaan. Azaan will continue till the end of this world.

Our faith in Almighty is very strong and we are always praying every day for our country's betterment. May Almighty protect citizens of India from evil forces

