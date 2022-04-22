  1. Home
  2. Hubballi violence: CM hints at recovering losses from accused

Hubballi violence: CM hints at recovering losses from accused

News Network
April 19, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Chief Minister B S Basavaraj Bommai hinted that the government would recover losses suffered due to violence in Hubballi from those who allegedly indulged in it, on the lines of the DJ Halli case.

Referring to DJ Halli and KJ Halli incident, during a press conference on Tuesday, he said that the government has already formed a recovery commission to recover losses suffered due to the violence from those who damaged public properties by hurling stones, after the court's order.  

Replying to a query whether the government would adopt the model followed by the Yogi-led government in Uttar Pradesh in communal violence incidents, he said the BJP-led government took some tough decisions based on the situation in Uttar Pradesh when violence broke out. "We will take suitable steps on the basis of the situation here as per the law."

He said the government is determined to take stringent actions against those responsible for the violence. Besides arresting those responsible, the investigators are probing the case from all angles to identify the masterminds. 

He promised that police would book those responsible under stringent laws to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in Karnataka. The investigation team is observing video clippings and other evidence. 

On Panchamasali Lingayat community's demand for 2 A reservation category, he said, the backward classes commission is visiting each district to collect details of people belonging to the community as part of the survey. It would submit a report to the government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: More than sixty intellectuals, thinkers and a few prominent politicians in Karnataka are facing death threat for defending Muslim girls when government imposed ban on hijab in the wake of protest launched by Campus Front of India girls in Udupi.  

The Kottur police in Vijayanagara distirct have decided to provide security to Kannada writer Kum Veerabhadrappa after he received a letter threatening to kill him.

“I have been receiving threatening calls. A letter has been written to threaten me. I considered it seriously and decided to lodge a complaint with the SP. The Kottur police assured me to provide security,” he said.

A two-page anonymous letter delivered at the writer’s Kottur residence on April 6 states that Kum Veerabhadrappa, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and 61 intellectuals spoke in favour of hijab and Muslims, besides writing a letter to the government against Bhagavad Gita.

“They indulged in anti-national activities and their destruction was imminent. Their demise was nearer. They should prepare for their funeral as death might strike them in any form,” it added.

The letter, mentioning ‘Sahishnu Hindu’, has been posted from Bhadravathi. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 12,2022

santoshpatil.jpg

Udupi, Apr 12: A contractor and BJP worker, who had recently accused Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, today found dead in Udupi. 
 
Santosh Patil had alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in sanctioned public works.

He reportedly ended his life at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi

The incident came to light when police tracked call records from Patil's phone to the Lodge after he went missing on Monday.

Hailing from from Hindalaga village in Belagavi district, Santosh Patil, was a contractor who became an overnight sensation after accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission. Before he went missing on Monday, Santosh posted messages on social media about ending his life.

A death note, reportedly written by him, was circulating on social media. In the note, Patil blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He wrote that he had decided to set aside his dreams and end his life. Santosh, also a BJP worker, ends the death note by appealing to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Bommai and Prime Minister Modi to help his wife and children.

The Udupi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Bommai as a CM has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet.  Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death.. he must be arrested. Entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man."

Calling it a murder, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that an FIR against Eshwarappa must be filed. "Eshwarappa must be arrested under IPC Section 302," he said.

Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP worker wasn't spared after he levelled charges against KS Eshwarappa.

"I'm told he named the minister in suicide note.Eshwarappa must be arrested without delay,or else, we'll have to gherao the CM's house & demand his resignation too," Surjewala said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 19,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial annual II PUC examination in Karnataka, state Minister for Education B C Nagesh said on Tuesday. 

"All students must follow rules on uniform, hijab cladding students won't be allowed," he added.

After successfully conducting SSLC (class 10) exams amid hijab controversy, the Karnataka government is all set to hold crucial II PUC examinations from April 22 to May 18 in the state. As many as 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the examinations, stated an official release from the Department of Pre-University Education.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of exams amid possibility of resurfacing of the controversy. Karnataka High Court Special Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has dismissed the petition by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The bench also noted that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

Hijab controversy started with six students in Udupi Pre-University College and spread across the state leading to a crisis. It has also made international news. The Karnataka government conducted SSLC exams with heavy police cover and banned hijab in exam centres.

The department has stated that the examination will be conducted in 1,076 examination centres. A total of 3,46,936 boys and 3,37,319 girls are taking the exams. Seventy-four students suffering from autism, 377 hearing impaired, 371 learning disability, 683 locomotor impairment (problem from moving from one place to another), 128 mental retardation, 103 multiple disability, 48 speech impairment, 355 visual impairment (blindness) and 55 visual impairment (low-vision) students have also enrolled for the exams.

The practical lab tests will be conducted in 1,030 examination centres and 2,67,349 students will attend it. The students are banned from taking mobiles inside exam halls. The supervisors are permitted to carry a basic set without a camera.

Taking no chances with the security, the department has sought the police security cover to all examination centres and all exam works will be carried out in police bandobast. The 200 meter zone surrounding the exam centres would be declared as a prohibited zone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.