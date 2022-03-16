Hundreds of Muslim girl students in Udupi forced to stay home as colleges deny entry with hijab

Udupi, Mar 16: Muslim girl students are dived in Udupi district after Karnataka High Court upheld state government’s controversial hijab ban order in classrooms.

While hundreds of Muslim girl students today stayed home across the district after their colleges told them that headscarves would not be entertained in classrooms, some Muslim girls helplessly removed headscarves and entered classrooms.

The six students of Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi who had first launched the protest against college for not allowing hijab remained absent today.

Most of the Muslim girl students of MGM College, Udupi, G Shankar P U College, Ajjarakadu, Govt Junior College, Kundapura, and many other colleges in the district also had to stay away from the colleges thanks to High Court’s verdict.

A few Muslim girl students of Govt First Grade College in Kaup pleaded the authorities to allow them enter the classrooms with hijab. However, they had to return home after college authorities asked them to remove their headscarves.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified security around educational institutions in the district.