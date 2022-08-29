  1. Home
  Hundreds of houses damaged, thousands of livestock killed as rains maroon cities, towns in parts of Karnataka

News Network
August 30, 2022

Benglauru, Aug 30: Normal life continued to affect in parts north Karnataka and of Mysuru region due to heavy rains that turned Ramanagara district into one big pool. A breach in Bakshi lake on Monday resulted in the flooding of Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and railway tracks. 

Hundreds of houses were damaged, food grains and standing crops destroyed and thousands of livestock killed due to the impact of heavy rain in Ramanagara district. Motorists taking the highway had a tough time and a private bus carrying passengers was stranded on the highway.

Residents were rescued and shifted to seven relief centres. Heavy rains and floods inundated vast tracts of farm lands, destroying crops.

Rainwater gushed into the layouts of the town as the Bolappanakere overflowed. The lake has developed cracks, posing a great risk. 

Patients were shifted from the ground floor of Ramakrishna hospital as water entered the premises.

Vehicular movement came to a standstill on the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

As the highway was closed at Channapatna and Ramanagara, vehicles were diverted to alternative routes.

A few cars and a bus were stuck in water as the Basavanapura underpass was flooded. Residents rescued passengers and those inside the car.

Boregowda (52), a resident of Ittamadu, was killed on the spot, while one more person was injured after a tree came crashing down on a car at Toredoddi village in Bidadi hobli.

Over 30 sheep were killed after the wall of a house fell on them at Gandhinagar in Ramanagara town.

Movement of trains was affected in the morning as water entered railway stations in Ramanagara and Channapatna.

Six houses in the quarters for fire department staff near Basavanapura on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway were flooded with rainwater.

Water entered over 30 houses and a government school building at Palabhovidoddi village.

A cattle and a water tanker were washed away in flash floods in Arkavathi river. However, residents rescued the cattle.  

There was a flood-like situation following heavy discharge of water from Kanva dam in Channapatna. Water entered many villages and disrupted vehicular traffic.

Chamarajanagar and Yalandur taluks in Chamarajanagar district received heavy rains, believed to be the highest rainfall for a single day in the last three decades.

The downpour damaged houses, crops, public and private properties. There were floods in streams, lakes and rivers. 

Normal life was disrupted till noon. The district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Vehicular movement on the Chamarajanagar-Santhemaralli road was disrupted for hours as a bridge on the stretch was submerged. 

There was a mudslide near the 7th mile on the Madikeri-Mangaluru road. The Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala has gone under water. Rainwater has entered the Bhagandeshwara temple.

Showers in Napoklu in Kodagu district created panic. Connectivity between Bhagamandala and Madikeri was cut off.

Bhagamandala and surrounding areas received 21.5 cm rainfall. A stretch of the Karike road caved in, affecting movement of traffic. 

North Karnataka

Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka received heavy rains. Raichur and Yadgir recorded 16 mm rainfall.

It rained heavily in Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada (U-K), Ballari and Vijayanagar districts.

A bridge connecting Akkur and Maradur villages across Varada river was washed away completely. 

It poured for the third consecutive day in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts, damaging houses.

Traffic came to a halt on the Adoni-Siraguppa road as the Raravi bridge was submerged. It rained for hours together in Hosapete. Sirsi and Mundgod in U-K district too recorded heavy rains.

News Network
August 28,2022

Mangaluru: Minister for housing and infrastructure development V Somanna said with the increase in the number of devotees visiting Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, there is a need for the setting up of a mini airport in Belthangady taluk.

Speaking after distributing sanction letters to beneficiaries of Basava Vasati Yojana and Dr B R Ambedkar Vasati Yojana for 2021-22 in Belthangady on Saturday, he said: “During a discussion, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja sought to know why a mini airport cannot be developed in Dharmastala. I have already directed the officials to identify 100 acre land for the purpose in a week. The proposal may incur Rs 100 crore. We are considering developing infrastructure for the landing and take-off of ATRs, 12-seater aircraft and four helicopters,” the minister said.

“I will speak to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and a detailed project report will be prepared through the ministry of civil aviation and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC). The same will be sent to the state cabinet for approval,” Somanna added. Further, he said PM Narendra Modi wants to ensure a house for all.

“We have sanctioned 19,000 houses to beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada. The work on building 11,000 houses is in progress. Officials should submit a report in a fortnight. The BJP government has simplified the rules pertaining to housing schemes. Those beneficiaries with an annual income of Rs 1.20 lakh also may apply for houses,” Somanna said.

Poonja said at least 5,000 houses should be sanctioned to Belthangady taluk. Sanction letters were issued to 1,640 beneficiaries on the occasion.

News Network
August 29,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Waqf Board has moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival to worship the idol of Ganesh, at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

He said the issue concerned the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. The High Court allowed the government to consider applications for permission to perform Ganesh Chaturthi there. This will create "religious tensions" as Muslims have been performing their rituals over there for the last six decades, he said.

Sibal further contended, "unnecessary tensions would be created if the matter is not heard on Tuesday."

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, allowed his plea for urgent hearing and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday, August 30.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The direction came on an appeal by the state government challenging the order of status quo passed by the single judge on Thursday. The single judge bench had directed the parties to use the land only as a playground and for offering prayers for Muslims on Ramzan and Bakrid. 

The state government claimed there was a dispute with regard to title of the land of Idgah Maidan. Applications were made for permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31.

News Network
August 19,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Condemning the protests by Sangh Parivar activists against former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader has come down heavily on the ruling BJP of Karnataka and the police department. 

Addressing the press in Mangaluru, Mr Khader, who is also Mangaluru MLA, alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of opposition leaders by sponsoring such protests.  

Khader accused the government of failing to take stringent action against those who tried to create unrest in society. He went on to say that the police have become puppets in the hands of the BJP. 

"The Opposition leader is considered a shadow chief minister. It is the duty of the opposition leader to listen to the woes of people in distress and awaken the government for its negligence. Several people were affected by recent rain in Kodagu. Inspite of the Chief Minister’s visit, relief has failed to reach the rain victims," he alleged.

Should opposition not raise their voices when the government fails to discharge its duty, he asked. The act of the BJP workers cannot be justified and has revealed the mindset of the party, the Congress leader said, adding that this act is against democratic values.

 “If a banner/flex is mounted with good intention by taking permission from authorities concerned, then none will object to it or ask authorities to remove it. Intention of those who mounted the banner is also important. None had asked to remove the flex on Savarkar mounted in Mangaluru constituency. The police only removed it,” Khader said.

To a query on Veer Savarkar, Khader said, “Congress has only ideological differences with Savarkar. We never said Savarkar was not a freedom fighter. All are well aware that Savarkar was imprisoned in Andaman along with others. Savarkar had begged the British for mercy and was released later. After 1924, he did not take part in the freedom struggle,” he said.

“Should we consider those who had laid down their lives as patriots or the one who begged for mercy as patriots?” he asked.

Khader said that the BJP is scared of Congress and is worried that it will not come back to power in the state. As a result, they are supporting those acts that aim at creating unrest in the state, he alleged.

