  2. ‘Humiliated and ill-treated by senior BJP leaders’, says Jagadish Shettar as he resigns over ticket denial

News Network
April 16, 2023

Hubballi, Apr 16: Disgruntled BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned from the Karnataka assembly after being denied ticket by the party for the May 10 assembly poll.

The 67-year-old leader said he would also resign from the BJP. Shettar reached Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and handed over his resignation letter to assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan tried till late Saturday night to persuade him, but he did not budge and remained adamant on his stand to contest the assembly election.

'Humiliated'

Shettar told reporters that he was humiliated and ill treated by the senior leaders of BJP. He also alleged that some local leaders are misleading the BJP system in Karnataka. 

He said, “The ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party has hurt me a lot. My decision to quit the BJP is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka.”

News Network
April 10,2023

Udupi, Apr 10: An Indian expatriate worker from Udupi district lost his life days after he met with a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Riyaz, who hailed from Majoor Kombagudde near Kapu in Udupi district. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Riyaz was undergoing treatment after suffering critical injuries in a road mishap on March 25 in Saudi Arabia’s industrial city of Jubail. However he breathed his last on Sunday, April 9. 

News Network
April 12,2023

Mangaluru: As per the animal exchange programme between Rajkot Zoological Park and Pilikula Biological Park, which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, new species of birds and animals arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park on Tuesday.

According to Pilikula Biological Park director HJ Bhandary, the park has received an Asiatic lion, two wolves, golden jackal, comb duck, and silver pheasant and golden pheasant birds. 

The park on the other hand is sending four wild dogs, a leopard, two civet cats, four reticulated pythons, four mountain snakes, vine snakes and sand boa to Rajkot. The wolf that arrived is endangered. We are happy that the wild dogs and hyenas that arrived at the park are breeding. 

With the funding from Reliance Foundation, a huge enclosure will be built for the wolves, Bhandary said.

For the time being, the newly arrived animals will be under quarantine, and will soon be available for public display. Under the animal exchange programme, four white black-bucks and four nilgai arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park from the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, in Maharashtra, about a month ago.

News Network
April 15,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 15: A speeding car claimed the life of a pedestrian at Mukka near Suratkal on the outskirts of the city on Friday April 14.

The deceased has been identified as Raghava alias Jeevan (36), a resident of Belalu.

The car sped away after knocking the man who was walking on the road side. However, it was traced near Haleangadi and confiscated by the police.

Raghava used to set up tents for Dharmasthala Yakshagana troupe. He was on his way to work when the mishap occurred. 

The deceased is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

A case has been registered in north traffic police station.

