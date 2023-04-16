‘Humiliated and ill-treated by senior BJP leaders’, says Jagadish Shettar as he resigns over ticket denial

Hubballi, Apr 16: Disgruntled BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned from the Karnataka assembly after being denied ticket by the party for the May 10 assembly poll.

The 67-year-old leader said he would also resign from the BJP. Shettar reached Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and handed over his resignation letter to assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan tried till late Saturday night to persuade him, but he did not budge and remained adamant on his stand to contest the assembly election.

'Humiliated'

Shettar told reporters that he was humiliated and ill treated by the senior leaders of BJP. He also alleged that some local leaders are misleading the BJP system in Karnataka.

He said, “The ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party has hurt me a lot. My decision to quit the BJP is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka.”