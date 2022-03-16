  1. Home
Hundreds of Muslim girl students in Udupi forced to stay home as colleges deny entry with hijab

March 16, 2022

Udupi, Mar 16: Muslim girl students are dived in Udupi district after Karnataka High Court upheld state government’s controversial hijab ban order in classrooms. 

While hundreds of Muslim girl students today stayed home across the district after their colleges told them that headscarves would not be entertained in classrooms, some Muslim girls helplessly removed headscarves and entered classrooms. 

The six students of Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi who had first launched the protest against college for not allowing hijab remained absent today. 

Most of the Muslim girl students of MGM College, Udupi, G Shankar P U College, Ajjarakadu, Govt Junior College, Kundapura, and many other colleges in the district also had to stay away from the colleges thanks to High Court’s verdict.

A few Muslim girl students of Govt First Grade College in Kaup pleaded the authorities to allow them enter the classrooms with hijab. However, they had to return home after college authorities asked them to remove their headscarves. 

Meanwhile, the police have intensified security around educational institutions in the district. 

March 10,2022

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to become the first incumbent returning to power after serving a full term. The BJP registered an emphatic win in Uttar Pradesh today and looks set to cross the 270 mark. 

The majority mark in the 403-member legislative assembly is 202. The ruling party is currently winning or leading in 274 seats, while the Samajwadi Party, whose leader Akhilesh Yadav attracted huge crowds at his campaign rallies, is trailing behind with leads in 124 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Adityanath's feat and suggested that the victory in Uttar Pradesh will pave the wave for the BJP's win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making the party victorious in four states, Modi said its vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa even though it was in power in the states. The party has also retained power in Uttarkhand.

This is the first time since 1985 that a ruling party has returned to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP polls are being seen are an indicator of the national mood ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, votes are being counted in four other states - Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Communal polarisation, control of media

The CPI(M) on Thursday said the BJP's emphatic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is due to communal polarisation, control of sections of media and money power.

The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

March 15,2022

Udupi, Mar 15: Expression shock over Karnataka High Court’s controversial verdict upholding govt’s decision to ban hijab in educational institutions, Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta has said that they will appeal for Constitutional rights.

Okkuata office-bearer Hussain Kodibengre said, “We respect the judgement of the High Court. However, there is no clarity in the judgement. We have confidence in the Constitution and Supreme Court. The religious right which was guaranteed by the Constitution has been denied.”

On the future of the students, he said, “It is left to the discretion of the students to write their exam. Education is also important,” he said. 

March 4,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 4: As the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda, the student killed in Ukraine, wait for his body to be flown back to Karnataka, a BJP MLA has stirred up a controversy with his comment that "a dead body takes up more space in a flight".

Arvind Bellad, the BJP MLA representing the Hubli-Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, said instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 people can be accommodated on the plane.

He was responding to questions on the uncertainty over when Naveen's body would be brought back to Haveri, his hometown.

"The government is putting in effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back," Mr Bellad told reporters.

"While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space," said the BJP leader.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to try and bring back Naveen's body.

Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagowda had told NDTV on Wednesday that he was assured by the government his body would be brought home "within two days". He said he had requested both PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to help bring his son's body home.

Naveen, 21, who was studying medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was in a queue outside a grocery store when he was killed in Russian shelling on a government building.

He had been staying in a bunker with other students and had stepped out to stock up on food before catching a train to the border on Tuesday, according to his roommate.

