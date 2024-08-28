  1. Home
  'I am a Cong solider; worked with honesty': G Param's response to rumours about replacing Siddaramaiah as new CM

'I am a Cong solider; worked with honesty': G Param's response to rumours about replacing Siddaramaiah as new CM

News Network
August 28, 2024

CMHM.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Amid rumours that he may be the new Chief Minister, Karnataka Home Minister and prominent leader from the Dalit community G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday that he is a disciplined soldier of Congress and whenever the party gave him an opportunity he delivered honestly.

The statement comes amid speculation that he may be made the Chief Minister in case of the growing legal troubles of CM Siddaramaiah. The rumours have gained weight after Parameshwara met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on August 23.

However, Parameshwara refuted the speculation saying, “The question of me becoming the Chief Minister does not arise at all...That question won’t arise and I will not answer any such question,” he stated. When asked about his separate meeting with Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi had spoken to me separately and it is true. However, the media can’t speculate about the subject matter. I am also a Congress’ disciplined soldier. Whenever the party gave me an opportunity to work, I did it with full honesty. Rahul Gandhi has spoken to me about the matters of the party. There was no discussion as such.”

Talking about the pending court’s verdict on the prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday, he stated, “We are hoping that the court in any way won’t consider the Governor’s decision because no material is there to substantiate. There is nothing to prove CM Siddaramaiah’s involvement such as his signatures, orders, involvement and his name is not there in the registration. When this is the case, the court will observe all this and give its verdict.”

“We will stand with CM Siddaramaiah as the high command has announced. The development can’t be predicted. The high command is of the opinion that once the court's decision comes, the future course of action would be discussed,” he stated.

When asked about the Congress government approaching the Supreme Court against the Governor for sending back 11 bills, Parameshwara stated, “The legal team is verifying on approaching the Supreme Court regarding the sending back of 11 bills by the Governor. We will have to see about that. We will first send the bills back to the Governor with the clarifications he had sought. If he is not satisfied, we will have to approach the President for that matter as well.”

Asked whether the Governor will heed to the demands of the Congress party, Parameshwara stated, “It is a different matter whether the Governor will oblige the demands of the Congress party. There is a need to organise the agitations ... Tomorrow one might state that if the legislators had to meet and brief him about the situation, he would have taken a different call. We want to explore the opportunity as well.”

Answering a question on BJP planning to stage protests at the national level, he said, “If they are planning a national level agitation, then we will also have to organise the protests at the national level. The high command will decide whether the Congress party alone is going to stage the agitation or it will be staged through the INDIA bloc. If BJP takes it to the national level, we will also certainly do it.”

On the issue of land allotment by the Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIADB) to Minister for RDPR and IT and BT Priyank Kharge, Parameshwara stated, “Let the Governor examine the complaint and if there is anything against the law, let him take appropriate action. The application was submitted for the land allotment for a project. Anyone can make the submission after coming up with a company, project report and investment. The land will be allotted.”

News Network
August 23,2024

reelvideo.jpg

Udupi: What began as a new chapter filled with promise and dreams ended in unthinkable tragedy on Friday night in Karkada, near Saligrama in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi district. Jayashree, a 31-year-old woman who had hoped for a fresh start after her first husband's death, was found dead, allegedly at the hands of her second husband, Kiran Upadhya.

Jayashree, originally from Donagapura in Bidar, was married to Kiran, 41, an assistant cook in temples and a resident of Gundmi, Sastan. The couple had tied the knot just eight months ago, seemingly looking forward to building a life together. However, beneath the surface, their relationship was fraught with tension and conflict.

Jayashree was reportedly passionate about creating reel videos for social media. Her videos often featured herself, and sometimes, her husband. To the outside world, these clips portrayed a loving and playful couple, but behind the camera, the couple struggled with growing disagreements and frustrations.

Kiran found it increasingly difficult to cope with Jayashree's online habits. Her addiction to making videos was accompanied by an equally consuming passion for online shopping, which drained the couple's finances. She would often spend large sums on items they didn't need, adding to the financial strain on their young marriage. Jayashree also dreamed of a life filled with luxury—a big house, a fancy car, and more—demands that Kiran, with his modest income, could not meet.

Coming from a family of temple priests in the Panchamasali community of Bidar, Jayashree had seen her share of loss and hardship. Her first husband, a man from Mangaluru, had passed away, leaving her to rebuild her life. In Kiran, she saw a chance at stability, but their dreams soon turned to dust. After just two months of marriage, they moved into a rented house in Karkada, owned by an acquaintance. It was there that their disagreements over money and material possessions reached a boiling point.

On Thursday night, the situation escalated into a heated argument. In a moment of rage, Kiran allegedly attacked Jayashree with a sickle, ending her life. The landlord, who lived downstairs, was away in Mangaluru, leaving the crime unnoticed until it was too late.

In a state of panic, Kiran tried to cover up what he had done. He initially planned to bury Jayashree's body in a cow dung pit but quickly changed his mind. Desperate, he called friends and relatives, claiming his wife had fallen from the first floor and was unresponsive. Sensing something was amiss, they urged him to take her to the hospital.

At around 5:30 a.m., Kiran called for a Jeevan Mitra ambulance and rushed Jayashree to the government hospital in Udupi. Sadly, it was too late—doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Returning home, Kiran attempted to clean up the evidence of his crime, but by then, the neighbors were suspicious. They noticed his strange behavior and immediately contacted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene, took Kiran into custody, and began their investigation into what had led to such a devastating outcome.

Udupi Additional SP S.T. Siddalingappa, DySP D.T. Prabhu, Brahmavar Circle Inspector Divakara, and other police personnel visited the crime scene to gather evidence. Meanwhile, Jayashree's family, who were expected to arrive in Kota on Saturday, are left to mourn the sudden and violent loss of their loved one.

Locals have since revealed that Kiran's actions were premeditated. He reportedly purchased a new sickle from the local market on Thursday evening and had spoken ill of Jayashree to friends and family in the days leading up to the incident, hinting at a darkness that would soon shatter both their lives.

In the end, what was meant to be a new beginning for Jayashree and Kiran became a heart-wrenching story of a love that could not survive its struggles, leaving behind grief, questions, and an irrevocable loss.

News Network
August 14,2024

kharge.jpg

A senior minister from Karnataka has requested the party top brass in Delhi to revamp guarantee schemes by limiting it to only the poor to reduce burden on state exchequer.

The minister, who met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka in-charge Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala here, apprised them about the ‘concern’ expressed by a large number of legislators of the lack of funds for development after implementation of the guarantee scheme, sources in the Congress said here.

If the guarantee schemes were limited to only below poverty line card holders in the state, the state exchequer would save at least Rs 25,000 crore per annum and the same amount could be spent on other developmental works, the leader is said to have suggested to Congress leaders.

Citing the Congress' poor performance in Lok Sabha polls, he said it was a clear indication that such a scheme won't help the party electorally. The state senior leader also brought to the party high command's notice about the state legislators facing wrath from the public about pending developmental works including roads and drinking water facilities.

As the launching of some of the guarantee schemes completed one year last month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said in the national capital that he too had noticed that some of the MLAs and other leaders were demanding the stopping of the scheme.

Ruling out the stopping of the guarantee scheme, the CM said the government would also keep welfare of the poor in mind while cutting down expenditure of the guarantee scheme.

Earlier this year, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting state budget announced Rs.1,20,373 crore for welfare programmes, of which a whopping 43 per cent (Rs.52,000 crore) has been set aside for the five guarantee schemes– Shakti, Gruhajyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Anna Bhagya.

