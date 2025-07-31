  1. Home
  2. How an NRI businesswoman’s fight brought down fugitive Udupi fraudster

How an NRI businesswoman’s fight brought down fugitive Udupi fraudster

News Network
July 31, 2025

udupiNRI.jpg

A small business owner from Ajman has achieved what law enforcement agencies in two countries struggled to do for years — bring a notorious fugitive to justice. Shahina Shabeer, the founder of Penpal Trading LLC, pursued a cheque bounce case that not only secured her compensation but also triggered the long awaited deportation of Moideenabba Ummer Beary, a 52 year old fraudster from Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Verdict After Two Decades of Scams

Beary had allegedly spent over two decades running a string of fake trading companies across the UAE, conning suppliers out of millions of dirhams through forged cheques and dummy directors. Last month, the Ajman Federal Court of First Instance found him guilty of cheating Shahina of Dh37,878 in 2023 and ordered him and an associate to jointly compensate her Dh41,878 in damages.

Four days after the verdict, Beary — already wanted in India in a counterfeit currency smuggling case — was deported to Mumbai, finally ending years of evasion.

A Lone Fight Against an Organized Racket

Shahina’s troubles began when her company supplied hospitality goods to Seven Emirates Spices, one of Beary’s front companies. “I had just launched my business. Losing that money was devastating,” she recalled. “Many told me not to bother pursuing it, but I believed the UAE’s legal system would stand by those who are wronged.”

Beary’s fraud pattern was intricate yet effective: set up legitimate looking firms, procure goods on credit, and vanish after issuing bad cheques. Investigations have linked him to more than a dozen such entities, including Royal General Trading, Brazza General Trading, Lifeline Surgical Trading, and Salim Electrical Devices.

Police Support and Family Strength

Shahina credits Ajman Police for treating her complaint seriously and acting promptly. “If this case reached a verdict, all credit goes to them,” she said. “My family stood by me, and today we’re proud we didn’t give up.”

Other victims expressed similar relief. “I lost Dh60,000 to Royal General Trading in 2016,” said another Dubai based businesswoman who requested anonymity. “Seeing him finally face justice feels like closure.”

Deportation and Indian Cases

Beary was arrested in August 2023 and remained in UAE custody until his conviction on June 16, 2025. He was deported to India on June 20, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will prosecute him for smuggling fake Indian currency — a case for which Interpol issued a Red Notice back in 2013. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the extradition was secured through global coordination with Interpol.

A Message of Hope for Entrepreneurs

For Shahina, the win was more than financial. “I pursued this not just for myself but for every small business owner who feels powerless. This verdict proves it’s worth standing up for what’s right,” she said. “Fraud has no place here, and justice does catch up.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 26,2025

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, July 26: Mangaluru International Airport has earned the prestigious Level 4 accreditation in Airport Customer Experience from Airports Council International (ACI), positioning itself among a select group of global airports recognised for excellence in customer-centric service, officials said on Saturday.

The accreditation, awarded on July 16, 2025, is valid for one year and follows the airport’s attainment of Level 3 accreditation in February 2024, they said.

According to a statement from the airport spokesperson here, the ACI programme is the first global initiative dedicated to advancing customer experience management in the aviation sector.

According to ACI, Level 4 accreditation demonstrates a strong foundation of customer-focused practices and a readiness for the strategic, enterprise-wide transformation required to reach Level 5 — the highest level of the programme.

Over the past year, the airport has implemented several key initiatives including the launch of the Adani OneApp and Digi Yatra, deployment of AI-based surveillance systems, smart cleaning robots, improved flight information displays, and free Wi-Fi kiosks.

These upgrades have not only enhanced operational efficiency but also improved the overall passenger experience, it stated. The spokesperson for the airport said, “This Level 4 accreditation is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing a seamless and memorable journey for travellers.

We remain committed to being a modern and efficient gateway for the region.” The airport’s strategy, customer insights, digital innovation, and governance were among the factors evaluated for the accreditation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2025

Mangaluru, July 17: In a distressing case that highlights the growing menace of cybercrime, a woman in Mangaluru was duped of ₹61.2 lakh after falling victim to a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam. The incident unfolded over a period of nearly three weeks, leaving the family shocked and the police urging the public to remain vigilant.

"Police Officers"

According to police reports, the woman received a call on June 19 from an unknown person who introduced himself as "Investigation Officer Sandeep" from Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. Speaking fluently in English, the caller claimed that the complainant’s identity had been used in serious crimes including human trafficking and drug smuggling. He also alleged that her Canara Bank account was being used for money laundering.

To intensify the pressure, the caller warned her not to speak about the matter with anyone, especially her husband, or else he could lose his job. Later the same day, she received multiple follow-up calls from other individuals.

On June 20, the woman received a WhatsApp video call from another man claiming to be "Investigation Officer Mohit Kumar." He repeated the earlier accusations and asked her to provide her PAN card and bank account details under the pretext of account verification. She was then instructed to transfer money to a series of bank accounts, with the assurance that the funds would be returned after verification.

Psychological Manipulation 

Out of fear and confusion, and under immense psychological pressure, the woman followed the instructions without informing her family. Between June 21 and July 9, she transferred ₹61.2 lakh in phases through RTGS to various accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When the demands for more money continued even after these large transfers, the woman finally confided in her husband and children. Realizing she had been deceived, the family approached the authorities. A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

What Is a Digital Arrest Scam?

A "digital arrest" scam involves fraudsters posing as law enforcement or government officials, accusing the victim of being involved in serious crimes and placing them under so-called "digital surveillance." They isolate the victim emotionally, threaten legal consequences, and coerce them into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

How to Protect Yourself

Mangaluru police have issued an advisory asking the public to stay alert and informed. Below are essential precautions:

Do:
•    Disconnect immediately if someone claims you're under investigation.
•    Contact the official number of the police or concerned agency to verify any such call.
•    Inform your family or close contacts if you're being threatened or asked to transfer money.
•    Report such incidents to the nearest police station or to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Don’t:
•    Do not trust unknown callers claiming to be from police or investigation agencies.
•    Never share your PAN, bank details, OTPs, or personal documents over phone or messaging apps.
•    Do not transfer money based on verbal instructions from strangers.

A Serious Warning for All

This case serves as a powerful reminder that cyber fraud is evolving rapidly and no one is immune to its traps. The victim here was systematically manipulated through fear, isolation, and official-sounding threats.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and tracking the bank accounts used in the scam. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to remain cautious, talk openly about suspicious calls, and act fast to avoid becoming victims of similar fraud.

If in doubt, pause, verify, and protect yourself.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 31,2025

amusement.jpg

A terrifying video of a thrill ride collapsing mid-air at an amusement park near Taif, Saudi Arabia, has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Green Mountain Park in the Hada area on July 31 and has left at least 23 people injured, according to local media reports.

The footage shows riders enjoying the '360 Degrees' ride—a pendulum-style attraction—swinging back and forth when the central support pole suddenly snaps in half. The arm of the ride crashes down with a deafening thud, sending people hurtling down while still strapped into their seats.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the pole broke with such force that its sharp recoil struck passengers seated on the opposite side. Others sustained wounds from the impact of the fall or from being thrown about as the ride collapsed.

According to Okaz, local hospitals in Taif were placed on high alert and declared a Code Yellow emergency. Medical teams treated victims at the scene before transferring them to hospitals for further care.

Emergency responders arrived immediately, and authorities have launched an urgent investigation to identify the cause of the catastrophic mechanical failure. The ride has been shut down, and safety inspections are underway across the park.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.