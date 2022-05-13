How a Kerala businessman abducted Mysuru healer Sharif, tortured him for a year and then murdered him

Mysuru: An investigation into a burglary case has helped the Kerala police crack the case relating to murder of a traditional healer from Karnataka’s Mysuru. The healer, Shaba Sharif, was allegedly murdered two years ago by a businessman for trying to obtain a secret medicinal formula for treating piles.

Businessman Shaibin Ashraf from Kaipancheri recently lodged a theft complaint against some of his accomplices, but the interrogation of the latter revealed the heinous torture and murder of the Mysuru healer by the businessman with their help, police said.

60-year-old Shaba Sharif was subjected to brutal torture in captivity for one year at Mr Ashraf's residence in Nilambur for the "secret formula", after he was abducted from Mysore in August 2019 by them.

The victim's body parts were said to be cut into pieces and dumped into a river, Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das said on Wednesday.

"Four people including Shaibin Ashraf were arrested and produced before a court. Before that, we have got in touch with the Mysore Police and collected information regarding the dead man. A missing complaint was lodged by his family in 2019," he told reporters.

The police could confirm that it was the same person who was killed under captivity, based on the visuals collected from a pen drive handed over to the investigators by one of the accused.

"Shaba Sharif was seen chained in the video. It was said to be recorded when he was held hostage in Ashraf's house," he said.

Based on the statements of his co-accused, the officer said Mr Ashraf had plans to launch a clinic after getting hold of the secret medicine for piles from the Mysore healer and reap a huge profit.

He also promised a share of the profit to the co-accused but differences cropped up among them later over some financial matters.

This prompted the co-accused to commit theft at Mr Ashraf's house on April 24. The gang decamped with many valuables, including a laptop and cash, following which a police complaint was lodged by the businessman.

Later, Thangalakathu Ashraf, a former accomplice and one of the accused in the theft case, was arrested from Wayanad district.

Recently, other three accused had created a ruckus in front of the secretariat in the state capital by attempting to set themselves on fire, claiming that they were being intimidated by the businessman.

The trio was arrested and handed over to the Malappuram Police in connection with the burglary case and further interrogation unravelled the mystery behind the murder of the Mysore medical practitioner.

"It is one of the rarest of the rare cases and challenging for the investigators," the Superintendent of Police said, adding that more details were expected to be divulged in detailed inquiry.